Competition: Pre’s Rock Memorial, Oregon

Open to students and recent graduates of architecture, landscape architecture, design and art – the free-to-enter competition seeks imaginative proposals for a new monument commemorating the life of American Olympian Steve Prefontaine, who died in a car crash in 1975.

The call for concepts focusses on a remote hilltop site known as Pre’s Rock where the athlete crashed after swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Proposals for the challenging plot overlooking the Willamette River Valley should improve safety for visitors and passing drivers while also providing a space for storing tributes left at the roadside.

According to the brief: ‘Pre’s Rock is located on a challenging site overlooking the Willamette River Valley from Judkin’s Point in Eugene, Oregon. Many visitors mark their visit to Pre’s Rock by leaving personal items.

‘The City of Eugene collects the personal letters, medals, uniforms, bib numbers and other items regularly but does not have capacity to display the contents or make them available to the public. Design competition participants will imagine a memorial for the site of Pre’s fatal car crash that will bring visibility to the location and recognize the legacy and influence of Steve Prefontaine.’

Born in 1951, Steve Prefontaine was an American long-distance runner who studied at the University of Oregon in Eugene, set several national records, and competed in the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics.

The acclaimed runner died driving home on Skyline Boulevard following a track meeting with Finnish athletes. After his death the site of the crash, Pre’s Rock became a site of pilgrimage for fans and fellow athletes.

The prominent hillside overlooks the university’s Hayward Field running track which is currently being redeveloped to host the US Olympic Trials in June. The event will select participants to represent America at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and could see large numbers of people visiting the roadside shrine.

The latest contest seeks bold ideas to enhance the site and provide an archive for the thousands of tributes and other items left next to the rock in memory of Prefontaine.

Judges will include Tinker Hatfield of Nike, Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture, Jeff Roberts of SERA Architects, the Olympian and filmmaker Alexi Pappas and the Olympian Andrew Wheating.

The overall winner, to be announced on 30 May, will receive $2,000 while a second prize of $1,000 and third prize of $500 will also be announced. The winning schemes will be exhibited during the 2020 Portland Track Festival later this year.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 1 May Contact details Email: Competition@PortlandTrack.com View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Craig Rice

The senior associate of Sera Architects discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a competition for a memorial to Steve Prefontaine in Eugene, Oregon?

Athletics will be an important topic in Eugene, Oregon over the next two years. Steve Prefontaine’s home track: Hayward Field, at the University of Oregon, will host the US Olympic Track and Field Trials (athletics) in 2020 followed by the World Athletics Championship in 2021. Eugene will be the first US city to host the world championship event. To prepare for these major meets Hayward Field was demolished, controversially, to build a state-of-the-art facility meeting international standards. The design competition, then, is meant to welcome the return of track and field to Eugene after a two-year absence and to honour Oregon’s most famous Olympian, Steve Prefontaine, who competed at Historic Hayward Field and tragically died on a hillside road that overlooks the track.

What is your vision for the new memorial and archive?

The ingredients for the competition are pretty interesting: We have an iconic character in Steve Prefontaine, the tragic story of his death, a very challenging hillside site, and the rebirth of nearby Hayward Field – the site of his heroic story. The site, known simply as Pre’s Rock, has become a roadside shrine for generations of track fans, that exists on a 0.5 hectare lot on winding hillside road. The Rock itself is an outcropping of basalt, about the size of a box truck, that sits on the interior side of the boomerang shaped lot in a residential neighbourhood. Any pilgrimage to the site takes some effort and once they’ve arrived visitors lack space and lack access to interact with the rock or the site itself. The sloping site is unimproved and is covered in a dense grove of trees. In contrast to this hard-to-find side of the site, the opposite side of the hillside site looks out on to the majestic Willamette River Valley and the town of Eugene. It can be seen for 20-30 miles as travellers approach the city as they are arriving for a track meet or just passing through town on the interstate highway. A successful memorial will balance these two scales: the residential, contemplative side of the site that hosts the rock and the heroic scale of the site that might communicate something about Prefontaine’s story toward the public-facing side of the site.

And while there are two scales of the site there are also two scales of meaning for the Rock. On days when there are track meets at Hayward Field, Pre’s Rock hosts thousands of visitors who may have travelled from across the world for their once-in-a-lifetime visit to trace Prefontaine’s legacy and visit the rock. while on non-meet days, Pre’s Rock is a neighbourhood feature that is visited only by the families that live on the hill.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This phase of the process is purely an ideas competition for design students and young professionals to generate free thinking about what is possible on the site. Participants will be able to overlook the constraints of zoning and building codes, along with budgets and schedule to truly imagine a memorial fitting for the conditions of legacy, place, and time. Over the next two years, with an international audience of the most influential track fans and officials in the sport, the results of the competition will have the opportunity to inspire a future phase of action on the site. The current entries to the competition span a wide international reach (12 countries, to date) and will represent many cultural responses to the idea of how to commemorate the loss of life and what activities might conclude an act of pilgrimage.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Memorial at Pre’s Rock is being hosted by Portland Track and SERA Architects, two Oregon based organizations that have partnered for this singular competition to honour an Oregon hero, on the eve of these two major Oregon events. We don’t currently have plans for future competitions.

Are there any other recent memorial and archive projects you have been impressed by?

The 9/11 Tribute in Light installation that first appeared in March 2002 following the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre in New York City, and is recreated for each anniversary, is successful in creatively recreating an image of the buildings, commemorating a specific moment in time in its temporary nature, and expressing an endless commitment to the lives lost as the light projects into the sky without limit. The designers were John Bennett, Gustavo Bonevardi, Richard Nash Gould, Julian LaVerdiere and Paul Myoda, with light artists Paul Marantz and Michael Ahern. The project was developed in collaboration with the Municipal Art Society of New York.