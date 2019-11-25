Competition: Place de l’Avenue McGill College, Montréal

The City of Montréal has launched an international contest to design a £17 million public plaza outside McGill College (Deadline: 19 December)

The free-to-enter multidisciplinary urban design competition seeks proposals for a major new space in the heart of the historic university, which was founded in 1821 following a royal charter granted by King George IV.

The phased project will create a pedestrianised public square spanning four sections of the university’s main avenue between Rue Cathcart to Rue Sherbrooke Ouest in the downtown area of Quebec’s largest city.

In its brief, the city council says it wants to ‘select a spatial design concept for the entirety of Place de l’Avenue McGill College. The concept must meet and even surpass the city’s expectations regarding the challenges posed by the project that is the subject of the competition, and which are described in the competition program.

‘At the end of the competition, the jury will select and recommend a winner and, subject to approval by the relevant municipal authorities, the city will award the winner a contract to provide the professional services required to complete the project.’

McGill College occupies a large campus in the city’s Mount Royal district. McGill College Avenue was laid out in 1857 and widened during the 1980s. The street is home to several large office buildings, a shopping mall and university facilities, and also hosts the city’s annual design festival.

The project is split into two phases with the first covering improvements between Rue Cathcart and Boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest, and the second covering the area from Boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest to Rue Sherbrooke Ouest.

The three-stage competition will select a team to transform the prominent avenue into a public space for students and the wider community. Judges will include Lola Sheppard; architect and partner at Lateral Office of Toronto; Olivier Philippe, founding partner of Agence Ter in Paris; and Christiane Rail, project architect at the Ville de Montréal.

Five teams will be invited to proceed to a paid, second design phase following an anonymous and unpaid conceptual first round. One overall winner and two runners-up will later be invited to participate in a third round and respond to questions raised by the jury.

Q&A with Ariane Quirion-Lamoureux

The industrial designer leading the Avenue McGill College project discusses her ambitions for the competition

Ariane Quirion-Lamoureux

Why are your holding an international contest to pedestrianise McGill College Avenue?

Considering the iconic character of Avenue McGill College, as well as the unique opportunity to create a major distinctive 16,000m² public square in downtown Montréal, the city chose to hold an international multidisciplinary urban design competition. Competitions are proven to be the best formula to select a firm based on the quality of the projects submitted, and for setting the highest quality standards in terms of urban design within the framework of a predetermined budgetary envelope. Moreover, opening the of this competition to international candidates will encourage high-quality submissions and collaboration between local and international firms.

This process is also a reflection of the city’s commitment to actively implement its economic action plan for design, and a reflection of its designation as a UNESCO city of design in 2016. In order to reach these goals, the city has set out to provide guidance for projects to ensure the optimal development of its territory in collaboration with designers.

What is your vision for the new public square?

Developed as a result of a lengthy planning process, including a public consultation and a study on the role of the public space, the aim of this project is to transform mere passers-by into leisurely strollers in a nature-filled setting located right in the heart of their city, stretching from Mount Royal to Place Ville Marie, two of Montréal’s iconic locations. The aim of this project is to create a new urban ecosystem at the heart of the downtown area, by planting significant greenery while enhancing the spirit of the location. This will be expressed through the visual experience the area provides, the avenue’s characteristics and the seasonal changes it embodies.

Among the many challenges in designing this project, are delivering a significant increase in plants and greenery without hindering the view of the Mount Royal, and facilitating the cohabitation of vehicles and pedestrians in a public square containing axial routes.

The competition does not focus on technical innovation, but rather on the durability of the the proposed spaces and the preservation of the site’s intrinsic qualities. Sustainable development, namely in terms of biodiversity, resilient development, and water management are very important elements to consider.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We invite multidisciplinary urban planning teams (urban designers, urban planners, architects, etc.) to participate. The first leg of the competition is an anonymous call for candidates, limited to design firms and designers. The objective is to open the competition to smaller firms or to less experienced professionals, so as to receive as many highly creative proposals as possible. The second part of the competition involves participants creating a complementary multidisciplinary team (featuring engineers, planners, and other specialists) to ensure the quality and technical feasibility of their proposals. Finalists selected for the second part will have to collaborate with local firms and with more experienced professionals, as required.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The city encourages competitions for the development of its public squares, the construction of fits public buildings (namely libraries), as well as for the enhancement of its worksites. For instance, Montréal is currently holding a playful furniture competition for the Quartier des Spectacles. In the short term, no other competition have been announced, but all competitions launched by the city will be posted on the website of the Bureau du Design.

Are there any other recent public plaza projects you have been impressed by?

There are numerous recently developed inspiring public square projects both in Montréal and around the world. However, as part of the McGill College project, we believe that the designers should draw their inspiration from the intrinsic qualities of the site and the specificities of Montréal, in order to create a truly unique and integrated project.