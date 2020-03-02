Competition: Maré-Cidade, Rio De Janeiro

The free-to-enter single-stage contest is being organised by the Institute of Architects of Brazil as part of the International Union of Architects’ (UIA) 27th World Congress of Architects which will be taking place in the historic coastal city in July.

The call for concepts seeks ideas innovative urban proposals for the largely post-industrial area which respond to the needs of local inhabitants, improve living standards, and boost connections to the surrounding city by delivering improved transport infrastructure.

Contest site: Maré-Cidade, Rio De Janeiro Contest site: Maré-Cidade, Rio De Janeiro

According to the brief: ‘The objective of the ideas competition is to invite students of architecture and related fields to propose innovative urban design and architectural interventions in order to integrate the Maré to the city of Rio de Janeiro.

‘The competition site is located between an important and busy expressway (Avenida Brasil) and a cluster of favelas (Complexo da Maré). This territory is currently occupied by warehouses and industrial buildings, most of which are abandoned or in disuse.’

Rio De Janeiro is Brazil’s former capital and the third largest city in the country. Parts of the southern waterfront are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site but other areas in the north are dominated by slum housing.

Complexo da Maré is one of the most notorious informal settlements within the city with more than 100,000 residents and 40,000 dwellings. It has been the subject of various police raids and is frequently the subject of political debates while also being depicted as a dangerous place in film and television.

The anonymous competition is being held as part of the UIA’s triannual conference which will be held in the city later this year. The open call is being conducted in accordance with UNESCO standard regulations for international competitions in architecture and town planning and the UIA’s best practice recommendations.

Submissions will be judged on their environmental and social sustainability, integration of local and urban context, creativity and innovation, ability to enhance quality of life, the quality of shared spaces, and the overall ‘pertinence’ of the proposal.

Judges will include Brazilian architect Verena Andreatta; Alejandro Echeverri of URBAM in Medellin, Colombia; Elkin Velasquez Monsalve, degional director of UN-Habitat in Latin America; Gustavo Utrabo formerly of Aleph Zero; and Nadia Tromp, director of UIA Work Programme Community Architecture and Human Rights.

The first stage of the contest will close on 30 April after which the jury will select a group of finalists and conduct online meetings to learn more about their designs. The overall winners will be presented with awards at a ceremony on 21 July.

The first place winner, to be announced on 1 June, will receive €3,000 while a second prize of €2,000 and third prize of €1,000 will also be awarded along with three honourable mentions.

Deadline The registration deadline is 30 March and submissions must be completed by 30 April

Q&A with Fabiana Izaga

The general secretary of the Executive Comittee of UIA2020RIO discusses her ambitions for the competition

Fabiana Izaga Fabiana Izaga

Why are your holding an international student ideas competition for the Mare Cidade area of Rio de Janeiro?

Rio de Janeiro has a long history of and in-depth experience in delivering programmes for the upgrading of areas of precarious urbanization. The Favela-Bairro program (which was originally a professional competition organized by the Brazilian Institute of Architects and promoted by the City of Rio) was a huge success in spatially upgrading many of the favelas across the city. It also served as an example for other initiatives aiming to integrate segmented low-income urban areas around the world. Almost 22 per cent of the population of Rio lives in favelas. It is important for many cities around the planet to draw attention to sustainability, and to promote an urban agenda that tackles important issues of urban inequity such as those present in the Maré area of Rio de Janeiro.

What would you like to see in responses to the contest site?

The competition seeks innovative ideas focussing on improving the integration and sustainability of areas of precarious urbanization in the city. The contest site is an area between Brasil Avenue, a structural urban highway, and the Favela da Maré, an informal settlement which is home to 100,000 people. Innovative ideas for this area may be submitted by students from all over the world. The site, defined by Brasil Avenue, has a length of around 1.5km and its width varies between 500m and 300m. Brasil Avenue itself is 65m wide and is one of the most important access routes for the Central Area of Rio. Its landscape is dominated by post-industrial uses, many of them disused, and it is currently the focus of upgrade works so it can host the Transbrasil Bus Rapid Transit system.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This is a student competition not a professional one. Students can however assemble multidisciplinary teams with their tutors or in other ways they find adequate. Students applicants must be enrolled in schools of architecture and urbanism or related fields such as landscape architecture.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Seminars, professional workshops, and awards are planned to be hosted this year as part of the UIA2020RIO summit. Besides the congress itself, which will happen between 19 and 23 July, Rio de Janeiro is also the Capital of Architecture UIA-UNESCO for the entire year. From March to June, there will be debates on key themes such as: planning and the governance of cities and metropolises; favelas and precarious urbanization; heritage and citizenship; architecture, climate change and energy; city and health; and others.

Are there any other recent similar urban renewal projects you have been impressed by?

The interventions being done in the city of Medellin, Columbia to promote integrated social urbanism by focussing on mobility infrastructure and the urbanization of public space and culture via public libraries is a good example of an innovative sustainable agenda for global cities. Also, there are interesting proposals currently being developed with the support of UN-Habitat in which ‘spatial capital’ is used as an urban approach to promote the prosperity of cities through improvements to their built environment.