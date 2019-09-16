Competition: Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre

Architects are invited to submit conceptual visions for a new ‘modern multifunctional’ complex featuring a sports hall, curling hall, beach volleyball courts, a basketball court, a track and field stadium with capacity for 1,600-spectators, a warm-up stadium, tennis courts and parking.

The winning scheme will be constructed on a large undeveloped 10 hectare site on the left back of the River Daugava in the residential Bišumuiža district of the Latvian capital. The competition site is divided into two separate zones due to a road.

Concept masterplan for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre Concept masterplan for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre

According to the brief: ‘The aim of the competition is to obtain a high-quality architectural solution, a functionally well-developed and economically justified sketch design architectural iision for the Construction of the Latvian Paralympic Centre that meets the requirements set out in the competition brief, the designing programme and the laws and regulations.

‘The development concept should include the architectural and functional solutions for the construction of the Paralympic Centre and elaboration of the masterplan for the territory including improvement and landscaping concepts based on the existing urban planning situation, envisaging the development (construction) of the [facility] in several stages and demolition of individual buildings or foundations if there are any. The sketch design will be used as a basis for elaboration of the construction design.’

Riga, originally founded as a Viking trading post during the second century, is Latvia’s capital city with more than 640,000 inhabitants. Its 438ha historic centre features many Baroque and Art Nouveau structures.

It was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage zone 21 years ago and designated a 1,574ha ‘buffer zone’ to protect its surroundings.

Latvia has practiced Paralympic sports since the 1980s and the country’s Optimists team was the largest club for disabled athletes in the Soviet Union. The Baltic state won four medals at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Paralympic Games in 2016.

The competition seeks ‘innovative and high quality’ prosposals for a new multi-purpose Paralympic sports centre which enhances the natural setting of the historic waterfront site.

Submissions will be judged 35 per cent on originality and response to the brief; 20 per cent on transport arrangements; 15 per cent on landscaping; and 30 per cent on the layout and functionality of the new facility.

Judges will include the architects Aleksandrs Kiršteins, Jānis Dripe and Gvido Princis; the structural engineer Aldis Grasmanis; Mareks Mamajs, a contractor; and the para-athlete Aigars Apinis.

The competition language is Latvian and the winner will receive €15,000 and be invited to enter into negotiations with the client for an estimated €800,000 design contract. A second prize of €8,000, third prize of €4,000 and three smaller awards worth €1,000 each will also be granted.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 5pm local time on 11 November Contact details Līga Muzikante

Latvian Paralympic Committee

40008025464

60 Stabu Street

Riga

LV-1011

Latvia Tel: +371 26491200

Email: liga.muzikante@lpkomiteja.lv View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Liene Apine

The secretary general of the Latvian Paralympic Committee discusses her ambitions for the competition

Liene Apine Liene Apine

Why are your holding an international contest for a new Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre?

Architectural competitions allow us to obtain and implement the best architectural ideas. Also in this case our design competition is open to starchitects as well as young contestants who can compete side by side for the right to design the building after the end of the competition. Today Latvia and its capital Riga are experiencing an architectural boom. Next to historical buildings, new objects are rising up boasting their modern, innovative, environmentally-friendly, functional and aesthetic solutions. We are delighted to take the next step in our city’s development and we are inviting professionals from around the world to contribute to the creation of an architectural design for an unequalled sports complex in Europe.

The new Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre is a unique project in Europe; therefore the involvement of a larger international community is essential for us. We believe that the contribution of architects from around the world can provide a good architectural and engineering solution helping to create an environment that would be sustainable, user-friendly and appropriate for people with disabilities. We hope that our centre will not only be a venue for international competitions in Para sports but also a place where everyone can discover their talents and ideas for achievements in life. Although we have set high requirements for our contestants, we hope that experienced architects will work in partnership with young architects producing unusual, novel ideas for our Paralympic Sports Centre that would be unique not only in Europe but in the world, featuring the latest energy efficient technologies and eco-friendly materials.

Contest site for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre Contest site for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre

What is your vision for the new sports complex?

The total area provided for the Paralympic Sports Centre and to be developed in several stages covers almost 10 ha. The centre will have a multifunctional sports hall with an accommodation block and a sports laboratory; a curling hall; beach volleyball courts; a basketball court with stands; a stadium for track and field competitions and football matches meeting IAAF Construction Category III requirements and LFF Category II requirements.

The stadium will include stands with 1,600 spectator seats and a block of locker rooms and auxiliary facilities built below them; an athletics warm-up stadium complying with IAAF Construction Category III requirements; tennis courts with a maintenance building; parking spaces next to each building and a group of additional buildings.

The project management team is particularly looking forward to the entries containing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions where e.g. wooden structures and energy efficient maintenance technologies are used.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

As the first three prize-winners will be invited to the negotiation procedure for the design of the sports centre, the requirements for applicants are quite high, nevertheless, we believe that this is a great opportunity for experienced and young architects to work together. Owing to the uniqueness of this project, the team granted the right to design the sports centre will definitely make a name for themselves and receive international acclaim, as the centre is hopefully one day going to be on a list of tourist and sports attractions. Foreign design teams do not necessarily need to collaborate with local architects, since according to the brief a participant of the competition must be registered in the Commercial Register of Latvia or in an equivalent register in a foreign country if the laws of the country in question so provide.

The total amount of prize money is €30,000 and we hope that young aspiring talents will seize this opportunity to show their creative potential and come up with unique, contemporary and sustainable architectural ideas.

Concept masterplan for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre Concept masterplan for the Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Our goal is to build a large Paralympic Sports Centre that will not only be used for training, but will also host national and international competitions, public events and sports camps. Therefore, along with the construction of the multifunctional sports hall and the accommodation block, it is planned to landscape and revitalize the surrounding run-down neighbourhood of Riga and to turn it into a beautiful and accessible green area where people can jog, exercise and relax.

Are there any other recent Paralympic sports centre projects you have been impressed by?



At the moment, we cannot name any sports centre that would inspire us and could serve as a model. Our vision is unique and therefore open to innovation – it will be a breakthrough not only in the world of sports but also in the world of architecture.