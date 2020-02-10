Competition: Petite Centurie public space, Paris

An open ideas international contest has been launched to design a 2,250m 2 public space on a stretch of abandoned railway in Paris (Deadline: 10 March)

The Salut Paris contest – organised by competitions platform UNI.XYZ – seeks innovative proposals to transform part of the French capital’s abandoned Petite Centurie line which was created as an orbital freight route in 1862 but closed to passengers in 1934.

Participants are invited to imagine a new market place featuring shop premises, play areas for children, community spaces and facilities for larger scale events on a popular part of the sunken route which remains largely disused. The contest site is next to the Jardins du Ruisseau and Le Recyclerie which opened in 1998 in a former train station complex.

Contest site: Petite Centurie, Paris

According to the brief: ‘The tracks and stations of Petite Ceinture which once formed a part of the city fabric are now left with its mere traces and long abandoned spaces. With time, these were hidden by plantation, and is now an overgrown vestige. Even though the width of space is limited, its linear expanse makes the overall volume of the unused space very large. The future of this extensive deserted network is still uncertain and looking for a timeless solution.’

‘The architecture intervention aims to create a public space for transient activities (marketplace) and a cohesive community platform. It would enhance the existing infrastructure filling the urban void that has been existing for decades. Conclusively, the project would establish a common physical space between the old metropolis and the expanding city.’

The Petite Centurie was designed by Georges-Eugène Haussmann for Napoleon III as part of a major overhaul and restructuring of the historic city. The route was intended as a freight line for emerging industries but was later used for passengers before being superseded by the city’s metro network.

Since closing in 1934, the Petite Centurie has been largely unused but in recent decades some areas have been transformed into new community and cultural hubs. One of the most famous of these is the Jardins du Ruisseau and Le Recyclerie which has occupied the site of former station for more than 20 years.

The ideas competition focusses on an area of track a short distance from the operational Porte de Clignancourt metro station and Boulevard Ornano. The call for concepts aims to generate affordable concepts which could be used to boost the engagement of local residents and businesses with this important piece of abandoned infrastructure.

Proposals should be modular, scalable, cost effective and feature both permanent and temporary structures for the area which is expected to receive around 300 visitors-a-day with more on the weekends. Anonymous submissions should include four display boards featuring site plans, conceptual sections, 3D views and floor plans.

Both the fees and prizes will depend on the number of entries to the contest. The overall winner, to be announced on 20 April, may receive a maximum $5,000 prize with the current prize level pegged at £1,050 based on 91 registrations. Six runners up prizes, four people’s choice prizes and twelve honourable mentions will also be announced.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for registration is 29 February and submissions must be completed by 10 March Fee The fee varies depending on the overall number of entries and, based on 91 registrations so far, is currently $39 for students and professionals Contact details Email: support@uni.xyz View the competition website for more information

Low Line Commons case study: Q&A with Pedro Roos

The partner at PDP London discusses lessons learned designing a contest-winning masterplan to transform a series of railway arches into a new ‘Low Line’ destination for central London

Pedro Roos Pedro Roos

How will your contest-winning project create new green and community infrastructure for the Low Line?

Low Line Commons is centred on the idea that for places to be well-used and well-loved, they must be safe, comfortable, varied and attractive to both residents and visitors alike. Local users hold the knowledge of how an existing area works, what its needs are and the possibilities for its future. They are the experts. Therefore, this project hinges on collaborative planning and design processes that help form a shared understanding of the issues ensuring attention to local concerns.

This makes it increasingly obvious that design is not just for designers and their acolytes and our vision for the Low Line embraces this idea. Responsible regeneration, like all design, should involve a dialogue with the customer, both existing and prospective. It is a process that needs to generate and draw upon consumer interest. Local communities can also play a key role in implementing projects and managing aftercare.

Low Line Commons by PDP London Architects – a landscaped promenade connecting neighbourhoods and creating a vibrant district

Involvement and commitment therefore need to be harnessed on these fronts through early involvement in the design process. Our design team aims to unlock responsive regeneration by integrating professional expertise of the design team with that of the local expertise of the local community and stakeholders to deliver new green and community infrastructure for the Low Line.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

It is essential that the places we create and improve embody the principles of good urban design through an integrated approach. Our design approach is underpinned on a thorough understanding of the relationships between the diverse components and functions of the site and its context and, where possible, an ability to quantify those interconnections.

Low Line Commons by PDP London Architects – a landscaped promenade connecting neighbourhoods and creating a vibrant district Low Line Commons by PDP London Architects – a landscaped promenade connecting neighbourhoods and creating a vibrant district

An in-depth analysis of the contextual urban layers together with the relationship they have with one another is key to unlocking the design opportunities and potential that the site and its context may offer. This integrated approach allows us to be flexible and continually address and adjust a wide range of factors and issues related to the development of the site, often dynamic in nature.

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a new public space for the Petite Ceinture in Paris?

Place-making is the understanding of what brings life to spaces, a well-designed and finished public realm is not sufficient to make a good place – PEOPLE make good places. To create a good place, you need to understand what people want and need and put it central to all you do. Place-making is about putting people first. If you want a good place to evolve, your projects needs to understand everything outside the red line that defines the site, it needs to respond to its context in a meaningful way ensuring it does not become introverted and consequently an ineffective place-making anchor and an understanding of the economic and other urban forces that have an impact on the site is also essential in curating key interventions.