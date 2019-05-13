Competition: Plastic Monument

The competition invites architects, students and artists to propose an ‘itinerant architectural installation’ to travel around the world raising awareness about the misuse of plastics caused by disposable lifestyles and the resulting dangerous levels of pollution.

The call for concepts – backed by US photo-journal National Geographic and Italian biodegradable biopolymers manufacturer Bio-On – aims to promote a wider public debate over waste management practices. The overall winner will receive €8,000 and see their scheme constructed.

Plastic pollution in Ghana

According to the brief: ‘By nature, plastic waste is indestructible and currently there is an incalculable amount of it on the planet. Human beings are losing the fight against plastic waste. What is needed is not a world without plastic. What is needed now is a revolutionised awareness about waste management.

‘Plastic Monument aims to create an itinerant architectural installation that will travel all around the world to raise awareness about the impact of plastic waste on our planet. Plastic Monument offers architects the opportunity to play a key role in raising awareness and will create an object to show the world the consequences of disposable culture. It will be the ambassador of a renewed attention on the effects of our choices.’

Modern consumer-industrial societies are heavily reliant on disposable plastics, resulting in huge amounts of wastage and in many cases around the world direct dumping in the natural environment. It is estimated around 1.1 to 8.8 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans every year.

As well as harming aquatic ecosystems the waste destroys beaches and coastal communities and is entering the human food chain. Recent studies discovered plastic microfibres in drinking water and bottled water, and also blown by the wind to some of the most remote areas of the world.

Marine debris removal in the Hawaiian Islands

Cities such as Dhaka in Bangladesh are on the front line of plastic pollution’s harmful impact with an estimated 4 million residents exposed to the effects of water pollution daily. The latest contest aims to build on the growing public and activist interest in reducing plastic waste in the environment.

It also follows new top-level initiatives which have seen many companies pledging to stop using plastic bags and some countries, like Kenya, completely banning the use and sale of polyethene plastic carrier bags.

The jury of nine architects, writers and artists includes Japanese architect Kengo Kuma; photographer of marine plastics Mandy Barker; Marco Cattaneo from National Geographic; and Marco Astorri, founder of Bio-On.

The overall winner, to be announced 5 August, will receive €8,000 and see their scheme constructed. A second prize of €4,000, third prize of €2,000, two Gold mentions worth €500 each and 10 Honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Refugees and Befriending Project case study: Q&A with Peter Merrett

The architect at Merrett Houmøller Architects discusses lessons learned designing a moveable installation to promote social interaction between refugees in London

How did your project deliver a unique mobile structure encouraging social interaction between refugees and wider society?

The competition piqued our interest because we saw there was an opportunity for an architectural intervention which would extend the reach of the British Red Cross’s innovative ‘befriending project’. It doesn’t encourage interaction by some oblique metaphor, it takes an interaction which was already taking place in private space and makes it mobile, outdoors and public.

Refugees and Befriending Project by Merrett Houmøller Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Architects, more than other designers, need to seek out opportunities and make connections; that amazing design brief is not just going to land on your desk one day. Innovation in architecture too often focuses on technological advances at the expense of socio-political problems. So our architectural innovation was to recognise an opportunity which already existed and then link together different groups of people using the project as a vehicle. In a more down to earth way, our design was driven by the challenge of providing a fully functional and durable facility for 30 people with a budget of only £5,000.

Refugees and Befriending Project by Merrett Houmøller Architects

This demanded a simple plywood-clad steel framework which would be protected from the weather with a durable paint system. The budget constraints also demanded hours of hard graft by volunteers who assisted, both in the design, and fabrication process. The semaphor concept which was developed with our volunteers gave this functional box a graphical expression as an analogy between the universality of sharing a meal and the inter-national language of nautical flag symbols.

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a mobile pavilion to raise awareness around the misuse of plastics?

The global scarcity of materials and resources is hard to comprehend if, like me, you live in a world of ‘consumer vertigo’ with endless choice, producing endless mountains of waste plastic. If I have advice to anyone wanting to tackle global problems like these in a practical way, it would be to team up with other groups or organisations who are already taking positive steps and find opportunities to help them using your highly valuable architectural talents.

Refugees and Befriending Project by Merrett Houmøller Architects

Floating Church case study: Q&A with Andrew Ingham

The architect at Denizen Works discusses lessons learned designing a floating church for London’s canal network

Andrew Ingham

How will your project deliver a unique mobile structure providing an inspiring spiritual space?

Our response to the Diocese of London’s brief for a Floating Church with a conspicuous presence provided a solution that would allow the vessel to navigate the low-lying bridges of the London canal network whilst offering, when moored, a spatial experience fit for worship. Inspired by church organ bellows and pop-up VW campervan roofs, the Floating Church provides a transformative space through an 8m-long lifting roof. When raised, a series of unfolding ‘bellows’, fabricated from translucent sailcloth, are revealed. In addition to providing a dramatic internal volume, these bellows will create a soft ambient light to imbue the space with a peaceful, spiritual atmosphere. The daily lifting of the roof is also going to provide a moment of theatre on the waterways and provide the church with a unique and instantly recognisable silhouette.

Floating Church by Denizen Works

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The design utilises a combination of existing technologies and completely bespoke design solutions that have required the collective input of a project team that includes boat builders, a naval architect, sail-makers and marine engineers. The opening roof and bellows are the principal innovation on the boat and numerous approaches to the lifting mechanism have been considered throughout the design process. The bellows have to fulfil a number of technical requirements and the detailed design of these has been resolved through 3D computer modelling and 1:1 physical prototyping.

Floating Church by Denizen Works

Beyond its function as a church, the boat is also conceived of as a multi-functional community space to accommodate a diverse range of events including: parents and toddler groups, supper clubs and art exhibitions. Our brief was to create a welcoming interior that would provide a durable environment in which to undertake these activities. To fulfil these requirements and help heighten the sense of space we’ve employed minimal detailing and a robust material palette of white-washed ply linings, Marmoleum flooring and joinery constructed from through-coloured MDF. We’ve sought inspiration from the marine environment in which we’re working and traditional sail stitching has provided a visual motif, which we have been working into the detailing of the boat.

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a mobile pavilion to raise awareness around the misuse of plastics?

Speak to the experts. If you’re looking to propose something new and innovative, or even something which re-purposes existing technologies, try to find the people who understand the materials you are working with and invite them to join your team. If you’ve got a great idea, having someone on your side that has experience with the technologies and materials you are using will give confidence to your client that your idea is deliverable. This is how we approached our pitch for the Floating Church and the boat builder was part of the team from the very start of the project, helping to shape decision-making and ensure our ideas would be achievable in a marine environment.