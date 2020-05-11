Competition: Piscina Mirabilis, Italy

An open international ideas contest is being held to transform an abandoned Roman underground cistern into a new contemporary art museum near Naples (Deadline: 19 June)

The contest invites architects, engineers and students to draw up proposals to restore the 1st Century AD Piscina Mirabilis reservoir and transform the unique subterranean structure into a new gallery and conference venue for the wider region.

The call for concepts aims to generate a range of solutions for the disused building and is organised by Re-Use Italy with backing from the National Trust of Italy, the Minicipality of Bacoli and Parco Archeologico dei Campi Flegrei. Submissions should include an exhibition space, reception, bookshop, restaurant, two sets of bathrooms, a conference room for 80 people and administrative offices. Raised walkways through the vaulted cistern area are essential.

Contest site: Piscina Mirabilis, Italy Contest site: Piscina Mirabilis, Italy

According to the brief: ‘Piscina Mirabilis is in the Municipality of Bacoli, close to Lake Miseno, over a hill which faces the Bay of Naples. The son of Caesar ordered the construction of a harbour complex, named Portus Julius, which became the headquarter of the western Mediterranean war fleet.

‘In order to feed water to the military base, Augustus decided to build an aqueduct from the Serino mountain to the Lake Miseno, which had, as the terminal point of the path, a reservoir, today well known as Piscina Mirabilis.’

Built by Augstus in the 1st century AD, the large stone cistern stored water from nearby Lake Miseno and fed it to a naval base where the emperor’s armada were stationed. The site is on the eastern edge of the crater lake which sits on top of a natural rock formation and was formed by an ancient volcano that is no longer active.

The history of the wider landscape is an important element of the project. Pliny the Elder and Younger were both stationed here during the Mount Vesuvius eruption of AD 79 and it was used as a plot location in the film Ben Hur.

The vaulted reservoir was carved into a hill and is 15 metres high, 72 metres long, 25 metres wide and features 48 stone pillars. The structure is privately owned but open to the public. The contest seeks ideas to restore and convert the reservoir and is inspired by the transformation of similar underground structures in Istanbul.

Judges will include Xu Tiantian of DNA Architecture, Peter Guthrie from The Boundary, Carmelo Rodríguez and Rocío Pina of Enorme Studio, and Francesco Garofalo from OpenFabric. Digital submissions should comprise a single A1 display board.

The overall winner, to be announced on 7 July, will receive a first prize of €2500 while a second prize of €600, third prize of €400 and seven honourable mentions will also be awarded. All winners will be published on the Re-Use Italy website.

Deadline The deadline for submissions is 19 June

Q&A with Giulio Fazio, Leonardo Magursi, Andrea Crudeli

The Reuse Italy team discuss their ambitions for the competition

Giulio Fazio, Leonardo Magursi, Andrea Crudeli Giulio Fazio, Leonardo Magursi, Andrea Crudeli

Why are your holding an ideas competition for ideas to rethink a Roman reservoir near Naples?

This magnificent reservoir is an unique space in the world. It is a kind of underground cathedral and it has been forgotten as a ruin for so many centuries that it would be absolutely unexpected for local people to see it finally alive again – even if their local administration is enlightened and is excellently fighting for improvements in its territory. We had the idea of holding an international contest in order to shake architects’ and designers’ collective imagination. It is a local story, but abandoned historical buildings are a common problem all over Italy.

This is why we would like this issue to be more widely present in cultural debate, both nationally and internationally, because this heritage belongs not just to the Italians but to all humankind. The jury members and the other organizations involved in this contest, who all have international profiles, also agreed with this proposition and decided to join this ambitious social mission. The submitted projects will give hope to the citizenry who will have the opportunity, for the first time, to visualize Piscina Mirabilis as being alive once again. Hopefully, some projects will be useful to actually rethink this space too.

What is your vision for the landmark ruin?

The program is the result of the local citizenry’s requests. We have also followed a general strategy you can find in the reuse of other famous reservoirs all over the world, such as the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul. But beside the functional ambition there is also an emotional one: this contest has the potential to prove that it is still possible to bring back life inside this ancient space after no human being has lived inside it for centuries.

In terms of architecture, the first step is to have a deep knowledge of the artefact, to be aware of its complexity, and to feel respect for it. I would call this approach the ‘Italian way.’ This underground cathedral tells us the stories and needs of a different millennia. Any new intervention must belong to the contemporary realm of architectural language, responding to present day necessities, but it should also be felt in continuity with the old narrative of the structure.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

As it happened with us, we hope people who participate will fall in love with this Roman ruin: we literally felt goose bumps when we entered the first time. The appeal of this reservoir is instantaneous, its mysterious interior atmosphere combined with its physical simplicity are two elements we hope participants will capture in their proposals and find a way to synthesize. The first quality we hope to appreciate from entrants is creativity. We hope participants submit previously unexplored ways to reuse this space, letting their imagination run free.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

This is our second edition, and we are determined to keep working on this issue. We want to promote debate around historical abandoned buildings in Italy, to make people more aware of this problem and contribute to making this issue central in public debate. The loss of popularity of architecture in the Italian cultural landscape is dramatic, but we are determined and fearless. We are currently looking for proposals for other ruins for our third edition. At the same time, we are exploring other ways to pursue this goal because we, the organizers, are architects and engineers, and working at the front line of this issue everyday.

The Cisterna Basilica in Istanbul Source: Image by Dpnuevo The Cisterna Basilica in Istanbul

Are there any other similar historic reservoir reuse projects you have been impressed by?

In terms of general approaches to designing inside an existing historical frame, we would like to put forward some Italian masters, such as Carlo Scarpa, Massimo Carmassi and Giorgio Grassi. In terms of reuse of abandoned reservoirs, for sure, we would suggest the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, which frequently hosts concerts and other kind of events.