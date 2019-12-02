Your browser is no longer supported

Competition: Salt-pan house, Slovenia

2 December, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

An open international design contest is being held to rethink the ruins of an abandoned former salt-pan house at the Sečovlje Salina Nature Park in Slovenia (Deadline: 30 January)

The free-to-enter competition, organised by Slovenian magazine Outsider, seeks ‘sympathetic and daring’ proposals for a new temporary intervention using cross-laminated timber panels for one of the many abandoned former dwellings which occupy the historic saltworks.

The call for concepts aims to generate debate around conservation approaches to culturally and naturally-significant sites in the Central European republic located on the eastern edge of the Adriatic Sea. The winning scheme is planned to be constructed on the site – which has been used to gather salt since the 14th century – next year.

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

According to the brief: ‘The goal of the competition is to stop further ruin of one of the remaining salt-pan houses at Sečovlje Salina Nature Park while using a new intervention to form a spatial model of cultural heritage preservation in the southern area of the salt-pans.

‘Fifty years ago, when salt-making was abandoned, there were more than a hundred houses standing in the southern part. Today, only around seventy ruins remain, reminding us of the once key economic activity in Piran. Heritage preservation always demands a new intervention, albeit small. This is an opportunity for a fresh take on the balance between the preservation of cultural and natural heritage.’

Sečovlje is the northernmost salt gathering area in the Mediterranean. It is located around 25km southwest of Trieste on the coastal border between Slovenia and Croatia. The huge site has been used to gather the precious resource for centuries and still hosts a major saltworks producing salt for human consumption.

Since the 1960s, large parts of the coastal salt flats have been designated as a 750-hectare nature reserve with the landscape featuring the ruined former dwellings of the people who once gathered and prepared their products locally by hand. Around 70 of the original 100 houses still remain following the closing of salt production. 

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

The contest focusses on the shell of a former salt-pan house and invites proposals for bold temporary interventions which could provide a new template for similar conservation projects elsewhere.

The anonymous competition is open to everyone and participating teams may feature up to four members. Judges include Outsider editorial board members Miloš Kosec, Matevž Granda and Srđan Nađ.

The overall winner, to be announced in February, will receive a €3,000 prize plus €2,000 to cover the costs of attending a workshop in Slovenia to develop detailed drawings for the project’s construction. A €1,500 second prize, €500 third prize and three honorable mentions will also be awarded.

How to apply

Deadline

The registration deadline is 30 January and submissions must be completed by 31 January

Contact details

Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Miloš Kosec, Matevž Granda and Srđan Nađ

The jurors and Outsider editorial board members discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an international ideas contest to reimagine a ruined salt-pan house at Sečovlje Salina Nature Park?

Large parts of salt pans of Sečovlje have been in a slow state of decay for more than half a century now. But this decay has produced some new meanings and fascinating affects as well. The area has become a bird sanctuary and the landscape a coveted nature reserve. On the other hand, the area’s architectural and cultural heritage is fast eroding and disappearing. While we acknowledge that preservation of heritage doesn’t mean its total reconstruction or even reintroduction of medieval salt production in the whole of the area, a new equilibrium between natural and cultural heritage has yet to be invented here. With this competition, a pointillist rather than a general plan can be developed: ideally pragmatic as well as visionary, it can become the first step in a strategy of local preservation as an active process.

Historic saltworks at Sečovlje

Historic saltworks at Sečovlje

Historic saltworks at Sečovlje

What would you like to see in participants’ responses to this historic building?

We are searching for sympathetic and daring solutions that address a historic salt-pan house, both as a specific concrete building here and now, and as an outdated and disappearing typology. For hundreds of years such houses have been sheltering salt and the families who were harvesting this precious resource. But we don’t believe that preserving entails reconstructing: the house is old, but the problem of its preservation is relatively new: it is a truly contemporary problem. We believe only a bold new intervention can set a new paradigm for heritage preservation.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to a broad range of practitioners, both local and international. We encourage interdisciplinary groups and individual talents, architects as well as designers. Ultimately, Sečovlje is a landscape that intimate as well as gigantic, epic as well as quiet, and the approaches possible within the competition’s scope are numerous. We see the competition as an opportunity for spatial and material meditation for anyone who feels moved by the specific poetics of the site or by the dilemma of how to offer the heritage a chance of a future.

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

In the past the team of the Outsider architectural magazine has organised a number of competitions which each set out to question and alter mainstream approaches to planning and building. We will continue to do so, but at the moment our full energy is devoted to the salt pan house competition. We believe that with the announcement of results of the competition and the possible construction of the intervention in 2020, the project will truly start.

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

Contest site: Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

