Competition: [POPS] London

An open international ideas contest is being held to rethink the privately owned and managed courtyard within Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard in London (Deadline: 24 September)

Organised by mOOO – the competition invites students, designers and architects to submit concepts which raise debate over the rapid proliferation of privately-owned public spaces (POPS) in the UK capital and propose radical visions for their future potential.

The contest focuses on the large courtyard at the centre of Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard which is one of the flagship retail areas within Argent’s multi-billion regeneration of King’s Cross. The space between the two historic coal drops buildings – which like all of the wider development is privately owned – was relatively underused even prior to the introduction of social distancing measures to combat Coronavirus.

According to the brief: ‘The term POPS has been demonised and attacked by various media for one major reason: POPS are owned by private entities. It was once the responsibility of local authorities to design and maintain public spaces for various needs of different users, but now the majority of new squares and parks have become the creation of developers.

‘Designers are asked to study this particular interest using the site of the courtyard at Coal Drops Yard (CDY), London. Using the CDY as an example for the current POPS of London will give insight to POPS’s exploration potentials because it is relatively new. It is also one of the largest POPS and multi-purpose event spaces in London, which is unfortunately left vacant during weekdays.’

Spanning almost two decades of design, investment and construction – the King’s Cross regeneration has transformed 27 hectare landscape of former railway sidings and warehouses into a new £3 billion mixed-use district featuring offices, housing, retail and universities.

Masterplan by Porphyrios Associates and Allies and Morrison, the development features landmark buildings by Eric Parry, Niall McLaughlin, Wilmotte Associates, David Chipperfield Architects, dRMM and Mossessian Architecture. The regeneration zone also features several avenues, promenades squares and parks which represent some of the most significant new POPS created within the capital in recent years.

The latest competition invites participants to rethink the impact of POPS and their potential future role within the city. It focusses on the signature Coal Drops Yard project which transformed two historic engine sheds – originally used for receiving solid fuel – into a boutique shopping area.

The call for concepts explores themes similar to those at the centre of the exhibition chosen for the British Pavilion at the 2020 Venice Biennale. Curated by Unscene Architecture, the exhibition will feature a series of six immersive spaces and will explore the emerging debate around privately owned public spaces at a time of their rapid and often contentious spread across UK cities.

Judges will include Otto Ng of Laab, Hong Kong; David Miller from London’s David Miller Architects; Maria Mitsoula and Chris French from Atelier for Architecture; and Martin Castle of Foster + Partners. Three overall winners will receive a €1,000 top prize while two people’s choice prizes worth €200 each will also be awarded.

Q&A with Ben Tseng

The co-founder and partner at mOOO discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an idea contest for innovative responses to a public-private space such as Coal Drops Yard?

The idea for our [POPS] London competition came on a night out with David Lin, AA alumni and one of the co-founders at mOOO, as we wandered around Coal Drops Yard (CDY) in Kings Cross last September. As one of the ever-growing number of POPS in London, we felt that, even with a well maintained, well-designed space like this, there is still a huge amount of untapped potential in the way that POPS are used. Privatisation of public land is obviously controversial but it is also undoubtedly a growing phenomenon and having vibrant, well maintained spaces that attract a wide range of people is an incentive for developers to do more. While most critics demonise the restricted freedom that comes with POPS (Kings Cross train station which is different ownership from Coal Drops Yard even has its own trained hawks to control the pigeon population), we believe that they offer many possibilities that are yet to be explored and that a mOOO design competition is a great way of doing just that.

Prior to redevelopment: Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London Prior to redevelopment: Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London

What would you like to see in ideas for the conceptual intervention and event?

We are hoping that we get a really wide range of ideas for interventions and events that test how we think about public space and challenge pre-conceptions. We’re encouraging designers to draw inspiration from the annual London Design Festival (LDF). During the festival, POPS are utilised and re-purposed to work together as a city-wide exhibition - at last year’s LDF, Coal Drops Yard hosted the art installation, ‘Disco Carbonara’ by Martino Gamper, a tiny, temporary disco, hidden behind a façade of cladding panels. Proposals for our #mOOO2 [POPS] LONDON competition, could involve city-wide social events, cultural events or events that raise awareness of certain topics. We would like to keep the options as open as possible to encourage creativity. Sustainability is a key issue for event-based design and we welcome innovative solutions that engage with this.

Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We created mOOO architecture design platform to promote young design talent. Our team is always working on new design briefs that aim to raise discussions on current society issues and to ask for creative solutions. We certainly hope that our competitions give more young visionaries, architects and practices that don’t necessarily get the opportunity to work on these types of projects the opportunity to participate and explore the potentials of POPS as future public spaces.

Are there any other recent innovative public-private space projects you have been impressed by?

I really liked another Heatherwick project - the Vessel at Hudson Yards, New York (March 2019 by Heatherwick Studio). Since its opening, it has this extraordinary ‘spiral’ staircase at its centre that creates all sorts of new interactions and experiences for visitors to the waterfront.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We’d love to expand on this idea, looking at other cities and potentially building on the results of this competition so that it becomes an ongoing accumulative design generator, suggesting possibilities for improving and enhancing our public spaces worldwide. As David Miller of David Miller Architects and one of our jurors commented:

‘A competition like this has the potential to bring fresh thinking and research to how we approach our semi-public spaces. Our shared experience is something that it’s very difficult to put a value on and yet has to be delivered and managed within a complicated commercial environment. We are really looking forward to seeing innovative responses that are both invigorating and beautiful.’