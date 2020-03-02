Competition: Paya Lebar Town, Singapore

An open international ideas contest has been launched to rethink the future of Singapore’s 800-hectare Paya Lebar Air Base (Deadline: 27 March)

The anonymous ‘Runway for Your Imagination’ competition seeks innovative proposals to create a landmark new mixed-use settlement on the site of the enormous air base which is due to be relocated elsewhere from 2030

Participants may either create a masterplan for the entire airfield and surrounding areas; draw up concepts for a new public space on the 3.8km long runway; or propose a strategy for reconfiguring several of the airport’s historic structures. The winner of the open category will receive a $5,000 prize and a student prize of $3,000 will also be awarded.

Contest site: Paya Lebar Air Base Contest site: Paya Lebar Air Base

According to the brief: ‘With the relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase from the 2030s onwards, the airbase and its surrounding industrial areas can progressively be transformed into a highly liveable and sustainable new town, built on its unique heritage as a former airport and airbase. The possibilities are immense, and we would like to hear how you envision this place to be in future, including ideas on how some of the former airport buildings and parts of the runway can be repurposed to celebrate the area’s rich aviation heritage.

‘Due to aviation noise and height limits, the 800-hectare airbase is pre-dominantly surrounded by a ring of industrial developments today. With the relocation of the airbase from the 2030s onwards, there is scope to study the redevelopment of some of these industrial areas to other land uses in future. The airbase together with adjacent industrial areas and amenities including Bedok Reservoir is about 2,000 ha, comparable to Tampines estate which has about 300,000 residents.’

Originally used as Singapore’s international airport from 1955 to 1981, the site was later transformed into an air base which is now due to close and relocate elsewhere. The latest competition – organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Architects and the Singapore Institute of Planners – aims to kickstart discussions about the future of the 800-hectare area as a new ‘Paya Lebar Town’.

Submissions should include a single A0 board featuring images and diagrams, and a single A4 page of written project description. The overall winner of the open category will receive a $5,000 prize while a second prize of $4,000 and third prize of $3,000 will also be awarded.

The overall student winner will meanwhile take home $3,000 with a second prize of $2,000 and third prize of $1,000 also awarded. Winning concepts from the competition will be used to help create design principles and a planning brief for the area’s future redevelopment.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 5pm local time on 27 March Contact details Runway for Your Imagination

Ideas Competition for Paya Lebar Airbase

45 Maxwell Road

The URA Centre

Singapore

069118 Email: Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Urban Redevelopment Authority

Singapore’s development body discusses its ambitions for the competition

Military flights will cease when the Paya Lebar Air Base relocates in the 2030s Source: Image by Shane A Cuomo Military flights will cease when the Paya Lebar Air Base relocates in the 2030s

Why are you holding a competition for to rethink the future of Paya Lebar Air Base and its surroundings?

The site of Paya Lebar Air Base was Singapore’s second international airport from 1955 to 1981. Currently used as a military air base, it holds many rich memories. Many of the former airport buildings such as the passenger terminal buildings, control tower and aircraft hangars remain today but have been repurposed for other uses. Given that it is a large site that adjoins many existing towns, we wanted to involve the public to harness their imagination in shaping the future of the area. Hence we organised this ideas competition in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Planners and Singapore Institute of Architects.

What is your vision for the future of this important site?

With the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base from the 2030s onwards, the 800ha air base and its surrounding industrial estates can be progressively transformed into a highly liveable and sustainable new town with amenities for future residents, as well as a major employment node in the north-eastern part of Singapore. Designed as a community of the future, it could embrace new design typologies that would enable new ways to live, work, play and move. In celebration of the area’s rich aviation history, some of the former airport buildings and parts of the runway could also be sensitively repurposed to give them a new lease of life.

The former control tower at Paya Lebar Air Base is one of several historic buildings which could be adapted for new uses The former control tower at Paya Lebar Air Base is one of several historic buildings which could be adapted for new uses

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to all members of the public including architects, landscape architects, urban planners, urban designers and real estate industry professionals, as well as tertiary students in design-related disciplines. There is no requirement for international teams to collaborate with local firms to participate in the competition.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Engaging the public is an important part of our planning process and we actively look for ways to partner the public in co-visioning a number of our projects. We have held ideas competitions to draw fresh ideas and concepts from the public in addressing key planning challenges and issues for selected projects with widespread public interest.

Examples include the Rail Corridor ‘Journey of Possibilities’ ideas competition in 2011, which provided an opportunity for the public to contribute towards envisioning the future of a 24km-long former railway line that runs through the entire length of Singapore, and the ‘Power-Up Pasir Panjang’ ideas competition in 2019, which sought creative ideas for the redevelopment of a district comprising disused power stations and their ancillary buildings. We will continually keep a lookout for opportunities to involve the public and design professionals in shaping Singapore for the future.