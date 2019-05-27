Competition: People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral

Organised by online platform GoArchitect – The People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Design Competition invites architects and designers to submit imaginative concepts to rebuild the historic Paris landmark which was struck by fire last month.

The free-to-enter contest aims to broaden the debate over the future of the building beyond ‘big-name firms’ and showcase a wide spectrum of concepts to reconstruct Notre-Dame’s roof and spire. The public will be invited to vote online for the overall winner.

Notre-Dame Cathedral Source: Image by Edal Anton Lefterov Notre-Dame Cathedral

According to the brief: ‘This is your challenge. Design your answer to the future of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. The roof has been destroyed, the spire is gone, and only the two towers and the surrounding structure remain. Now it is up to you to show your vision for the future.

‘We can’t leave this up to the big-name firms and closed-door meetings. Notre-Dame was a cathedral for the people; it’s future should be influenced by the people. This design competition will do everything in its power to demonstrate to the decision makers that designers from all of the world deserve a chance.’

The fire on 15 April Source: Image by Lelaisserpassera38 The fire on 15 April

On 15 April parisians watched in horror as the cathedral spire collapsed while 400 firefighters battled to extinguish the flames. While the spire, oak frame and lead roof collapsed, the main structure, comprising the UNESCO world heritage landmark’s two rectangular bell towers survived.

Within days French prime minister Édouard Philippe announced plans for a international architecture competition to ensure the heavily damaged landmark would receive a new ‘spire adapted to techniques and challenges of our times.’ Further details have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile a range of architects – including Norman Foster, Studio Fuksas and Belgium’s Vincent Callebaut – have suggested bold visions for how the structure could be restored integrating planting and modern features such as a glazed atrium roof.

The latest call-for-concepts aims to showcase the range of possible solutions for the historic cathedral which has played a central role in French cultural and religious history. All submitted schemes will be exhibited online for voting which will remain open until 30 July when a winner of the $1,000 top prize will be announced.

Submissions should include an aerial image, street-level image and one image demonstrating the proposal’s unique feature. A 500-word description in English will also be required.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 30 June Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Josh Sanabria

The chief executive of GoArchitect discusses his ambitions for the competition

Josh Sanabria Josh Sanabria

Why are your holding an ideas contest for solutions to rebuilt Notre Dame’s spire and roof?

I view the potential redesign of the Notre-Dame Cathedral roof and spire as one of the most important opportunities ever for architects to demonstrate their value to society. We can all agree that Notre-Dame is more than just a building. Not only does it reflect French culture but it has made its way into worldwide culture through its history, inherent mystery, and the stories that have been created around it. Architects now have the opportunity, borne out of tragedy, to show that the building can still reflect the zeitgeist while being celebrating its heritage.

It was important to the GoArchitect team to hold this competition immediately after hearing the news of the fire. People are passionate right now, they are discussing the future, analyzing where they stand, and ideas are coursing through the veins of designers everywhere. These ideas deserve to be seen and reflected on. A few ideas will be outlandish but their also will be well-considered and dynamic solutions.

Notre-Dame Cathedral rebuild proposal by Studio Fuksas Notre-Dame Cathedral rebuild proposal by Studio Fuksas

It was also important to us to make the design competition as democratic as possible. It is yet unknown how the official contest will be run by France but we hope it will be open to more people than just a few select firms that meet behind closed doors. Submissions to the People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Design Competition will be made public and posted on DesignNotreDame.com for anyone to see and vote for. The voting process will open after submissions close on June 30. The voting will run through July. Our dream is that tens of thousands of people will vote and discuss the future of a building that has touched all our hearts.

What sort of visions is the contest open to receiving?

The brief of the People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Design Competition is very simple: ‘Design your answer to the future of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.’ This may include very modern interpretations and options for how to replicate the former design with new technologies. The criticism may come that by hosting a competition we are encouraging a more modern design and we think this is fair. In response, we would lean back on the mission statement of GoArchitect: to foster curious and creative confidence. We believe this is an amazing opportunity for both curiosity and the exploration of where that can lead.

The cathedral in 1847 prior to the construction of the spire The cathedral in 1847 prior to the construction of the spire

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

While we do not have a formal relationship with the French government, the contest is open to everyone to submit. Voting will also be public. If anyone reading this has a formal connection to the ongoing discussions in France, we are open to talking. We do not view this as an indicator of success however, what’s important to us is to have as many ideas brought forth as possible and to celebrate these ideas.

We hope architects and designers from around the world will enter. As of 14 May almost 350 people have registered and we are very excited to see their designs. Since this is a theoretical design competition, we have placed no restrictions on who may enter. Making the competition free was also intentional so as not to discourage students and small firms from participating. We are grateful to customers who buy books and notebooks on GoArchitect.co and help make this contest possible.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Right now we are 100 per cent focused on making the People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Design Competition a success.

Are there any other recent post-fire reconstruction projects you have been impressed by?

There have been numerous designs I thought expressed some fascinating ideas. I won’t call any of them out right now but we have reached out to those designers and requested that they submit to the People’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Design Competition. Overall, I am very excited by what participants will create.