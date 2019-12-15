Competition: Runcorn's Heath Park, England

The RIBA has launched a contest to transform a 24ha business park in Runcorn, north west England into a ‘sustainable, multi-use and carbon-free’ environment (Deadline: 11 February)

The ‘Vision of Future Living’ competition seeks innovative proposals to regenerate the enormous Heath Business and Technical Park which was constructed as a headquarters for Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in the 1960s and is now home to around 120 companies.

The call for concepts is open to architects and students and is backed by landowner Site Operations Group (SOG). It is divided into two phases with the first inviting broad conceptual visions for how future workplaces, living spaces and external spaces could promote happiness and reduce poverty and loneliness. The second phase will seek specific proposals for the site with some office buildings enhanced and others demolished to make way for new residential and community uses.

Heath Park, Runcorn

SOG managing director John Lewis said: ‘With the RIBA’s help I am challenging forward thinkers to design a vision of future living that may help us to determine how best to rejuvenate our site at The Heath Business and Technical Park.

‘We need to protect our planet for future generations and respond to a global technological explosion which will change the way we live and work. Now is the perfect time for us to reinvent this site into a location that rises to the challenges of the future and sets the standards for how we should be living and working in decades to come.’

Runcorn is an industrial town around 20km south-east of Liverpool. The area was designated a new town in the 1960s and underwent massive investment including the construction of the James Stirling-designed Southgate Estate which was demolished in the 1990s. ICI was a major local employer prior to the company’s sale and restructuring 11 years ago.

The ‘Vision of Future Living’ aims to identify an ambitious regeneration approach for the former ICI headquarters which is now home to around 2,000 employees working for 120 businesses. Phase one submissions should include two A3 display boards outlining ideas for futuristic living and working.

A longlist of 12 teams will be invited to present their schemes to the jury, and three shortlisted teams will then each receive £5,000 to proceed to the site-specific second round of the contest.

The James Stirling-designed Southgate Estate in Runcorn was demolished in the 1990s

Judges will include Lewis; Rachel Cooper, distinguished professor of design management and policy at Lancaster University; Terry Rogan of Cheshire-based Terry Rogan Architect; and Hugh Broughton of Hugh Broughton Architects who will be acting as RIBA adviser.

Broughton said: ‘The regeneration of The Heath bears testament to what can be achieved when people are a project’s number one priority. This competition will build upon the exemplary work of SOG in Runcorn which has preserved jobs and protected the interests of the local community.

‘We hope that designers from around the world will respond with their vision for a brighter future which will enhance well-being, preserve the environment and harnesses technology for the good of us all.’

The overall winner, to be announced in June next year, will receive a £20,000 prize.

Q&A with John Lewis

The managing director of SOG discusses his ambitions for the competition

John Lewis John Lewis

Why are you holding a competition to rethink a 60-acre site in Runcorn, Cheshire?



This is all about a vision for the future. We have a unique and really exciting opportunity to create something real spectacular here – something so modern that others around the world can learn and benefit from.

Twenty years ago we embarked on a remarkable regeneration programme when a global chemical company closed what was then a single-occupancy corporate site. We reinvented it as a multi-occupancy business and technical park that today supports over 2,000 jobs through 120 businesses, and this has hugely contributed to the local economy.

Having successfully completed the regeneration process, our site has now been re-designated within the Local Strategic Plan to allow mixed-use development which incorporates residential as well as community and employment/business use. This presents us with a fantastic opportunity to take a fresh look at our site and consider how we see it evolving in the future incorporating some of the great technology that will be available to us.

Uniquely, we are already a major established employment centre, so unlike most new-build programmes the residential, community and leisure facilities in our project will be aligned to an existing thriving employment centre.

We want predictions of how we will all be living in the next 10 to 30 year and create work, living and leisure spaces that are fit for purpose in this exciting new era. We have our views but we felt a competition organised by RIBA would be the fastest and most efficient way to reach our audience – providing us with a platform to reach out to forward thinkers across the globe to come up with ideas for how the future may look over the next few decades.

Heath Park, Runcorn

What would you like to see in proposals from applicants?



We see this competition as helping to shape the future of how we will live and work, and how through good social design we can help promote health and happiness, and help to eradicate loneliness and poverty. Applicants need to be focusing on our vision which is about designing for people, designing for community including easy access to the work environment.

We need to give careful consideration to how technology is embraced in the future to enable us to achieve our aspirations for future living. There’s been giant strides in technological advancements but in many areas we are being dominated by the technology. I think we need to be more selective about what technologies we embrace to make the technology meet our own requirements and desires. We don’t want technology to dominate us, but to enhance the way in which we live.

We’ve split our competition into two stages. Stage one asks for non-site-specific ideas of what our living and working environments can be; not just what they look like, but more important how they will feel. I want to see submissions that examine the critical issues that face us today, and the possible upcoming issues of tomorrow – like loneliness, poverty in all its forms, a sense of belonging, and how will technology be best used to serve us, and our impact on the planet.

Heath Park, Runcorn

Stage two will look at how we can actually apply these ideas to development of Heath Park, so we can then go ahead and actually implement them. I want Heath Park to be an exemplar of how we should be approaching the design of working and living environments. Innovation, technical advances and sustainability are vital ingredients.

In the future what sort of homes will we be living in? What will our work spaces look like? What sort of technologies will we be embracing? How can technology enhance how we live work and play? These are the questions that need answering.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

I am hoping besides architects and designers, we also spark interest from other disciplines as well, those who are involved in providing the latest thinking in how we should be living in the future, ‘Futurists’ if you like. It would be really useful to see results from collaborative teams; designers, sociologists, environmentalists working together.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We don’t yet know, but there’s no reason why the eventual winner might not become involved. We see the output from the competition as a design guide to future development at Heath Park and a toolbox for procurement that we can present to our local authorities and to ethical investors.

Housing within the 900-unit Port Sunlight Village, built for soap factory workers at Lever Brothers in Merseyside

Are there any other recent business park regeneration projects you have been impressed by?

I haven’t heard of any that approach regeneration the way we do. However, I cannot stress enough that this competition is not about a regeneration exercise. We’ve already regenerated The Heath into a highly successful business and community location. Now we are looking at reinventing it through our vision for the future process.

I liken our project to a futuristic version of Lever Brothers’ Port Sunlight village, built in the Victorian era, where they created a living environment and community for their workers around their manufacturing operation.

Ethical investment will protect and enhance an existing successful employment and community base, incorporating the best ideas in future living and how technology can best serve us.