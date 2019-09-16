Competition: Mextrópoli Pavilion 2020, Mexico City

The Mexican research platform’s 22nd annual competition seeks proposals for a recyclable and low-cost 150m² building of any height, capable of hosting local information displays and providing a playful public space.

The winning scheme will be constructed in time for the seventh Mextrópoli International Festival of Architecture, being held in March next year in Mexico City. The Mextrópoli Pavilion structure may also be rebuilt for other future events, providing a recognisable forum for public engagement in art and design.

MEXTRÓPOLI 2018 Pavilion by Suma Estudio Source: Image by Jaime Navarro MEXTRÓPOLI 2018 Pavilion by Suma Estudio

According to the brief: ‘The International Architecture Competition Arquine is a call to design and build a pavilion that temporarily inserts into the city, able to generate from its own discourse a sustainable approach, which contemplates an open public program, and build a place for interaction between architecture and citizenship.

‘Participants must design a structure that complies with the requirements that specify the rules of this competition in terms of time, cost and characteristics. The MEXTRÓPOLI Pavilion will become the benchmark per se of each edition of the Festival of Architecture and City.’

With a population of 20.5 million, Mexico City is the largest metropolitan area in the western hemisphere and one of the most important settlements in the Americas. The Mextrópoli festival aims to generate conversations between visitors and experts, promoting creativity, critical thinking and participation in order to generate new ideas about architecture and urban design in Mexico.

Since 1998 Arquine has hosted an international competition exploring issues relating to architecture and urbanisation in Mexico and encouraging greater dialogue with the public.

Architectural collective Alan David Orozco Martínez was chosen from 174 entries to win the 2016 commission. Its winning scheme comprised a long precast concrete table. The winner of the 2017 contest was A ROOM by the Italian architects Matteo Gidoni and Enrico Dussi.

Bianchimajer + Anna Merci won the 2018 contest with a proposal harnessing recycled water containers and this year’s pavilion – featuring a timber and fabric structure around a courtyard of tezontle stone – was designed by Suma Estudio.

Submissions should include a 60 x 90cm display board featuring conceptual diagrams, plans, layouts, sections and a 250-word project description in either English or Spanish.

The winning team, set to be announced on 16 January, will receive $100,000 MXN to deliver their scheme. There will also be a second prize of $50,000 MXN and a third prize of $25,000 MXN.

Construction of the winning scheme is due to commence in February and complete in time for the festival launch in March. There will also be a public exhibition of the prize-winning designs and honourable mentions in May.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 10 January Fee $90 Contact details Arquine

Culiacán 123

Annex 1er Floor

Cologne Hippodrome Countess

Federal District

Mexico

06170 Email: concurso@arquine.com

Tel: +52 55 5208 2289 View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Suma Estudio

The winners of last year’s competition reflect on their experiences

Why did you apply for the contest for a temporary pavilion?

Mextrópoli Pavilion is an interesting competition because it gives you the possibility to intervene, construct and transform public space in the heart of Mexico City. It is a great platform to experiment with sensations and relations within the public space.

‘Tezontle Ludens’ comes from our childhood memories in the city. We used to play in forgotten sand or gravel mounds for construction, we remember us trying to conquer the top transforming the topography while we stepped on.

Also we used to run between the blankets that dried in the sun while moving with the wind and feeling the soft texture. We wanted to bind and contain these experiences inside the pavilion, the assemble perimetral bench help us to do that.

Is the opportunity open to smaller emerging practices and undiscovered talents?

Yes, the competition it is a great platform for emerging architects. It is the possibility to collect the thoughts about architecture and public space of different creative people around the world.

We believe that competitions are a good tool to think about and with architecture, communicate new thoughts and ideas.

Are there any other recent temporary pavilion projects you have been impressed by?

El Eco Museum in Mexico City called for pavilions to intervene in its courtyard. For us the last edition, 2018, resulted in an excellent pavilion made by TO’s office. El ‘Campanario’ was a sonorous dynamic pavilion with hammered copper plates supporting by steel rods structure, emphasizing the sound and inviting to the user to play and be part of the piece in a ludic way. Pavilions that look beyond the visual aesthetic experience will always get our attention.