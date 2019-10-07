Competition: Rio Reimagined, Phoenix, Arizona, USA

The AIA Phoenix Metro Chapter has launched an ideas contest to regenerate areas surrounding the River Salado (Deadline: 1 November)

The Crossing the Line That Separates competition invites architects, urban planners and students to boost connectivity, biodiversity and economic activity along the flood-prone 93km water course which divides various neighbourhoods.

The call for concepts is the fifth annual ideas contest to be held by the AIA chapter and has been inspired by the regeneration vision of the state’s former senator John McCain, who passed away last year. Submissions should focus on a single stretch of the river.

River Salado, Phoenix Source: Image by Kevin Dooley River Salado, Phoenix

According to the brief: ‘The Salt River Project Utility Cooperative was created in 1903 to manage the river and did so with a series of reservoirs. While this management mitigated flooding, it did not eliminate flooding. It is this potential danger, similar to the LA River, that has led the valley to look at the rio not as a source of abundance, but as hazard.

‘In time, with its devaluation, the one-time gathering spot was either abandoned or used in a manner that reflected that hazard – dumps, gravel pits, industrial facilities, etc. Today, with a new sense of awareness toward our resources, communities all along the rio’s edge are looking at in in a whole new way. Many are asking, “What can we do to reclaim this forgotten asset?’

Phoneix is the capital and largest city in Arizona. The River Salado divides the northern and southern parts of the city and due to its limited crossings has led to a sense of separation among the many neighbourhoods which line its banks.

Originally surrounded entirely by agriculture, the seasonally-flooding river is now mostly bordered by industrial and residential districts and a few farms. The creation of flood mitigation measures in the early Twentieth Century saw a decline in the use of the watercourse for transportation and created new barriers along its route.

River Salado, Phoenix River Salado, Phoenix

The latest contest invites participants to propose conceptual solutions focussing on the river edge and the river itself. Proposals could focus on a temporary or permanent community function and should be climatically, economically, socially and politically resilient.

Participating teams may feature up to five members. Anonymous submissions must include both a digital and physical display board and a short, written description of the proposal.

Judges include the principal of Holly Street Studios Diane Jacobs, Dig Studio principal Jay Hicks, and both the head and a professor of architecture at ASU, Marc Neveu and Milagros Zingoni.

The overall winner, to be announced 21 November, will receive USD$4,000 and two finalist prizes of USD$1,250 will also be awarded along with a USD$1,000 student prize.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 1 November and submissions must be completed by 5pm local time (MST) on 19 November Fee $100 AIA members and students

$125 non-members Contact details AIA Phoenix Metro

30 North Third Avenue Suite

Phoenix

AZ 85003 Email: Diana@aia-arizona.org

Tel: 001 602 252 4200 Visit the competition website for more information

The Co Mooring case study: Q&A with WY Design, tomos. design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu

The emerging London practices discuss lessons learned designing a temporary canal-side public space in the West End

How did your project create new connections between the towpath and Grand Union Canal in west London?

Our project aimed to create a melting pot between the local static and mobile boater communities, the latter of which due to rules of living on boats in the UK canal system have to move every two weeks if they don’t pay for permanent moorings. The team investigated local policy and pitched to run a month-long experiment to see if allowing boaters longer mooring periods would encourage the canal boat community to engage more with the local area.

The Co Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu The Co Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

As a team we have a cyclical design process we run within the communities we are working: ‘listen, generate, curate’.

When we are in the listening stage our aim is always to go out to communities and visit them. We have created a mobile listening station which we transport to key community spots. Allowing for a more fun and engaging conversation than the somewhat stuffy pin up consultations you see in traditional architecture processes.

The Co Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu The Co Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu

This feedback then forms the basis of our generation phase where we run events that people can attend to and work together to generate designs for a proposed scheme. Bringing the communities inside the design process, rather than commentators on. Each event is tailored differently and we like to create creative processes that are not necessarily linear in approach to the outcomes of the scheme – using poetry, cut-outs, or storytelling to allow the community to think abstractly about their aspirations and to identify opportunities.

The work is then reviewed by the team and curated into an architectural scheme and from here we start the whole process again to refine the design into a truly community generated scheme.

What advice would you have to contest participants on boosting connectivity around the River Salado?

Always think about the impact you are going to have with the actions you are taking and ensure you are getting the most value for the community. Most of all make the work fun and engaging, public space has the potential to greatly improve our experience of the built environment, so take every opportunity to enliven someone’s journey, make them smile, offer them a place to pause for thought and see the world in a different light.