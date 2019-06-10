Competition: Rural school, Haiti

An open international contest has been launched for a new $45,000 community school in rural Haiti (Deadline: 23 September)

The competition invites students and recently graduated architects to propose an innovative low-cost and earthquake-resistant school for the Te Nwa community located around five kiloemtres north west of the regional city of Cabaret.

The call for concepts is organised by ArchSharing and supported by non-profit volunteer agency TECHO which provides modular homes in low-income rural and urban areas across Latin America. The phased 266m2 project will first deliver two classrooms, toilets and a teachers’ office before expanding to include additional classrooms, a multi-purpose room and outdoor facilities.

According to the brief: ‘ARCHsharing proposes, in partnership with the humanitarian association TECHO Haiti, the construction of a rural school for the TE NWA community, north of Port-au-Prince.

‘The project will have to meet many social, constructive and economic challenges while proposing solutions that improve educational conditions. The school will include 7 levels of classes and will benefit more than 50 children in the community.’

The competition comes almost a decade after Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince was struck by a devastating magnitude-7.0 earthquake which killed more than 100,000 people and flattenedhuge numbers of buildings. Hundreds of Haitians were also killed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

TECHO was created in 1997 to reduce poverty across Latin America and has mobilised more than a million volunteers over the past two decades to deliver 115,000 homes. The organisation has pioneered a modular 18m² home which it delivers with the help of volunteers to slum areas throughout the continent.

Since 2010 TECHO has delivered more than 2,550 emergency homes across the country and worked on a dozen larger community projects. The latest project will deliver a new school for 50 students on a remote rural site located around 35km from the capital.

The school site currently hosts a tent and ply-wood timber cabin which are used for teaching. The new facility will feature two classrooms, a teacher’s office, and toilets in its first phase and will be run by volunteers from the local Te Nwa community who will also help with construction.

The second phase will a multi-purpose space, kitchen, and two additional classrooms. Outdoor recreation facilities may also be delivered at a later stage. Proposals must be sustainable and harness innovative water and energy systems where possible.

The overall winner, to be announced 13 October, will receive €1,500 and be invited to witness the construction of their scheme in Haiti. A second prize of €1,000 and a third prize of €500 will also be awarded along with 10 honourable mentions.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 23 September Fee Early registration from 22 April to 14 July: €60

Normal registration from 15 july to 1 September: €80

Late registration from 2 September to 22 September: €100 Haitian residents: €20 Contact details Email: contact@arch-sharing.com View the competition website for more information

Memusi Classrooms case study: Q&A with Hannah Wood

The founder of Studio Hannah Wood discusses lessons learned designing a new school for rural Kenya

How will your project deliver a new prototype school for the Magadi region of Kenya?

The classroom prototype draws inspiration from the arid, rocky landscape of the Magadi region and is designed to be robust and low maintenance to ensure its longevity in a remote rural context. A modular design allows classrooms to be organised around a central playground and the stone infilling technique applied in the construction of the gabion walls can be mastered by both local women and international volunteers coming to teach at the Memusi schools. The classroom combines a prefabricated steel frame and locally sourced materials to offer a viable alternative to a customary concrete classroom design in terms of construction cost.

Memusi Classrooms by Studio Hannah Wood Memusi Classrooms by Studio Hannah Wood

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Soaring temperatures and large class sizes can make learning more challenging for children in rural Kenya and the classroom prototype mitigates these challenges both through passive design strategies and providing a well-equipped learning environment. The thermal mass of the external gabion walls absorb heat during the day ensuring cooler indoor temperatures when the building is in use and large louvred windows on the eastern and western facades screen the interior from glare and encourage cross ventilation. The sheltered walkway provides a waiting area for the children before they begin class and shades access to the classroom during the hottest parts of the day.

Memusi Classrooms by Studio Hannah Wood Memusi Classrooms by Studio Hannah Wood

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a prototype school for rural Haiti?

Consider the material resources and construction skill set available locally to your site—how can they be integrated into your response to the brief? Construction cost is a key consideration when working in an area with limited access to finance and viewing this as an opportunity rather than a restriction at competition stage will inspire resourcefulness and circular design principles while improving the scalability of your proposal. Most importantly, understand the needs of your young clientele and aim to create a space they will feel comfortable in and enjoy interacting with.