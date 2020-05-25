Competition: Schuttrange village core, Luxembourg

The Municipal Administration of Schuttrange has launched an international contest to regenerate the historic village near to Luxembourg City (Deadline: 31 August)

The two-stage competition invites urban planners and architects to submit a ‘preliminary design idea’ to enhance a 3.2-hectare plot in the centre of the settlement and create a new multifunctional cultural centre.

The Neien Duerfkär project aims to create a new civic hub and plaza for the wider borough which includes the neighbouring villages of Munsbach, Neuhäusgen, Schrassig, and Übersyren and has a population of more than 800 residents. Three finalist teams will each receive €5,000 to further develop their concepts.

Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg

According to the brief: ‘The heart of the village is generally considered to be the centre of a locality which has been built up over the years and which fulfills various functions in the service of the social cohesion of the village. It is both a meeting place, a social centre as well as a symbol and a source of identity for the whole village.

‘As part of this ideas competition, an urban concept must be developed for the planning area which uses its potential judiciously and which finds targeted solutions to the challenges posed. The objective is to create an attractive, lively center with an attractive design while offering quality public spaces and possibilities of use that meet needs. Thanks to a global concept, the centre will benefit from a renovated image which will thus promote identification with the village.’

Schuttrange is a small settlement located around 10km east of the centre of Luxembourg City. The area features a mix of housing and agricultural buildings along with a church, town hall, fire station and a former school.

The latest project will create a new civic core providing a ‘symbol and a source of identity for the whole village’ on a 3.2-hectare site at the centre of Schuttrange which currently lacks public activity.

Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Three finalists teams will be invited to proceed to the second, design phase of the competition following an initial call for anonymous concepts. Phase two designs will be judged on their urban planning idea, functional quality, quality of living, response to surrounding development and quality of open spaces.

Each shortlisted team will receive €30,000 with an additional €5,000 for submitting a model. A €30,000 prize sum will also be awarded to the winner or shared between the winners. Applications may be in French or German.

How to apply Deadline The deadline is 5pm on 31 August Contact details Tania Velez, Urbanist, Technical Department

Municipal Administration of Schuttrange

2 Place de l Eglise

Schuttrange

5367

Luxembourg Email:

Tel: +352 350113264 View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Jean-Paul Jost, Claude Marson, Serge Thein and Tania Velez

The mayor, two town councillors, and the municipality’s town planner discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a competition to select an architect for the Néien Duerfkär project?

The redevelopment of the centre of Schuttrange is a project that has for decades been the focus of contradictions during its discussions in our community and it has not always been the subject of political consensus. Essentially the delivery of a cultural centre that meets our needs and its possible location in the centre of Schuttrange as a topic has given rise to many fears and discussions.

The aim of the contest is to come up with a strategy that will offer a programme for revitalising the centre, while maintaining its identity (such as the church and protected buildings) and integrating landscape elements which connect the centre to the wider Syre Valley. Nothing about the project is intended to hide or deface the appearance of existing heritage structures. The historical presentation of the church will naturally prevail but without, however imposing itself on the new visual appearance of the village centre.

Schuttrange, Luxembourg Source: Image by Johnny Chicago Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Future infrastructure should integrate harmoniously, sculpting the new character of this meeting space and emphasizing its importance in the commune’s social life. Local inhabitants would like to see a pedestrian-oriented centre that is attractive, more lively as well as multifunctional. It should be a space in which meeting and participation take centre-stage, all in way that is compatible with the size of our community.

Residents are concerned about ecology as well as density, so these factors must obviously be considered and adapted to the local community’s needs. Improvement and interaction with the site’s various existing infrastructures are important requirements and pose an additional challenge.

This project could help reduce the limitations of living in a dormitory town, while offering more local shopping and a better quality of life for our residents. Thanks to our working groups, two workshops with citizens and the participation of the municipal council, we have produced a specification that incorporates an overall view of the assets of this place, as well as what is at stake in this challenge.

Gruss aus schuttr (1)

What is your vision for the future of Néien Duerfkär?

As you can see, this contest is a complex one. We are aware that there is not a single right answer, which is why at this stage it is important to give this information to professionals outside the municipality. Professionals who will take some time for reflection and who will give us an answer which can be viewed from the outside, presenting a global vision for the future of our village centre.

Our vision of the future Duerfkär of Schuttrange is defined by two words: ‘friendly’ and ‘lively.’ For the remainder, it is up to those participating in the contest to project us into the future, and to suggest good answers to our many questions.

It is important to realise that the project does not only include the square in front of the municipal buildings and the church, but also a wider total area of 3.24 hectares. This is a project that will inevitably be carried out in different stages.

Ecological solutions will need to incorporate the following considerations: creating connections with the area’s not yet existing ‘green lung’, integrating existing nature, solving noise pollution issues, promoting biodiversity and renewable energy from regional production, securing new spaces in reasonable quantities, and avoiding too high a density.

The answer to the contest must of course be aesthetic, but primarily functional and realistic.

What sort of artists and architects are you hoping will apply?

In this kind of competitive examination, we are most interested in multidisciplinary teams made up of town planners, architects, landscape designers, engineers, sociologists, and others. The idea behind a contest is to give everyone, young and old, the opportunity to participate. It would be beneficial (but not mandatory) for international teams to work with partners in Luxembourg. Experience in the field could prove to be a determining asset for participating teams.

The idea is to have a contest in two stages:

Stage 1: nomination and conceptual ideas

Stage 2: paid consultation of the three finalist teams

The candidates must first submit an initial idea for the project. After the pre-jury has examined whether their idea is in conformity with the requirements specification, it will then issue an objective report that will be submitted to the jury. The latter will then select up to three teams that will be invited to provide a paid consultancy. The report of the jury will be sent to all teams that have applied.

Conceptual ideas submitted within the framework of the contest (Stage I) as well as projects that come from the multiple assignment (Stage II) will be evaluated on the basis of the following evaluation criteria, whereby the objective of the contest will be taken into account.

Town planning and functional quality

Ideas for urban development

Quality of life

Surrounding buildings

Mobility and traffic

Open spaces and environmental quality

Implementation

Sustainability and innovation

The evaluation criteria are not in any particular order but the jury does reserve the right to establish an order of priority. The evaluation criteria may be met in accordance with the requirements contained in the specification drawn up at Stage II.

Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg Contest site: Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

For the moment, only the town planning project is planned. Depending on its progress we may plan a continuation. But because we are a multicultural community of 4,500 residents from 82 different nations, it is important for us to involve our people in all matters relating to the development of our municipality and to always remain open to new ideas. In view of this, citizen participation and conducting urban planning and architectural contests seem to us the most appropriate way to go about moving forward.

Are there any other recent similar projects which you have been impressed by?

One contest that has already given us great satisfaction is the one we conducted for the development of our school and sports centre in Munsbach, conducted in 2005. The project resulting from this competition was unanimously approved by the local population and politicians, and enabled us to integrate our school and sports facilities harmoniously into the fabric of buildings in the town of Munsbach.