Competition: Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, France

Open to masters students and recent graduates – the free-to-enter ‘Restart’ competition calls for innovative concepts to restructure or enlarge the historic 14,450m2 fine art museum which occupies the site of a former Benedictine convent and was last regenerated in 1998 by Jean-Philippe Dubois and Jean-Michel Wilmotte.

Multidisciplinary teams are encouraged to re-imagine sections of museum’s 8,840m² exhibition galleries and introduce new features into the city centre structure with connecting elements. Concepts may introduce new lighting and must identify new ways to express and present modern art to visitors.

Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, France

According to the brief: ‘In partnership with the musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon – the network Architecture, Patrimoine et Création of the Ministry of Culture has launched an international ideas contest for an extension of the musée des Beaux-Arts of Lyon.

‘The Restart Contest has the goal to stimulate research and experimentation and to also encourage new synergies between students and young professionals. Twenty years after its ambitious restoration, the museum is now rethinking its uses and reflecting on its spaces, its link with city and its urban environment.’

Located around 90km from France’s eastern border with Switzerland at the confluence of the rivers Rhône and Saône, Lyon is the third largest city in the country. Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon occupies a prominent position in the centre of the historic city which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.

The museum features paintings, sculptures and antiquities from the Egyptian world right up to the present era. Nearby landmarks include the 1995 Lyon Museum for Contemporary Art by Renzo Piano.

Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, France

The competition invites students and young architects to rethink the 14,450m2 complex and propose new ways for exhibiting contemporary art in the twenty-first century. Submissions should consider both the interior and exterior of the building along.

The results are set to be announced in December and January and all winning schemes will feature in an exhibition in the museum. A first prize of €5,000; second prize of €3,000; third prize of €1,000 and a ‘iGuzzini Prize’ worth €1,000 will be awarded.

Q&A with Philippe Dufieux

The head of the architecture, heritage and creation network of the Ministry of Culture and professor of architecture history at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture de Lyon discusses his ambitions for the competition

Philippe Dufieux

Why are your holding an ideas contest to expand the Musée des Beaux-Arts of Lyon?

The competition project was originally created as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the renovation of the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon by Jean-Michel Wilmotte from 1990 to 1998, which made it one of the foremost museums in Europea. Today, the museum is rethinking its uses and missions and reflecting on its spaces, its connection to the city and its immediate urban environment. This unique competition in France aims to stimulate research and experimentation and encourage new synergies between students and young professionals. It invites reflection on a restructuring of and/or contemporary extension to an old building within a UNESCO-listed site of high heritage value.

What is your vision for the future of the museum?

As this is a competition of ideas and not a public competition, candidates have the flexibility to provide solutions for an extension, redevelopment, or total or partial reconfiguration in a speculative way. Since some parts of the complex are classified as historic monuments, and the quality of the proposals will be judged in particular on the quality of dialogue between old and new elements of the building. As such, applicants are asked to provide a heritage diagnosis. A special iGuzzini award is also planned in a bid to promote innovation through intelligent interior and exterior lighting systems.

Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, France

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This competition is open to masters students in architecture as well as young professionals. We encourage them to work in a collaborative mode and combine complementary skills (such as urban planning, design, engineering, plastic arts, acoustics, ambiance, etc.) in order to develop innovative answers to the questions raised by the specifications. Particular emphasis should be placed on the redeployment of reception areas (such as the ticket offices, changing rooms, educational workshops, restaurants, bookshops, etc.), but also the creation of new permanent and temporary exhibition areas.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The reflections may relate to a reconfiguration of the entire islet, delimited in particular to the north by the Place des Terreaux which is currently being redeveloped by Daniel Buren. They may also consider occasional interventions inside the wings of the building, with the understanding that the candidates have the greatest freedom as regards the parts that do not belong to the historical quadrilateral. The garden as well as the ground floor spaces opening onto the city, currently rented to commercial signs, can be taken back as part of this consultation. The same applies to the Terreaux gallery opening onto the west façade of the Place des Terreaux, which can be attached to the museum.

Are there any other recent museum expansion projects you have been impressed by?

I particularly appreciate the work of Jean-Paul Philippon who led an exemplary reflection on the expansion of La Piscine-Musée André Diligent in Roubaix (Nord-Pas-de-Calais, France) from the first rehabilitation in 1993 of this exceptional Art Déco building to the recent extension inaugurated in 2018. On another scale, the Neues Museum in Berlin, rehabilitated by David Chipperfield (2003-2009), provides a highly relevant example in the field of intervention on existing structures.