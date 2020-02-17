Competition: Musmeci Bridge, Italy

The two-stage competition seeks innovative proposals to conserve and restore the landmark Brutalist structure which was designed by Italian engineer Sergio Musmeci to connect the southern Italian city to the country’s motorway network.

The €2 million project will enhance the unique crossing – constructed from a series of four contiguous reinforced concrete arches – while creating new opportunities for tourists to appreciate the architectural monument. Five teams will be invited to proceed to the second stage of the contest following an open request for proposals.

According to the brief: ‘The object of the design competition is the acquisition, after the completion of the second stage, of a project with a level of depth equal to that of a “project of technical and economic feasibility” with the consequent identification of the winner to whom to entrust the subsequent phases of the planning of the intervention.

‘The specific objective of the operation is to enhance the “tangible and intangible cultural heritage” through a complex of integrated actions which include conservation and enhancement of the property for tourism purposes, so as to allow its inclusion in national and international circuits, also supported by a protection measure that recognises the existing architectural work, as among the first in Italy in the twentieth century and a “monument of cultural interest.”’

Situated overlooking the Basento river valley, Potenza is the highest altitude city in all of Italy and is home to around 67,000 residents. Since 2003, the prominent 560 metre-long Musmeci Bridge has been recognised as a ‘monument of cultural interest’ by the country’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

Anonymous applications should include up to five A4 pages featuring a written explanation of the proposal and a single A3 board featuring images. The overall winner will receive a €30,000 prize while a second prize of €15,000 and third prize of €10,000 will also be awarded along with two further prizes worth €5,000 each. The competition documents are in Italian.



How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is midday, 7 April Contact details Giuseppe D’Onofrio

Municipality of Potenza

Piazza Matteotti

Potenza

85100

Italy Email:

Tel: +39 971415327 View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Giuseppe D’Onofrio

The engineer at the Municipality of Potenza discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a competition for the conservation and repair of the Musmeci Bridge?

The specific objective of the project is to enhance the bridge’s ‘tangible and intangible cultural heritage’ through several integrated actions which include conservation, and new uses and enhancements for tourism so as to allow its inclusion in national and international circuits.

Musmeci bridge is among the most important structures of the twentieth century in Italy and is classified as a ‘monument of cultural interest’. The planned operation will consist of an in-depth analysis of its deterioration, identification of the causes of the degradation itself, and the design of an integrated system of interventions for a lasting solution to the degradation.

The bridge, as highlighted in a long series of historical and scientific-technical studies, required an extraordinary amount of maintenance for its gerber supports and the deck. The bridge is a unique art work representing an expression of some of the most advanced calculation and construction techniques. It is an example of a continuous, organic and modern form that can certainly be considered among the most representative of architectural culture of the twentieth century.

The project aims to preserve the uniqueness of the work and to guarantee its continuous and lasting safe use, more than 40 years after its completion. It is expected to be an intervention on the bridge that allows complete accessibility and use of the structure, including new lighting, and that integrates with the environmental and cultural redevelopment of the areas below the bridge structure. This area will be the focus of a wider project to redevelopment and restore the ‘Basento River Park’. Overall, once completed the regenerated area is expected to become a major international attraction.

The restoration of reinforced concrete works is a topic that has been starting to become very important in recent years. There are no other design competitions of this magnitude as far as we are aware.

What is your vision for the future of this iconic transport structure?

This structure is not only a transport structure, it is a work of art completely integrated in nature, and usable in its underlying part for shows, concerts and sporting events. The competition is limited to the bridge. In the future there will be a new competition to enhance the surrounding area.

Innovation is essential to finding specific solutions for this structure. Particular attention must be paid to the concrete which, upon completion of the intervention, must maintain its original appearance as created by timber formwork during its construction.

In particular, the original material of the bridge must be kept as far as possible with the generalised removal of matter avoided. The intervention must respect the bridge’s original dimensions which must not be altered at any point. The impressions of the original timber formwork still exist and must be kept unaltered and restored where lost. The history of the construction has remained etched on the exposed concrete and these signs must be preserved, as a relevant part of the cultural interest of the work

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The design competition aims to find the best solution. Even very young professional can participate.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The municipal administration intends to launch a design competition for the enhancement of the ecological area below the bridge in the future.