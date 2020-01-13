Competition: São Domingos da Baralha monastery, Portugal

An international ideas competition has been launched for a new meditation space at the São Domingos da Baralha ruins in Portugal (Deadline: 15 February)

Open to students and emerging architects under 40 – the single-stage ‘Site Monastery’ competition seeks proposals for a 250m2 multi-purpose structure where visitors can meditate and reflect in the surroundings of the dramatic São Domingos da Baralha fortress which was abandoned almost two hundred years ago.

Concepts for the sensitive coastal site should include a kitchen, rest rooms, dormitories for 4-to-8 people, a dining room, meeting room, look-out point and inner meditation space with an entrance way. A storage room for maintenance equipment is also required and a water feature is optional.

Contest site: São Domingos da Baralha monastery, Portugal Contest site: São Domingos da Baralha monastery, Portugal

According to the brief: ‘The São Domingos da Baralha fortress is a historical landmark located within a remarkable place, a powerful natural scenery where the remains of the fortress and the steep cliffs are prominent features within this setting.

‘When generating a vision for an intervention located within such a spectacular place, it is essential that each design proposal emphasises, respects and celebrates the site and existing ruins, while providing a unique and memorable experience.’

The ruins of the seventeenth century São Domingos da Baralha fortress occupy a prominent coastal site in Portugal’s dramatic Cape Espichel, located around 50km south of Lisbon. The enigmatic Atlantic coastline is famous for its towering cliffs, expansive ocean views and the fossils of dinosaur footprints that can be found locally.

The call for concepts seeks conceptual proposals for a new place of solitude and reflection where visitors can ponder the historic location. Proposals may be of any size or height and could incorporate the ruins or stand in isolation from the monument.

Contest site: São Domingos da Baralha monastery, Portugal Contest site: São Domingos da Baralha monastery, Portugal

The competition is the fifteenth to be organised by ArkxSite which has hosted a series of open calls for young architects seeking contextual proposals for dramatic coastal sites throughout the country. The contest language is English and digital submissions should include one A1-sized anonymous presentation featuring images and text.

Proposals will be judged on their originality and quality, responsiveness to the competition brief, contextual response to the site, and clarity of presentation. The overall winner, to be announced on 24 April, will receive a €2,000 prize while a second prize of €1,000 and third prize of €500 will also be awarded along with seven honourable mentions. All submissions will be published on the ArkxSite website.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 23:59 (UTC) on 10 February and submissions must be completed by 23:59 (UTC) on 15 February Fee Regular registration to 31 January: €92.25

Late registration from 1 February to 10 February: €110.70 Contact details Email: info@arkxsite.com View the competition website for more information

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre case study: Q&A with Cindy Walters

The co-founder of London-based Walters & Cohen Architects creating a new base for the Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre in Suffolk, England

Cindy Walters Cindy Walters

Vajrasana is the first purpose-built Buddhist retreat centre in the UK; how was the brief put together?



The brief was a delight to work on, although by no means simple. We immersed ourselves into the community – our client was the London Buddhist Centre (LBC) – by attending a weekend retreat at the existing accommodation at Vajrasana. Our observations about that experience fed into conversations with the client before we put pen to paper. We asked about their vision: how they wanted Vajrasana to be in the future, what the feel of the place should be, and the various retreats and courses planned. We then presented our ideas to the entire LBC community, so the design developed in a very consensual way with everyone given space to respond.

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects Source: Image by Will Scott Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?



The client wanted the centre to be a serene and beautiful addition to its rural setting. Simple materials and local techniques create a balance between a modest architecture and the reverence of the spiritual shrine room and courtyards. The use of charred timber is a response to the rural context and our adaptation of the local typology of the Suffolk barn. The perforated detail of the dark, multi-toned brick creates separation without losing a sense of connection and community.

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre by Walters & Cohen Architects

What advice would you have to participants on designing a ‘site monastery’ for the São Domingos da Baralha Fortress?



Obviously not every participant can visit the site, but my advice would be to learn and absorb as much as you can about the climate, the geography of the area and what else happens locally. You need to be open to learning from your client, how they currently practice and how they see the site being used. Getting into the detail is key: for example, visitors to the Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre take their shoes off and put them back on again to move between locations, so we had to think about how and where that would happen. Similarly, preparing meals and eating together is important to this community, so we made those shared facilities beautiful and welcoming. I would also advise that you build in accessibility: if this is done thoughtfully and elegantly then every visitor will feel equally welcome.