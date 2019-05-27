Competition: San Cataldo beach walkway, Italy

An international contest has been launched to design and build a low-cost €1,000 timber walkway for the beach at San Cataldo, southern Italy (Deadline: 14 June)

The free-to-enter ‘Self-Construction Competition’ – organised by social networking service Archistart and now in its third year – seeks innovative proposals from young architects under the age of 35 for a new timber ramp connecting San Cataldo’s beach and coastal promenade.

Proposals must be deliverable within a €1,000 budget and easy to construct, harness local materials and DIY methods, and provide disabled access to the picturesque Adriatic beach. The winning scheme will be constructed during Archistart’s International Architecture Holiday (IAH) summer workshop which is hosted in the town annually.

According to the brief: ‘The project aims to respond to a functional need for a connection between the waterfront and the beach, with an intervention of architectural and landscape value consisting of a distinctive and identifying element in the contextual area.

‘The project should encourage breaks and aggregation, and also integrate a ramp for disability-friendly access to the beach. The project should deal with the technical and actual feasibility of its realization, and consider the subsequent DIY construction phase during the IAHsummer19 architecture and design festival.’

Located in the ‘heel’ of southern Italy around 12 kilometres from the capital city of Lecce, San Cataldo is a small coastal settlement and resort surrounded by a large nature reserve which was created in 1977 to preserve the habitats of various Mediterranean plant and animal species.

First launched in 2015, the IAH summer camp brings together students and young professionals in architecture and engineering for a week of debates, activities and self-construction workshops.

ONDEsea installation

The brief for this year’s contest was inspired by the timber ‘ONDEsea’ installation created during last year’s IAH summer camp – connecting the promenade to the beach.

Anonymous applications should 3D views, plans, sections and a written description. Results will be announced on 1 July.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive a €1,000 prize and be invited to oversee the construction of their scheme during the event which takes place in August at Ostello del Sole in San Cataldo.

Q&A with Archistart

The organisers discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an international contest for a structure connecting the beach of San Cataldo with the promenade?

The Self-Construction Competition aims to upgrade the urban waterfront of Lecce and experiment with new uses for the beach and the coast. The aim of the competition is to generate spatial continuity between the waterfront and the beach in order to make it accessible for everyone. Archistart has always seen competitions as the best tool to raise the quality of projects and to give opportunities to young talents. There are many competitions involving this type of coastal space: in Italy ‘Demanio Marittimo km 278’ has been an inspirational model for years.

What is your vision for the new architectural intervention?

The project site concerns an area of the beach touching the waterfront promenade at the point where there is an average slope difference of 60cm. We ask designers for an innovative intervention that improves both the function and identity of the place. An important aspect is the sustainability of the materials and the reversibility of the work.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is aimed at young designers and students aged under 35. It is certainly an opportunity to gain new knowledge and publicity for the winners, and an opportunity to see their project realised.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Future IAH workshops, our Architectural Thesis Award and other ideas contests will be proposed soon. Our research on public space continues and may lead to installations and micro-operations for the enhancement of existing locations. Recently we have delivered with three installations in Milan to reactivate the park in Piazza Vetra.

Are there any other recent similar innovative public space projects you have been impressed by?

We have been involved in Matera 2019 European Capital of Culture and Open Design School of Matera processes, and as part of our team have managed the Lumen Social Light project, within which modern light installations reinterpreting the historical lights of South Italy (“luminaria”) have enhanced city public spaces and sites of interest for events and cultural initiatives. We are also keeping a close eye on various experiments and interventions of tactical urban planning promoted by the Municipality of Milan, such as at the Piazza Dergano.