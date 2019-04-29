Competition: Plug & Play Living, India

An open international contest has been launched for an innovative new 100-unit co-housing block for young adults in India (Deadline: 10 May)

Open to students and architects aged under 40, the competition seeks proposals for a landmark residential block occupying a 930m² site and featuring a mixture of single, two-person and three-person rooms for 100 young people aged 18-to-35.

The call for concepts is supported by six up-and-coming co-living companies based in India and winners will be considered for further delivery. Alongside bedrooms, proposals should include workspaces, leisure areas, a digital library, utility area, community space, kitchenette, dining room and parking.

According to the brief: ‘Co-living or “communal living” is not a new concept – in fact, in many countries it dates back as far as the 17th century. Medieval villages, religious cults, monks living in monasteries, the hippie movement of the 1970s, boarding houses, and some post-war housing are all examples of co-living solutions that catered to a common belief system while also addressing the economic constraints of its inhabitants.

‘For the millennial population, job mobility is the primary priority and home ownership is secondary. Co-living usually operates on a plug-and-play model that saves tenants the hassle of dealing with everyday household chores and also from the burden of paying frequent utility bills, giving them a lifestyle which is comfortable and with no strings attached. Can you design a co-living space in such a way that it benefits both people living in it and the startups running it?’

India is the second most populous country in the world with 1.3 billion citizens. Rising house prices in major cities have seen a boom in the number of young people choosing to co-living which as a market is expected to be worth $2 billion by 2022.

The latest contest, organised by online procurement hub SqrFactor, aims to generate a range of ideas for new co-housing solutions which could be used in India or elsewhere.

Proposals should be affordable, optimise space and feature a mix of public and private spaces. Concepts may also feature a pricing strategy for individual rooms and spaces which allows flexibility for residents and building owners.

Start-up companies backing the call for concepts and featuring on the jury include Ishtara Co-living, Zolo Stays, Tribe Theory Hotels, Hood Co-living, and StayAbode Ventures. Other judges include architect Pramod Jaiswal of Between Space and Paul Moses from RSP Architects.

The overall winner, to be announced 10 June, will receive 50,000 INR. A second prize of 25,000 INR; third prize of 15,000 INR and three further prizes – covering best student, best young architect and the overall people’s choice – worth 10,000 INR each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 10 May Fee Regular registration until 30 April: $45USD Late registration until 10 May: $60USD Contact details Email: create@sqrfactor.com View the competition website for more information





Q&A with Agnim Gupta

The founder of SqrFactor discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an international ideas contest for a new co-living solution?

At SqrFactor, we have always believed that we can bridge the gap between young architects/firms and students looking for work with businesses and people looking for innovative design ideas and solutions.

As the architecture/interior design industry in India is economically weaker – meaning the wages earned by professional up to age 35 is lower in comparison with other professions in India. The whole idea of our platform is to provide work opportunities to young architects and firms hustling to survive. Design competitions are one of many ways to connect them with businesses and also give a chance to win prize money and projects.

Indeed there are a lot of buildings which are the result of architecture competitions, to name a few: White House, Washington D.C. (USA); House of Parliament, London (UK); Reichstag, Berlin (Germany); Sydney Opera House, Sydney (Australia); Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao (Spain); Kansai Airport, Osaka (Japan); National War Museum, New Delhi (India) and even private residential projects like The Mahathir Mansion, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) are few of many examples around the world which were conceptualised and built through design competitions inviting architects around the globe to submit their ideas.

What is your vision for the new co-living homes?

We have designed the competition brief understanding the common problems faced by the start-ups facilitating and working in this industry. The size of the site is 10,000 sqr ft with no particular location or shape of the site specified. The participants are free to choose any site at location – Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai or any metro city in India or outside where co-living spaces are coming up.

The sole reason that these co-living companies have launched this competition in collaboration with SqrFactor is that they are looking for multiple innovative and out of the box yet functional design solutions that can be implemented in their upcoming projects.

Sustainability is an important aspect to be considered by the participants while designing the project but is not included in the design brief to keep the design program crisp.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We are mostly looking for young architects, students of architecture and design and firms with principal architects under the age 40 to be part of this competition. Yes, discovering the young hidden talent has always been the criteria that we have focused on. Yes, younger firms/architects/students have an opportunity to either get a chance to execute the project or work with an in-house team of different start-ups on their upcoming projects.

There are six different companies with different requirements and parameters. For international firms, in some cases they might have to collaborate with local firms and in some cases they do not have to necessarily collaborate with local firms to win a project. We are still working out on a solution for international firms, one possibility being that international firms will collaborate with the SqrFactor team to work on the project here in India.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Our team is focusing on making the architectural competition a mainstream way to find the top talent and design solution for businesses, government organisations, and later on for consumers or smaller commissions too.

That being said, we are in regular talks with businesses from real estate, retail, co-working and other markets in India we can cater to. Also, one of our major concerns is to introduce design competitions to the government sector in India. We want to change the current construction tender/bid process in India, in which the project is given to the lowest bidder – changing it to find multiple functional and budget-friendly solutions through design contest, and then decide on the best. We have launched a few design competitions with government organisations as well.

The good news is the people from these top businesses and government organisations are interested in the idea of finding the right talent and solution through competition. However, only a few of them are willing to pay upfront for the service of running a contest for them.

All that said, you will see a lot of real-time projects being launched as design competitions on our platform for businesses. Our next one (still in talks) could be on co-working and then a few projects for two of the real estate companies from Bangalore, India.

The contest process is easy – Step 1: a business (client) launches a contest through & on sqrfactor’s platform. Step 2 : architects/firms submit their design entries understanding the design brief given by the client. Step 3: clients shortlist the top designs and designers they like. Step 4: top designers are called physically or contacted through video calls to present their ideas. Step 5: as mentioned in competition, top designers receive their prize money and project execution as decided by the client. After this the designer and the client work together and SqrFactor leaves the decision, negotiation and other things to both parties.