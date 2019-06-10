Competition: Reimagining Egyptian Halls

Open to everyone – the competitions seeks ‘innovative, imaginative and purposeful’ concepts for the adaptive re-use of the Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson-designed 1870s landmark in Scotland’s second city which has been largely disused for decades.

The call for concepts aims to generate potential solutions for the dilapidated four-storey former commercial building which has been stuck in development ‘limbo’ due to funding difficulties, and is now on the building’s at-risk register.

Egyptian Halls Source: Image by Maccoinnich Egyptian Halls

According to the brief: ‘Despite its Grade A listing, the majority of the building has effectively lain dormant for the last 40 years and, although structurally sound, has suffered damage through water ingress and lack of adequate or appropriate maintenance. There is little doubt that the reuse and restoration of the Egyptian Halls would contribute greatly to the regeneration of Union Street and its environs.

‘There is an urgent imperative to the competition and serious ideas are needed to raise the profile of the building’s predicament which is of increasing concern to, not only the society but other conservation and heritage groups and the city council. The society invites entrants to generate concepts for alternative uses for the Egyptian Halls and as such wants to provide little limits to entrants creativity.’

Located at 84-100 Union Street opposite Glasgow’s iconic Central Station, the Egyptian Halls were created for local iron manufacturer James Robertson in 1872. The building is considered to be one of Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s finest achievements but has been mostly unoccupied since the 1980s.

The latest competition aims to generate discussion around the future of the landmark which is currently behind scaffolding, and located a short distance from the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Lighthouse architecture centre.

Submissions must include two or three A2-sized sheets and a single A4 page of written description. Judges include Scottish Civic Trust chair Susan O’Connor, RIAS president Robin Webster, Glasgow Institute of Architects president Isabel Garriga, and Alexander Thomson Society chair Mark Baines.

Early bird registration is £15 and late registration is £25. The overall winner will receive £500 and a number of commendations worth £100 each will also be awarded.

The deadline for early bird registration is 5pm on 12 July and submissions must be completed by 5pm on 4 October

Q&A with Scott Abercrombie

The vice-chair of the Alexander Thomson Society discusses his ambitions for the competition

Scott Abercrombie Scott Abercrombie

Why are your holding an ideas contest for to rethink the Egyptian Halls?

We are organising an ideas competition for Egyptian Halls as, by the end of this year, the upper floors will have been vacant for 40 years, yet for the last twenty years the only options that have been seriously investigated for the building are for conversion to office or hotel use. These commercial solutions are notably less likely to attract the levels of public funding that will be required to restore a building of this calibre that has suffered from such protracted neglect.

This funding impasse has led the owner to once again openly discussing the demolition of this A-listed masterpiece of commercial design (a previous demolition application was rejected in 2011), of which the architectural press of the time noted ‘we doubt if its equal, for originality, grandeur of treatment, or imposing effect, could be found in any city.’ Our aim with the competition is to gather together a collection of alternative ideas for the future use of the building which demonstrate its flexibility; aiding us in attempting to quash any future demolition applications and to hopefully help those with the means to deliver a restoration project to think more creatively about the potential of this heritage asset.

What is your vision for the future of the landmark?

The building is located in the heart of the city, directly opposite the entrance to Glasgow’s Central Station which serves 34 million users per year. As such its prominent location would be sure to permit a whole range of potential uses to be commercially successful. Pragmatically, those uses which offer a benefit to the wider public - those dealing with health, education, culture etc - would be more likely to attract the levels of public investment required to restore the building. However, we have left the brief deliberately open to allow those who wish to consider potential commercial or alternative uses to expand the floor area of the building by increasing the height of the building, interacting with the lane behind or by alternative means to make these uses more viable.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We are keen to allow as wide a range of people to participate in the project as possible, to facilitate this we have provided a full set of drawings and a 3D model of the facade to make it as easy as possible to present their ideas. There is no restrictions on who can submit an entry to the competition, and all submissions received will be displayed in a public exhibition in Glasgow at the end of the year.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We don’t have any future competitions planned, and we recognise that the concept of an ideas competition without a commission at the end will likely be viewed negatively by some in the profession. In this case we are hoping to encourage those who would enjoy the challenge of responding to the brief, or who feel passionately about helping us to campaign for the preservation of this vital building to submit. The costs associated with entry are only levied to limit the cost to the Society, which is a wholly voluntary organisation, of running the competition and putting on the exhibition of the entries. Whilst we are trying to provide as comprehensive a set of information as we can to limit the work required to submit to the competition. During the course of the competition the society will work to promote the campaign to save the building, to help the wider public understand its significance, and build on the library of information available to entrants.

De Hallen in Amsterdam Source: Image by Marion Golsteijn De Hallen in Amsterdam

Are there any other innovative restoration projects you have been impressed by?

I recently stayed at De Hallen in Amsterdam, where a series of former tram sheds have been conserved and converted to a variety of uses. The halls are variously used as hotel accommodation, gallery space, food market, clothes market, cinema, library, creche and much more. Over and above the symmetry of this building also being called the Halls, the multiplicity of uses which generated a vibrant creative hub as well as allowing the project to draw on a variety of funding sources really impressed me and immediately led me to reflect on whether a solution like this might suit a building like Egyptian Halls. (De Hallen, Bellamystraat, Amsterdam. Originally completed 1905, refurb completed 2014. Architect: Buro van Stigt)