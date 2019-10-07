Competition: Nueva Jerusalèn community centre, Peru

An open international contest is being held for a new multi-purpose $3,800 community centre in the mountainous San Juan de Lurigancho area of Lima, Peru (Deadline: 14 November)

The anonymous competition – organised by DNADD Responsive Architecture in partnership with humanitarian group Techo – seeks innovative proposals for a new self-built 36m² civic hub for the city’s poorest suburb where more than half of residents live in informal housing with severely limited infrastructure.

Proposals for the site in the Nueva Jerusalèn neighbourhood of San Juan de Lurigancho should be based on Techo’s existing ‘TET’ modular concept and be easy to construct by non-skilled volunteers with basic tools over a four-day period. All materials must be carried to the hilltop plot by hand as there is no road access.

According to the brief: ‘The shaping of cities starts from places where people gather and, here, change can potentially begin. Unfortunately, even though the informal settlements are characterised by a strong community organisation, they lack a place to gather: a communal space where pose the basis for their growth.

‘This competition proposes the development of a new model for Techo’s “TET” venue: a community centre able to constitute the reference point for the inhabitants. It’s around this new centre that people will organise their collective while trying to improve the settlements where they live.’

Lima is the capital and largest city in Peru with around 10 million inhabitants. More than half the city’s inhabitants who live in slums have no safe access to sanitation or drinking water and often electrical connections are unsafe.

The competition aims to boost living conditions by creating a new educational space and workshop for the rapidly growing San Juan de Lurigancho district in the northern fringes of Lima where the city rises up into the foothills of the Andes mountains.

The project is the result of a partnership between Dnadd Responsive Architecture and Techo which was founded in 1997 and provides self-built community facilities for informal settlements across South America. Techo’s prototype TET modular social space will provide the starting point for latest scheme.

The competition languages are English, Spanish and Italian. Anonymous submissions must include one-A1 display board with visuals and one-A4 page with a short 1,000-character project description.

Judges will include Julio Salcedo of Scalar Architecture, Annalisa Trentin from the University of Bologna, and Fernando Duarte Callizo from Techo.

The overall winner, to be announced on 5 December, will receive €1,000 and see their scheme constructed. A second prize of €700, third prize of €300 and five honourable mentions will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 23:59 (GMT+1) on 14 November Fee €90 Contact details Email: info@dnadd.org Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Elisa Montalti and Simona Fabbri

The competition organisers at DNADD Responsive Architecture discuss their ambitions for the project

Why are your holding a contest for a new community centre in the Peru?

Last year, we launched a competition aimed at redesigning the modular type of houses currently built by Techo. After the competition concluded, a prototype was developed through the joint work of Techo Perù and Dnadd. We have recently launched a second competition aimed at developing a new design for the TET community centre that is currently constructed by Techo in the areas where they operate. The shaping of cities starts from places where people gather and, here, change can potentially begin. Unfortunately, even though the informal settlements are often characterised by a strong community organisation, they usually lack a place to gather: a communal space where pose the basis for their growth. This competition aims to provide inhabitants with a place to gather, where they can finally be able to work, study, play and, above all, share. Moreover, the project will not only answer the needs of single individuals but also those of the whole community by realising a building and building up a community.

What is your vision for the new facility in Lima?

Innovation in self-construction will be fundamental for two main reasons:

-The new community centre will be built by young volunteers together with local people. Hence, the construction technique should be as simple as possible.

-The area where the new community centre will be built can only be reached on foot. As a consequence, material transportation will take place through human hand-to-hand chains and therefore construction processes will need to be tailored during the pre-fabrication phase by choosing, for instance, smaller components that are easier to transport and assemble.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to all students and young architects who are interested and keen to be able to play a role in such a transformation. Young people can play a crucial role in shaping the future. We believe that it is fundamental to encourage them to look for new solutions for the improvement in living conditions of the million people still living in informal human settlements.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We organize an architecture competition with a social purpose every year. DNADD’s main goal is to transform architecture into a community right, able to respond to specific human needs, as a tool of education and a space of social gathering. Moreover, we are continuously looking for new architectural solutions and we try to make them real through both the international competitions, and the study and investigation of new materials and technologies. In the end, when the competition will is finished, we will also oversee the development and construction of the project. We have plenty of new ideas, resulting from continuous investigations and we are already working towards a new competition that will be released next year.

Are there any other recent urban community centre projects you have been impressed by?

We don’t have a specific project that impressed us, we are open to every kind of proposal, maybe we are looking for a solution that we have never seen?