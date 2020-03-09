Competition: Ragdale Ring pop-up theatre 2020, Illinois

An open contest has been launched to design a $15,000 temporary theatre at the Ragdale artists retreat in Illinois, USA (Deadline: 22 March)

Open to architects, designers and artists, the competition seeks ‘inventive, site-responsive, and large-scale’ proposals for a new performance and gathering space at the rural arts community 50km north of Chicago.

The Ragdale Ring project, backed by the Ragdale Foundation, aims to deliver a contemporary reimagining of a 1912 theatre created by the estate’s founder, architect Howard Van Doren Shaw. This year’s contest, now in its eighth edition, is themed around mobility and the winning team will be invited to construct their scheme on the site by 12 June.

Ragdale Ring 2019 winner: Shared Beds by David Costanza and Piergianna Mazzocca

According to the brief: ‘This annual competition provides artists, architects, and designers with the unique opportunity to devise and construct a performance venue and gathering place on the historic Ragdale campus. Each year we seek inventive, large-scale submissions that explore intersections of architecture, sculpture, landscape, design, public art, and performance disciplines.

‘What does Mobility mean for you and what can Mobility do to challenge conventional artist/audience interactions in the Ragdale Ring? What new forms of performance might it offer? Parades? Processions? What if the Ring isn’t fixed to a site, but could be configured at multiple sites over the course of the summer? Could Mobility activate the entire two-hectare Ragdale campus?’

Ragdale is the former summer home of Van Doren Shaw, a leading member of the American Craftsman movement who completed a variety of major buildings in the Chicago area including the 1900 remodelling of the Second Presbyterian Church.

The large country house and 20ha estate were transformed into an artist’s community by Shaw’s granddaughter, Alice Judson Hayes in 1976. Today the complex hosts more than 150 residencies every year with up to 13 artists of varied disciplines working at Ragdale at any time.

The original Ragdale Ring was created as a temporary outdoor theatre stage by Shaw for his wife Frances who produced plays for audiences of up to 300. The annual competition, held since 2013, aims to recreate the structure with a contemporary twist. The winner of last year’s commission was Shared Beds (pictured) by David Costanza and Piergianna Mazzocca.

1912 Ragdale Ring by Howard Van Doren Shaw

Their winning proposal featured three ‘interactive communal beds’ each circular and resting on a tipping axis allowing users to teeter the objects back and forth. The structures, according to their designers, ‘act as a communal form of architecture that challenges the role of the individual and the collective and how these two engage in coordinated play.’

Proposals for the latest commission should encourage ‘direct interactions between artists and audiences’ and be able to occupy a variety of different locations across the campus. It should include a stage area, a minimum of 150 seats and ideally a cover from the rain and sunlight.

The overall winning team, to be announced on 27 March, will be awarded a production grant of $15,000 and offered a residency from May to June during which they will construct the design with a team of up to 10 people in time for the event opening on 12 June.

Shared Beds case study: Q&A with Piergianna Mazzocca and David Costanza

The winners of last year’s Ragdale Ring commission discuss lessons learned designing their scheme

Piergianna Mazzocca and David Costanza

How did your project respond to the 2019 Ragdale Ring brief?

Shared Beds is a collaborative project for the 2019 Ragdale Ring competition. The project challenges the role of the individual vis-à-vis the collective by reconsidering the seemingly inanimate quality of everyday objects such as beds.

The installation is composed of three interactive communal beds, intended to be constructed and installed on the grounds of the Ragdale Foundation. The beds will act as a communal form of architecture that challenges the role of the individual and the collective and how these two engage in coordinated play.

Ragdale Ring 2019 winner: Shared Beds by David Costanza and Piergianna Mazzocca

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Two of the beds are described by a circle of 6m in diameter. Resting on a tipping axis, these objects teeter back and forth depending on the movement inflicted by each occupant.

The largest of the beds, described by a circle of 9m in diameter, has an asymmetrical tipping axis that produces a primary face that is always in contact with the ground. If the smaller beds change and tip depending on the motion of its occupants, the largest bed conditions the occupants to reimagine their movements and performances using its oblique upper surface.

Both the stage and smaller beds are designed using a conical base, allowing for a developable construction using plywood sheets. The structure is made up of a two-way waffle plywood frame, and the top is clad in plywood. The waffle structure is made up of two layers 3/4 in plywood, to negotiate the limits of the 4 ft x 8 ft plywood sheets. All of the plywood is intended to be CNC cut and assembled on site.

Ragdale Ring 2019 winner: Shared Beds by David Costanza and Piergianna Mazzocca

What advice would you have to applicants on designing a new stage for 2020?

The competition is a flexible platform by which contemporary positions can be tested and interrogated through the introduction of a built artifact. Consider how you may both address and reframe the prompt to create larger conversations and research streams.

Ragdale Ring 2019 winner: Shared Beds by David Costanza and Piergianna Mazzocca

Q&A with Jeffrey Meeuwsen



The executive director of the Ragdale Foundation discusses his ambitions for the competition

Jeffrey Meeuwsen

Why are your holding an international contest for a new temporary theatre at the Ragdale artists retreat in Illinois?

The Ragdale Ring design competition balances the history of Ragdale and our contemporary mission. The original Ragdale Ring was designed by acclaimed architect Howard Van Doren Shaw in 1912 as a summer theatre for the work of his wife Francis, a playwright. Today Ragdale is an artists’ retreat centre annually hosting nearly 200 creative practitioners from around the world. We support artists and designers as they take leaps in the creation of new work. Unlike the 1912 Ragdale Ring, the projects are now temporary installations—giving designers the freedom to experiment with ephemeral materials, inventive structures, and a variety of locations. The open-ended, international nature of the competition encourages inclusive dialogue about what architecture, theatre, sculpture, and public spaces can be.

What is your vision for the latest new performance space?

Designers work site responsively and may choose any location on Ragdale’s two-hectare campus—as long as it can accommodate an audience of at least 200 people and consider our 2020 theme of ‘Mobility.’ Projects may utilize almost any material imaginable, though the installation must remain safe and accommodating for six months, in a variety of weather conditions. Projects tend to score well when they present distinctive solutions (unlike previous Ragdale Rings), show evidence of the team’s ability to successfully realize the installation, and consider adaptive reuse.

2016 Ragdale Ring winner by Sports Collaborative

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The completion and design-build residency at Ragdale is open to anyone who can assemble a 10-person team (from anywhere in the world) with the talent and experience to complete the installation. It is particularly exciting to receive proposals from designers with exploratory ideas—those that are rarely built. For several of our past winners, the Ragdale Ring was their first large-scale built project and a pivotal force in propelling their careers.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We recently held an invitational competition to design a new accessible studio building on Ragdale’s campus, with dedicated live-work spaces for dance, musical composition, and audio production. The winning firm was Woodhouse Tinucci Architects.

Are there any other recent temporary theatre projects using you have been impressed by?

Theatre can happen anywhere and creative installations that bring strangers together for shared, expansive experiences in surprising locations are thrilling. Of course, I’m biased—but it has been rewarding to see our past winners go on to ground-breaking new projects and recognition – for example, Sports Collaborative.