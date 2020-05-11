Competition: National Log Driving Museum, Norway

The competition – which has a 1.5 million krone (£115,000) prize fund – will select a team to design and deliver a National Log Driving Museum and Competence Centre on a site close to Norway’s historic Fetsund Booms visitor attraction, 30km east of Oslo.

The 6,990m² project will upgrade visitor facilities at the site (pictured) in the River Glomma, which operated as a timber sorting facility for log drivers for more than a century and hosts a small museum and training hub.

According to the brief: ‘The National Log Driving Museum and Competence Centre for Wetlands shall be Norway’s leading destination and competence centre for cultural and natural heritage where we communicate the history of the log driving industry and wetlands. The new museum shall be located in northern Europe’s largest inland delta, south of the Fetsund Booms — within the riparian zone of the River Glomma.’

‘The new museum will be a National Log Driving Museum and a leading centre for research, documentation, management and communication of knowledge of the local, regional, national and international history of log driving and the intellectual property history thereof, raising awareness on how valuable wetlands are, both as a habitat for plants and animals, and as an important natural resource for humans. The culture landscape is a part of our natural heritage and must be protected.’

The Fetsund Booms, known locally as the Fetsund Lenser, is a former industrial site which played an important role in Norway’s log driving industry between 1861 and 1985 when the practice ceased on the River Glomma.

Log driving, the traditional technique of moving logs downstream using the river’s current, has been used to move timber in Norway since the 13th century. The Fetsund Booms were used to collect logs prior to them being processed in timber mills.

The site is now a national cultural landmark and operates as a ‘living museum’. Applications may be in Danish, Norwegian or Swedish.

Q&A with Cecilie Øien and Stein Domaas

The director and conservator at Museums in Akershus discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding an international competition for a new National Log Driving Museum?

The idea for the new National Log Driving Museum and Nordre Øyeren Wetland Visitor Centre started back in 2010. The original goal was to develop the Nordre Øyeren Wetland Visitor Centre, and to make it more known to the public. The plan was later increased to also consider what development potential there was in the unique heritage area of Fetsund timber booms. The project paused after 4-5 years a great deal of work, including pre-studies for the centre, had already been completed. In 2019 the project started up again and is now finally hopefully set to be fulfilled following this contest.

Norway has a good tradition of holding both open and limited architectural competitions, specifically for public buildings. The Opera in Oslo, the National Gallery and the former Munch Museum are some physical examples of open architectural competitions held in the country. The terms and conditions for Norwegian contests are usually very good, especially when NAL (National Association of Norwegian Architects) are involved, as they are here. Contests have also been a great opportunity for young architects to boost to their careers. Having so many professionals working with our project is just fantastic, and we are very thankful for their effort. We are also convinced that this will give us great ideas and plans that would never have evolved without this contest. Museums in Akershus is very proud to be announcing this contest and we are eager to see all the projects in July 2020.

What is your vision for the new museum and training centre?

Our vision for the National Log Driving Museum and Nordre Øyeren Wetland Visitor Centre is bold. We want it to become the most important place for knowledge about wetlands and the history of log driving. We are also planning to build astonishing exhibitions and gain a place on the world-scene as a ‘must’ place to visit. Since the site contains a wetland, it is especially important that the building and the construction of it is environmentally friendly. Sustainable issues are of course also a big part of this project. The site itself is very special, having the River Glomma running alongside. The area will from time to time be flooded, and this will need to be kept in mind when designing. The wetlands of Glomma, close by, are a Ramsar Conservation area. This is an area very important for migratory birds. A building lit up very strong up at night, might confuse birds on their way, and lead them to fly above the building in circles, for example. In the end this will cause their death because of exhaustion. Issues like this are a challenge, but at the same time it might open a new way of thinking around design.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We hope as many architects and designers as possible will participate in this contest. Smaller emerging practices and undiscovered talents are very welcome to apply, and we would be happy to make our centre famous and a name for them at the same time. Off course it would be exiting if some world-famous bureaus were to apply as well. But when the jury meet in July 2020, we will not know the authors of the different projects. The participants will be kept anonymous from the jury, so in the end it will come down to finding the best project. In the competition, international firms do not need to collaborate with local firms. However, the language in the documents concerning the contest are Norwegian, and Norwegian will be the language for the project development and construction phase. Swedish and Danish will also be accepted in the competition and in later stages of the project.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The building site is close to the wetlands of the River Glomma, and at the same time close to the national heritage area of Fetsund timber booms. This area contains many buildings which were established during the operation of the log driving industry. Making this wider area a natural part of the new centre is very important for us. Some of the old buildings are used by both the museum and wetland centre today. When the new centre is operative, we need to find new purposes for those current buildings. Issues relating to these challenges will need help from professionals. The local municipality also has ideas for connecting small private enterprises involved in tourism and other nearby special places of interest into a network called ‘Tømmerruta’ or The Log Track. For some years this network ideas has been evolving and taking this concept further could be of interest to other architects and designers. There will of course also be a commission for the design of exhibitions. It is not yet decided how architects/designers for this commission will be chosen. It might be that we hold a contest for this as well.

Are there any other similar museum projects you have been impressed by?

There are many national and international museum projects that have inspired us. The last year in Norway, we have had The Wave by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group at Kistefos Museum (2019) that has received international recognition. The new Munch Museum by Estudio Herreros in Oslo (opening in 2020) and The Whale by Dorte Mandrup AS at Andøya (yet to be built) have also been interesting projects to follow. We have also looked to small and large projects in the UK and Europe. Inspiration from both larger and smaller projects than our own is important to help understand the relationship between vision and theme with landscape, materials and the surrounding community.