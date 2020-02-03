Competition: Port of Cultures, Mariupol

The single-stage anonymous competition seeks ‘original and courageous’ proposals for a new Port of Cultures museum exploring the rich history of the coastal city which has seen an influx of new residents following the creation of the Donetsk People’s Republic nearby and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The 3,254m² project will transform a former Internal Affairs complex, which was damaged during the region’s armed conflict six years ago into a landmark new cultural centre and museum. Planned facilities include a permanent exhibition space, events space, media library, learning studio, children’s play area, offices, gift shop, café and hostel.

Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol

According to the brief: ‘The goal of competition is to create an architectural idea for the new urban centre, Port of Cultures, and to establish a partnership with the winning team of architects or the author for the further project development in collaboration with the team of the centre, municipality stakeholders and interested locals. The architectural concepts of Port of Cultures should include spatial elements that would address the history of the building in an original way, aiming to provoke a discussion about contemporary heritage.

‘Understanding that the competition site is limited in size but ambitious in its programming, we will appraise architectural solutions that are flexible and transformable, as well as functional in order to accommodate different activities within the same space by modifying slightly the spatial elements, be it modular space divisions, pop-up stage, hanging structures. New ecological design and technological solutions are encouraged.’

Originally founded as Pavlovsk in 1778, Mariupol is a historic coastal city overlooking the Sea of Azov which was transformed into a major centre for steel production following the creation of the Soviet Union.

Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol

The settlement was occupied by the Nazis during the Second World War during which many of its Jewish and other residents were murdered and deported. The city was also attacked several times during the country’s armed conflict in 2014 and is now the administrative centre of Ukraine’s eastern region.

The project focuses on the creation of a major new public building for the city which has yet to receive any significant new civic architecture since the fall of the Soviet Union thirty years ago. It will focus on the site of a former Internal Affairs complex on Heorhiivs’ka and Artem street.

Applications may be in English or Ukrainian and should include a single A0 board featuring plans and sections and a booklet of up to 20 A4 pages illustrating and explaining the scheme.

Judges will include Vadim Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol; the architect and co-founder of local practice Locument Studios, Romea Muryǹ; and the Polish historian Janusz Marszalec.

Submissions will be judged on their originality, sensitivity, spatial organisation, interpretation of the historic building, sustainability, feasibility, and potential to become a new landmark for the city. The overall winner, to be announced on 7 April, will receive €1,500 while a second prize of €1,000 and third prize of €750 will also be awarded.



How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 8 March Contact details Port of Cultures Competition

Mira Avenue 70

Mariupol

87555

Ukraine Email: Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Liva Dudareva

The curator of Port of Cultures discusses her ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an international contest for a new Port of Culture in Mariupol?

It is important to understand the current climate in Eastern Ukraine, where migration and increases in local population – caused by people moving away from Donetsk which was previously the main cultural centre in Eastern Ukraine – are driving new urban initiatives and innovation. This is a climate in which projects like Port of Cultures can emerge and thrive in. The Port of Cultures will be the first public building built in Mariupol after the collapse of the Soviet Union and so the municipality of Mariupol decided to organize an open ideas competition to open up the discussion to wider professional circles both in Ukraine and beyond. This allows us to talk about architecture as a tool for change and the role it plays in addressing sensitive contexts, collective memory and contemporary heritage.

Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol

What is your vision for the new multi-function cultural centre?

The new multi-functional centre will become the city’s new landmark. It will become a fundamentally new cultural institution for Mariupol and for Ukraine, containing a modern museum core, research laboratories, an open public library, and a powerful educational program. All of this will create new opportunities for public dialogue and the search for local identity. The new multi-functional centre will build its exhibition and public program around the identity of Mariupol, in particular focusing on the theme of migration – a process that has shaped the urban fabric of the city throughout the time.

We are expecting bold, authentic and innovative proposals, as well as ideas that will challenge the brief and provide different perspectives not considered within its scope. There are some constraints within the competition – the participants will need to respect the current outline of the damaged building (the size of the building area is 774m²) and accommodate the ambitious exhibition and public program of the Port of Cultures.

Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol Contest site: Port of Cultures, Mariupol

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to both emerging and established architectural and creative practices. The application process is anonymous in order to focus on ideas rather than on previous professional experience. Although functionality and sustainability are important factors and will be evaluated by the jury, the main criteria will be the quality of the proposed idea – the way it addresses the contemporary heritage, the way it responds to the main themes of the Port of Cultures, and the way it will position itself within the urban constellations of Mariupol.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The municipality of Mariupol has been prioritizing the renewal of urban realm. For example, it recently reconstructed and opened to the public the historical water tower Vezha built by the architect Victor Nilsen in the wake of 20th century. Another cultural project under way in Mariupol is Hotel ‘Continental’ – a new contemporary art space that will be situated inside the current Palace of Culture which in the beginning of the 20th Century hosted a hotel. There is definitely a strong trend for cultural development in the city.

Storefront for Art and Architecture in NYC Source: Image by Lauren Manning Storefront for Art and Architecture in NYC

Are there any other recent cultural centre and museum projects you have been impressed by?

Personally, it is difficult for me to separate any architecture from its context and content. The projects that I appreciate the most have either a strong component of public realm or cutting-edge content. A project that is not as recent but is a great example of opening up a space to the city and public, quite literally, is the facade design by Vito Acconci and Steven Holl for the Storefront for Art and Architecture in NYC (1993). Another example of multi-functional, non-commercial cultural spaces that I have much respect for are the SESC centres in Brazil – they combine activities ranging from sport to experimental music and are funded by a small tax on companies trading in goods, services and tourism. Some of the centres have exemplary architecture, such as SESC Pompeia designed by Lina Bo Bardi in Sao Paulo (1977-1986).