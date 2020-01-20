Competition: Singapore Racecourse

The competition invites multidisciplinary teams of architects, masterplanners, landscape designers and experiential designers to imagine a new future for the city state’s only horse-racing venue, which is currently surrounded by a large number of stables and has seen a significant decline in revenues over the past decade.

The maximum 455,000m² project will maintain the race track while transforming the surrounding area into an ‘inspiring, delightful and unique’ leisure destination featuring themed attractions, community parks, accommodation and retail spaces. Five shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up design concepts following an expressions-of-interest round.

The turf club says participating teams must ‘propose the best design strategies and development concepts to help establish a new and endearing identity for the racecourse that will attract a wide profile of visitors, including families, through injection of wholesome new attractions, programmes and activities on site.

‘This will require a reimagination of how the racecourse land, its existing facilities, infrastructure and operations can be rationalised, replanned and optimised to free up space for its redevelopment into an integrated leisure destination with unique offerings and extraordinary attractions. All these shall be carried out without affecting horse-racing operations and activities which remain a key activity on site.’

The racecourse, on the northern fringes of Singapore close to Kranji Mass Rapid Transit, has been home to the 177-year-old Singapore Turf Club since the turn of the millennium. Gaming revenues at the venue, which hosts races twice a week on Fridays and Sundays, have fallen from S$2 billion to S$1.2 billion in the past 10 years.

The redevelopment project is expected to feature a range of experiential attractions along with ‘delightful and endearing community spaces and parks that are meaningful, enjoyable and memorable for all visitors.’

First-round applications will be judged 30 per cent on team capability and 70 per cent on design intent. Five shortlisted teams will receive S$250,000 (£140,000) each to participate in the design phase of the competition. Submissions for the conceptual masterplan will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on price.

The overall winner, to be announced on 31 July, will be invited to enter a contract to review the masterplan and implement the project.

Q&A with the Tote Board

The owner of the Singapore Turf Club discusses their ambitions for the competition

What is your vision for the future of the racecourse?

The Singapore Racecourse occupies approximately 133ha of land in the north of Singapore. It is about 30 minutes’ drive from the Singapore city centre and is accessible by Mass Rapid Transit, the city’s urban rail system. The unique location away from the city and nearby residential areas, together with the social and cultural context in Singapore which set statutory guidelines on horse wagering, fundamentally differentiates the Singapore Racecourse from other racecourses in the world. For instance, Happy Valley Racecourse in Hong Kong serves as a convenient leisure destination for the after-office crowd. The Singapore Racecourse, on the other hand, features a bucolic tropical setting, and is close to various nature related attractions and offerings in the North of Singapore. This calls for a masterplan concept that recognises the uniqueness and opportunities of the site, to create a one-of-its-kind leisure destination.

The Happy Valley racecourse in Hong Kong

Through this Request for Proposal (RFP), Tote Board aims to develop a masterplan that will position the Singapore Racecourse as a major family-friendly leisure destination that will attract the local community and foreign visitors alike. The RFP brief emphasises the need for the masterplan to create a compelling new identity for the Singapore Racecourse that reflects its equestrian heritage, blends with the rustic tropical surroundings and complements the existing leisure offerings in the North of Singapore. The redevelopment plans could potentially include signature public spaces and parks, large scale integrated attractions and other recreational amenities, alongside existing horse racing activities.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Tote Board has launched a RFP for a comprehensive masterplan to guide the redevelopment of the Singapore Racecourse into a compelling integrated leisure and recreational destination. The RFP seeks to gather both local Singapore and international firms from various disciplines, including master planning, architecture, landscape architecture, transport planner and leisure attractions feasibility consultants to form multi-disciplinary teams to submit concept design proposals in response to the RFP.

The RFP consists of a two-stage process. Stage 1 RFP involves shortlisting design teams based on the teams’ strength, experience and creativity. Stage 2 RFP requires shortlisted teams to develop concept design proposals to be evaluated by a jury panel. The awarded team will proceed to develop the detailed master plan, and potentially provide design consultancy services for subsequent implementation of the masterplan.