Competition: Moshi orphanage, Tanzania

An open international contest has been launched to design and build a nursery school for orphans in the Moshi settlement of Tanzania (Deadline: 1 October)

The call for concepts – organised by humanitarian practice Change Research Architecture Innovation Design (C-re-aid) – invites students, recent graduates, and architects to draw up concepts for an early school facility harnessing local materials such as mud bricks.

The project aims to deliver a new safe place for children without parents to exercise, grow and develop in the rural district close to Mount Kilimanjaro. The winners will be invited to form a team of volunteers and work with C-re-aid to deliver their concept during the summer of 2021.

According to the brief: ‘C-re-aid is launching its first design and build competition in partnership with Jubilant School and Orphanage located in the Kilimanjaro Region.

‘This competition gives you the opportunity to work in the design and construction of a nursery school for orphans from 3-to-6 years old in rural Moshi. The main aim of this project is to create a sustainable space where kids can start their educational journey feeling like they at home – a space to learn, discover, and play.’

The contest site is located within the rural Moshi settlement close to Tanzania’s border with Kenya. The town is home to the Jubilant School and Orphanage which was set up in 2006 to provide education to children without parents. It has helped more than 150 orphans since being founded.

Last month an online crowdfunding campaign was launched to raise £4,000 to create a new home for the orphanage. The latest competition is organised by the multinational NGO architecture practice C-re-aid which was set up in 2012 to deliver a range of humanitarian projects across Tanzania and in nearby countries.

Recent C-re-aid projects have included a doctor's house in Maji Moto Maasai Village

Recent projects delivered by C-re-aid have included a vaulted €4,500 doctor’s house in Maji Moto, Kenya; a €5,000 bike shop in Mikocheni, Tanzania; and a €25,000 village hall in Nungwi, Zanzibar.

The overall winner, to be announced on 20 November, will receive a $1,000 first prize and be invited to travel to Tanzania to work with C-re-aid to construct the scheme in summer 2021. A second prize of $500 and two honorable mentions will also awarded. All winners will be exhibited internationally in Belgium and Tanzania.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 1 October Fee Standard registration until 31 August: $50 for individuals or $80 for teams

Late registration from 1 September to 30 September: $60 for individuals or $90 for teams Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Eva Cabezuelo

The managing director of C-re-aid discusses her ambitions for the contest

Why are you holding an international competition for a new nursery school for orphans in Moshi, Tanzania?

C-re-aid has been working in Tanzania since 2011 exploring the potential for harnessing responsible building practices and materials to promote long-term socio-economic and environmental improvements across the country. The director of Jubilant Orphanage approached us looking for help to design and build a nursery school, as they have no funds to cover the cost of extra school fees for all the children at the orphanage. We normally have groups of professional architects, interns and volunteers who come over to Tanzania every year for a few months to design and build here. However, since this year travelling will not be possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had the idea to launch a design competition so that architects interested in coming to Tanzania in 2020 could design from home and possibly come and build with us next year.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

The most important element of the brief is the requirement that the design is adapted to its local context and uses sustainable, locally sourced materials. The site is 1,200m² and the main constraint is, as always the tight budget. We would therefore like to see innovative use of local materials at a low cost.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to everyone interested in earth architecture in an East African context; including individuals, teams, students and professionals. We would like to encourage all those who have never taken part in a competition, as well as local Tanzanian students and professionals to apply.

Mount Kilimanjaro is visible from downtown Moshi Source: Image by Stig Nygaard Mount Kilimanjaro is visible from downtown Moshi

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

This is the first time C-re-aid has launched a design and build competition. If the results are positive we will consider hosting other competitions in the future. These are likely to be related to the improvement of health and education infrastructure and the use of earth as a main construction material.

Are there any other similar rural nursery school projects you have been impressed by?

The Umubano Primary School in Rwanda by Mass Design Group –completed in 2011 – is a great inspirational project.