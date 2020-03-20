Competition: Re-Stock London Housing

An open international ideas contest is being held to extend one of several well-known Brutalist social housing estates in London or create similar high-quality solutions (Deadline: 12 May)

The competition – organised by Bee Breeders in partnership with the Bartlett School of Architecture and Archive Books – seeks innovative proposals for a new affordable housing scheme in the UK capital or to extend the city’s iconic Alexandra Road, Balfron Tower or Robin Hood Gardens developments.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of solutions to the escalating housing crisis in London where housing is understood to be the second most over-priced in the world after Vancouver. Proposals should be flexible and adaptable to a range of sites across the city and may be of any scale.

According to the brief: ‘London seems to be stuck in a continuous housing crisis with fewer housing units being built every year. The sale of local authority housing stock under the “Right to Buy” scheme has diminished the available housing stock even further for people in need of suitable accommodation. Especially during the Post War period, London has been a testing ground for new innovations in housing developments with architects being innovators and champions of social change. But in the last few decades this innovation seems to have stopped.

‘This architecture competition requires participants to be bold and think outside the traditional box. How can housing be an answer to some of the questions we are facing today – community cohesion, limited energy consumption, reducing the carbon footprint, food production, construction methods and so on. Winning participants will need to apply unique strategies as well as creative designs to tackle the housing crisis, while at the same time remaining in keeping with the city’s situation and heritage.’

London is currently in the grips of a major housing affordability crisis which has left around 170,000 homeless and many more living without any long-term security. Despite radical government-backed house building programmes during the post-war reconstruction era recent decades have seen a collapse in the supply of quality new affordable units.

Meanwhile luxury property speculation has forced land prices upwards and made it harder for councils and other housing providers to deliver innovative affordable dwellings. The latest contest focusses on extending three existing housing estates but participants may also chose an entirely new location within the city.

The first site is the Neave Brown-designed and Grade II*-listed Alexandra Road estate in Swiss Cottage, Camden while the second site is Erno Goldfinger’s Balfron Tower complex in Poplar, Tower Hamlets. The final site is Robin Hood Gardens by Alison and Peter Smithson which is also in Poplar but is now partially demolished due to an ongoing regeneration scheme.

The competition is backed by the prestigious Bartlett School of Architecture at University College London which is working with ArchiveBooks and organisers BeeBreeder’s to find new answers to the problems facing people living in London and oterh urban areas around the world.

All winning designs will be featured in ArchiveBooks’ second edition of What is Affordable Housing? which aims to bring a mix of new expert voices into the discussion on how to fix the global housing crisis amid continuous price increases for homes.

The overall winner, to be announced 14 July, will receive a $3,000 prize while a second prize of $1,500 and third prize of $500 will also be granted along with a client’s favourite award of $1,000, student award of $500, green award of $500 and six honourable mentions.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for registrations is 12 May and submissions must be completed by 17 June Fee $140 for professionals or $120 for students Contact details Email: hello@beebreeders.com View the competition website for more information

Marklake Court case study: Q&A with Hari Phillips

The director at Bell Phillips Architects discusses lessons learned extending an existing housing estate in Bermondsey, London

How did your project extend an existing housing estate in London to provide new sustainable homes?

In the headlong rush to deliver ‘units’ it is essential that we build homes that people love and want to live in. The design of Marklake Court evolved from a desire on the part of local residents to build their own genuinely affordable homes in the face of one of the most rapidly developing parts of London. The residents identified a redundant garage site and worked with ourselves, Igloo and Southwark to build 27 new homes for residents who were identified as living in overcrowded conditions, under-occupying or having mobility needs. The project was genuinely community-led with local residents driving the design process from the outset. The level of engagement, ownership and empowerment given over to the community means that they have built at a higher density, and with better quality than a developer would have done. As a result, we believe that this development will be loved and cared for many decades to come.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Marklake Court is located on the edge of the post-war Kipling Estate on the edge of the Bermondsey Street Conservation Area in an area rich in historic context. Residents were keen from the outset that the new building be an intrinsic part of the estate but we also had a responsibility to ensure that the building was appropriate addition to the Conservation Area and the broader context. Early in the process we arranged walks with residents around the local area to examine and discuss surrounding buildings of all eras and types. This was not only hugely instructive, both to us and residents in unpicking their own preferences and instincts, but was also a great trust-building exercise. Models were intrinsic to our conversations. We built an enormous card model of the surrounding context, large enough for groups to gather round. In early conversations card and foam models were unpicked and restacked but as the design evolved the models became more detailed and sophisticated.

What advice would you have to contest participants on imagining a new extension to Alexandra Road, Robin Hood Gardens or Balfron Tower?

Think about the different scales and types of communities that currently exist and which might come into being through this project. Consider where the opportunities might be within the new housing to bring both existing and new communities together in a range of ways to create a more cohesive, trusting, just and empathetic society.