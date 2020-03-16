Competition: Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge

The Van Alen Institute has launched an open international ideas contest to rethink the future of the public realm on Brooklyn Bridge (Deadline: 5 April)

The competition, supported by New York City Council, seeks ‘unconventional’ proposals to revamp a notoriously overcrowded pedestrian and cycle promenade which spans the 1883 suspension bridge connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan.

It aims to identify innovative solutions for the bridge, which respect the National Historic Landmark while also boosting mobility and access for regular commuters, tourists and commercial vendors. It is divided into two categories with the first open to professionals aged 22 and above and the second accepting entries from anyone under 21.

Brooklyn Bridge features a promenade for cyclists and pedestrians around 5.5m above the roadway

The competition brief reads: ‘Since opening on May 24, 1883, the bridge has taken on near-mythic significance in New York City. Its striking form has captured the imagination of some of the nation’s most prominent artists. Its enduring iconographic power makes it one of the most photographed locations in New York. In popular culture, the bridge is a symbol for the city itself, used in countless establishing shots in films and television.

‘But that iconic status comes at a cost. At peak hours, the promenade is crammed, uncomfortable, and sometimes unsafe. Thousands of pedestrians and cyclists cross the bridge every day. In response to these conditions, the New York City Council and Van Alen Institute have launched Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge, an international design competition that aims to spark a new public conversation about New York City’s infrastructure.’

Brooklyn Bridge was the first fixed crossing across the East River and the longest suspension bridge in the world. It was designed by the civil engineer Washington Roebling for trams and horse-drawn traffic and later repurposed for motor vehicle traffic.

Brooklyn Bridge was the first fixed crossing across the East River and the longest suspension bridge in the world

The popular tourist attraction features a promenade for cyclists and pedestrians around 5.5m above the roadway. The structure is used by thousands every day but is constrained by several ‘pinch points’ caused by suspension cables, benches and stairwells and varies in width between 3m and 5.2m.

Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge seeks ideas to improve the promenade, which is currently segmented by a painted line into pedestrian and cyclist paths but is often overcrowded and dangerous for users.

Submissions should include a 10-page brochure featuring a cover sheet, team description, examples of previous work, description of an overall vision and a written explanation of the design approach to the challenge.

Three finalists in the professional category will each receive $13,000 to develop their designs while three finalists in the young people’s category will receive $3,000 each to further work on their schemes. Shortlisted teams will be announced in early May and given until mid-July to submit final concepts before the announcement of the overall winners.

Judges will include Marla Gayle; managing director of SOM; Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy; Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives; and Isabella Joseph, student at the Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture, City College of New York.

Q&A with Deborah Marton

The executive director of Van Alen Institute discusses her ambitions for the competition

Deborah Marton

Why are you holding a competition for ideas to reimagine Brooklyn Bridge?

We were thrilled when the New York City Council reached out about this collaboration. As our history shows, design competitions have real power to reframe questions about the public realm. For example, our 1999 competition to redesign Times Square’s TKTS booth resulted in the now-iconic red steps by Perkins Eastman + Choi Ropiha, which is not only a powerful design–it’s a design that helped redefine Times Square as a place for pedestrians instead of cars.

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

The Brooklyn Bridge is another beloved New York City icon, and one that embodies today’s urgent challenge of decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels while strengthening our social bonds. With this competition, we hope to see wildly imaginative proposals that encourage connectivity and take an environmentally sound approach.

Times Square's TKTS booth by Perkins Eastman + Choi Ropiha

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The professional design field is going to come up with some brilliant ideas for this competition. That said, we’re not requiring participants to have a formal design or engineering background. In fact, it’s the everyday users of the bridge’s walkway–pedestrians, cyclists, and vendors–who may have the most creative solutions. That’s why this competition is open to all, including students, international teams, and design firms large and small.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The future of design lies at the intersection of social and environmental resilience. For example, we recently completed a project in the Miami area resulting in a new public park that retains storm water, helping to protect its neighbours from flooding. We’re now planning to expand this type of work nationally.