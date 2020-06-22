Competition: Little Big Loo Rethinking Public Toilets

An open international ideas contest is being held for radical new community toilets in rural and urban places with limited infrastructure around the world (Deadline: 31 July)

The ‘Little Big Loo Rethinking Public Toilets’ competition invites architects, students, engineers, product designers and other disciplines to draw up concepts for a 100m2 restroom facility which also integrates important social, economic and educational functions for its surrounding community.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of possible solutions for developing nations where basic sanitation and hygiene – including the supply of clean water – is hard to maintain and leads to hundreds of thousands of deaths every year. Proposals for the new modular sanitation hubs should be easy to construct, provide a functional central facility for all demographics, integrate effective odour management, and accommodate a daily footfall of around 250-to-500 people.

The ‘Big Arse’ toilet concept by Spark Architecture generates energy for local communities The ‘Big Arse’ toilet concept by Spark Architecture generates energy for local communities

According to the brief: ‘Rethinking Public Toilets invites ideas that can be used to disrupt the perception of public toilets and provide the most innovative and efficient solution for this serious issue plaguing our future. This necessary public utility is to be designed in a way that changes the overall outlook towards public washrooms. The designed area can be recreational, educational, social; a space that creates value for its surrounding community.

‘Participants should unlearn how a conventional public toilet looks like and design an innovative, functional and a visually appealing design that serves as a building icon, synchronizing with its surrounding context. The primary use of the designed structure should be as a public toilet. Alongside this, the structure should be innovatively designed as a space for community interaction, in addition to its primary function. All age groups of the demography should be able to use the space.’

It is estimated around 827,000 people from low to middle-income countries die every year due to inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene. Poor sanitation is understood to be linked to around half of all these deaths and the situation is likely to be further exacerbated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Reaching new targets in health and well-being is a major challenge for all regions of the world but this challenge is greatest in the poorest countries which often have significant natural challenges and limited infrastructure. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exposed the failure of health and hygiene infrastructure around the world.

Boosting educational, recreational and social engagement opportunities is widely recognised as being as important as improving sanitation itself. Integrating these closely aligned goals can, for example, help ensure hygiene lessons are shared with the entire community and private spaces are maintained properly.

The ‘Little Big Loo Rethinking Public Toilets’ competition seeks to identify a range of solutions for new washrooms which could improve hygiene while also providing additional services to local communities. Concepts must be easy to plan and construct, and be comfortable and convenient for users.

The overall winner – to be announced on 31 October – will receive a $2,000 prize while a second place of $1,200, third prize of $800 and ten honourable mentions will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for registration is 24 July and submissions must be completed by 31 July Fee $100.30 Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Big Arse toilet case study: Q&A with Spark Architects

The London, Singapore and Shanghai-based practice discusses lessons learned designing a public toilet concept for remote communities with limited infrastructure

How would your project deliver an innovative new public toilet which generates energy for its community?

The Big Arse toilet has two connected functions. First, the toilet uses a traditional (but not seldom used) method of creating biogas. This biogas is turned into electricity via a micro CHP plant. When there is sufficient pressure it can also create gas which can be used directly for cooking. Energy is provided to communities that have no electricity or other utility provision. The toilet also provides sanitation to communities that currently have primitive sanitation or practice open defecation.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The Big Arse toilet is manufactured from three separate 3D printed components. Firstly, the biogas dome which is buried in the ground. Secondly, the inner shell that combines the WC floor pan and cubicle walls. And thirdly, the external shell – a lightweight armature or reinforcement that can receive a variety of cladding types. The structure is then finished locally using mud render.

What advice would you have to contest participants on rethinking public toilets to integrate new community uses?

Do not divorce your idea from local circumstance, cost and manufacturing capability. This is important especially in poor communities where there is little investment from governments or NGO’s. This is a mistake we made (amongst many others) with the first iteration of the Big Arse toilet. Having done further research on fabrication methods and costs with industry specialists our proposals were simplified. Engaging with communities in the manufacturing process is also something we are continuing to develop. For example, we are considering making the shell of the toilet from recycled Tetra Pak cartons, which are discarded in their millions in India – capturing the potential of the local ‘circular economy.’