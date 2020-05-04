Competition: Moscow Metro stations

An international contest is being held to design two new stations on the Moscow Metro (Deadline: 21 May)

The competition, organised by Moscow’s Agency for Strategic Development CENTER, seeks ‘unique architectural-artistic solutions’ for the passenger areas and entrance halls of the new Prospekt Marshala Zhukova and Klenoviy Bulvar 2 stations.

Both stations are planned interchanges on the city’s new Bolshaya Koltsevaya Large Circle Line (pictured). Prospekt Marshala Zhukova will provide an interchange with the extended Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya Line while Klenoviy Bulvar 2 will connect passengers to the Biryulevskaya Line. Four previous competitions have already been held for the design of nine new stations on the Moscow Metro network which is part-way through a £11 billion overhaul.

Savyolovskaya Station on the Bolshaya Koltsevaya (Large Circle) Line Source: Image by Government of Moscow Press Centre Savyolovskaya Station on the Bolshaya Koltsevaya (Large Circle) Line

Mars Gazizullin, general director of metro development company Mosinzhproekt JSC said: ‘Although the situation in the country is difficult at the moment, we still continue working on the development of the Moscow metro as a general contractor and designer. The metro is not just the basis of the Moscow transport system, it is one of the main symbols of the Russian capital, and the interior of these stations for us is highly important.

‘Today, taking into account previous experience, we expect from the participants high-quality, thoughtful and original projects worthy of the level of the Moscow metro - the recognized pearl of architecture, one of the most beautiful and safe transport systems in the world. You have a unique chance to make your own contribution to its development.’

The state-owned Moscow Metro first opened in 1935, and comprises 12 lines leading radially out from the city centre. The latest project is part of an ongoing overhaul of the metro system, which is thought to be one of the most intensely used undergrounds in the world, hosting around 2.5 billion journeys per year.

The planned stations are all part of the city’s second ring line. Dubbed the Third Interchange Circuit, the 60km route will feature 28 stations and is expected to reduce congestion and halve journey times on the Moscow Metro.

Around 98 km of new lines and 48 stations have been completed on the network since 2011. CENTER previously hosted two of the four competitions which have been held for new stations on the metro. Contests for additional stations are expected over the new two-to-three years.

Construction work on Moscow’s Third Interchange Circuit Construction work on Moscow’s Third Interchange Circuit

The competition organiser, CENTER is a commercial agency set up to develop public-private urban regeneration projects in partnership with the City of Moscow. The organisation holds competitions and identifies private investors before presenting schemes to the city for approval and co-financing. Other international calls for architectural services are advertised by the city directly.

The call for concepts was initiated by the company behind the metro expansion development programme, Mosinzhproekt JSC with support from the Moscow Government, and the competition is open to teams of designers, engineers, planners, and specialists in economics and financial modeling.

First round submissions should include a portfolio of relevant previous projects and an essay outlining the key ideas behind a proposed response to the brief. International applicants should include a local representative in their submission.

Q&A with Sergei Kuznetsov

The chief architect of Moscow discusses his ambitions for the competition

Sergei Kuznetsov Sergei Kuznetsov

Why do architectural competitions for two new Moscow metro stations matter to you?

Of course, we have experience - we are already doing our fifth competition for metro stations. This is a regular practice, the idea arose several years ago and is being systematically implemented. Since the Moscow metro is distinguished by its interesting architecture, and we have a rich history of competitive design, we support and continue this tradition. The metro should remain an urban architectural landmark in addition to its important transport component. Therefore, the main objective of the competition is to find a unique architectural-artistic solutions for interiors of passenger areas and entrance halls of the two new metro stations – Prospekt Marshala Zhukova and Klenoviy Bulvar 2. It’s important that the proposed concepts should be harmoniously combined with the town-planning and cultural and historical context of their location, be long-lasting, practically feasible, adapted to the movement of all categories of the population, and also be convenient from the point of view of navigation.

How do you see the new competitive metro stations?

We have an understanding that in every project we seek a balance between a rational approach and an interesting design. The Moscow metro has gone through different times. Previously expensive, sophisticated decor was given a lot of attention, and it required a lot of work. The stations were great, but all this was associated with huge difficulties. Then we had a rational approach that did not pay much attention to appearance. Therefore, we are looking for a balance with a bright interesting design and a rational approach in terms of construction and production technology. Naturally, innovative design and workmanship are extremely important in competitive works.

In addition, the metro as an urban organism is a serious unit of sustainable development of the city itself. It is only logical that a lot of attention is paid to new stations, and they must meet the requirements of a modern city.

Delovoy Tsentr Station on the Bolshaya Koltsevaya (Large Circle) Line Source: Image by Government of Moscow Press Centre Delovoy Tsentr Station on the Bolshaya Koltsevaya (Large Circle) Line

What architects and designers are you waiting for at the competition?

We do not limit participation in the contest in any way; it is open for everyone. But it has so happened that the metro competitions became a forge for new architectural discoveries. Many architects make themselves known through competitions, and many architects who are now successful showed their worth for the first time in metro competitions, through both winning them and implementing their projects. Therefore, I expect that in this competition we will again see new teams that can prove themselves.

Are you expecting foreign teams? What are the conditions for their participation?

Yes, we have experience working with foreign teams, too. The competition is open to foreign architectural bureaus (with a Russian representative office or in consortium with a Russian partner, as a rule, such a partner is not very difficult to find). And for everyone the requirements for participation are the same. Teams should be able to attract designers, engineers, planners, and specialists in economics and financial modeling.

What other opportunities are there for the architectural community in Moscow?

We try to hold competitions as often as possible. Right now a competition is being prepared for the embankments of the Moskva River, it has slowed down a bit due to the epidemic and we will change it to a different format. We try to hold competitions for various projects and public spaces. Recently, we had a competition for a museum in Kommunarka, for the development of the territory of the Khrunichev factory and for the city centre itself. Where there are projects important to the city, we try to hold competitions, and encourage investors to do the same. In general, competitions are held in the city quite often, and architects have opportunities to prove themselves.

Solntsevo Metro Station by Nefa Architects Source: Image by Tycho Solntsevo Metro Station by Nefa Architects

Tell us about previous competitions for the metro?

This is the fifth metro competition, and the first stations have already been implemented or are close to implementation. We started with Solntsevo and Novoperedelkino, they have already been built and are working. Both have an interesting design, Solntsevo was published in special architectural editions. Terekhovo, Sheremetyevskaya and Stromynka are under construction, with a dozen competitive stations close to implementation. I believe that this procurement route is always the path to an interesting discovery in terms of design and the teams that make them. And I also think that this is a good, successful process, not only in terms of design, but also the discovery of new names.

What are your favorite stations?

For example, I really like the pavilion of Krasnye Vorota, by architect Nikolai Ladovsky. In general, the metro is an amazing object that you can talk about for a very long time, we even published a book about it. It also has universally recognized masterpieces, such as Kropotkinskaya or Mayakovskaya, and there are more complex ones. Of the new favorites I could name Solntsevo. After all, this is a new history of Moscow architecture, which is written precisely by such objects.