Competition: Lety Holocaust Memorial, Bohemia

The Czech Republic’s Museum of Romani Culture has launched an international contest for a new CZK 31.5 million memorial at the Lety concentration camp in Bohemia (Deadline: 17 January)

The two-stage anonymous competitions, organised by ONplan, seeks proposals for a landmark new monument and commemorative landscape on the grounds of the 7.1-hectare former prison where hundreds of Roma and Sinti people were interned before Being murdered or sent to Auschwitz during the Second World War.

The Lety u Písku contest will select an overall concept for the rural site around 70 kilometres south of Prague which was transformed into a large pig farm in the 1970s and recently purchased by the Czech government. The farm may be cleared or integrated into the memorial but concepts must integrate an existing memorial created by Czech artist Zdeněk Hůla during the 1990s.

According to the brief: ‘The memorial is, and must continue to be, a place of honour to the memory of the victims of the Lety camp, the victims of Holocaust of the Roma and Sinti, a place of reverence and silent contemplation, an authentic place of remembrance for suffering.

‘The memorial will become a place that will stimulate discussion not only on the evaluation of the past, but it will also reflect on the present situation at the society. It will raise interest in the topics such as discrimination against minorities, exclusion from the society and the denial of the Holocaust, and the topic of human rights in general, freedom, and coexistence.’

During the German occupation of Czechoslovakia, the Lety concentration camp received around 1,308 Romani children, men and women. It is estimated 327 people died there and a further 500 were deported to Auschwitz in neighbouring Poland. In total, 90 per cent of all Bohemian and Moravian people Romani people were murdered during the conflict.

The latest landscape and architecture competition will select a ’sustainable and self-sustaining’ design to commemorate the lives lost in the area. The rural site currently features the abandoned sheds of a former pig farm which could be cleared to make way for the memorial and an existing monument created in the 1990s.

The contest comes seven years after a memorial to Sinti and Roma victims of National Socialism by Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan opened in Berlin. Proposals for the Lety site must feature a visitor centre, multi-functional space for up to 40 people, toilets and offices for up to eight staff. New paths, vehicle access routes and car parking will also be required.

Initial applications may include up to two A1-sized boards featuring a site pland, floor plans, views, sections, and visualizations along with cost estimated and a short, written description of the proposal in either English or Czech. Seven shortlisted teams will be invited to further develop their designs and submit four A1 graphical boards.

Concepts will be judged on their architectural and artistic quality, their response to the competition theme, their respect for the culture of Czech Roma and Sinti, and the quality of the proposed landscape setting.

Judges will include Martin Martínek from the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic; the co-founder the Museum of Romani Culture, Jana Horváthová; and Igor Marko of London-based studio Marko & Placemakers.

The overall winner – to be announced in April or May – will receive a CZK 150,000 prize while a second prize of CZK 120,000 and third prize of 90,000 will also be awarded and a further CZK 160,000 will be shared among the remaining finalists.



Q&A with Petr Návrat

The managing director of ONplan discusses his ambitions for the competition

Petr Návrat Petr Návrat

Why are your holding a contest for a memorial to the Holocaust at the Lety camp for Romani people?

Holocaust memorials are significant places not only for survivors and their families but for society as a whole. They are places that make us reflect on our history, on the question of human rights and on protection against xenophobia. Despite the fact that the Second World War happened 75 years ago, ignorance, hatred and discrimination are still present in society.

An open international competition provides an opportunity to create a democratic debate not only about these topics, but also about how we can respond to them through the built environment and through landscape design. The process is in this case as important as its result. The Holocaust tragedy influenced societies across Europe. The Lety camp was built to house Bohemian Roma and Sinti people before their transportation to Auschwitz, but the story of Roma and Sinti suffering is also a wider European story. As such we welcome international teams to reflect on these events.

What is your vision for the new memorial at Lety?

The competition brief is a result of a long participatory process that ONplan organised together with The Museum of Romani Culture. The design brief was prepared during a series of five workshops with survivors’ families, experts on Roma history and culture, activists who participated in protests calling for the demolition of the pig farm, and also the local community of Lety. The output of these workshops included a shared vision of the memorial, a description of its mission, and an idea for the topics that the memorial should express.

The site of the former Lety concentration camp in Bohemia, Czech Republic The site of the former Lety concentration camp in Bohemia, Czech Republic

The project aim is to connect three places: the location of the so-called ‘Gypsy’ camp, the burial ground where the camp inmates were buried after a sudden outbreak of typhus, and site of the pig farm that was constructed in the vicinity in the 70s. The site is part of an area of picturesque Bohemian countryside and we anticipate that the final design will engage strongly with the landscape. The thirteen pig-sheds (each 60 by 18 meters) as well as other parts of the pig farm will be kept for the moment so that competitors can include these elements into their design proposals.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We would very much welcome multidisciplinary teams or individuals with a multidisciplinary approach to take part in the competition. Given the specifics of the site, a good design team will need a combination of architectural, landscaping and perhaps visual arts approaches. Because of legal requirements related to public funding, the competition participants need to have the necessary licenses in architecture or landscape design in their respective countries. However, we believe that anyone with a strong idea can approach an authorised architect, landscape architect or urban designer and submit a joint design proposal. You do not need to cooperate with a Czech studio to be eligible to take part in the competition.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We ask competition participants to prepare an overall vision for the site and its three parts and to outline a first phase which could be built immediately with the available government funds. There can be several subsequent phases depending on the final design. However, the first phase should already achieve all objectives as defined in the brief.