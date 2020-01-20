Competition: Labour, Peace and Democracy square, Ankara

An international contest is being held to design a memorial and public square for the victims of the 10 October 2015 bombings in Ankara, Turkey (Deadline: 24 February)

The single-stage competition seeks proposals to transform the area outside Ankara Central railway station into a square commemorating the 103 people killed and 400 injured in an Isis bomb attack on participants of a peaceful Labour, Peace and Democracy rally.

The scheme aims to transform the area into a civic space dedicated to the victims and the political causes that brought them together. It is backed by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, the Confederation of Public Employees’ Trade Unions, the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, and the Turkish Medical Association which collectively organised the demonstration in the Turkish capital.

In their brief, the competition organisers say: ‘The Ankara Massacre of 10 October has gone down in history as a crime committed against humanity. After the massacre, Ankara train station and its environs have become associated with the subject matter of the rally and of the struggle for labour, peace and democracy.

‘The competition aims to make sure that 10 October is not forgotten on a social level; to honour the memories of the individuals who lost their lives and the individuals who survived; and to reproduce the memory of these events in space and everyday life. The objective is to recreate Ankara train station and the square as a public space where citizens will come together, dedicated to our common values of labour, peace and democracy for future generations.’

Ankara train station is situated in the heart of the Turkish capital and is the starting point of Republic Avenue where the country’s assemblies and the city palace are located. The plaza outside the Art Deco-style station is considered an important symbolic gateway to the city.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the square on 10 October, 2015, to protest the escalating war between the Turkish Armed Forces and the separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party. At around 10am, at the start of the demonstration, two Isis bombs were detonated, killing 103 people and injuring more than 400 others.

The competition invites architects, landscape architects, urban planners, designers and artists to submit anonymous concepts to transform the square into a place which commemorates victims and the reasons they were rallying while also raising awareness of the massacre.

Submissions should include a 1:5,000 conceptual map of the area, a 1:500 proposal for the memorial square, a 1:200 design for a memorial place and 3D models illustrating the scheme.

Judges include Jale Erzen, art historian at Middle East Technical University Jean; François Perouse, urbanist at the French Research Institute; Gaye Çulcuoğlu, landscape architect at Bilkent & Atılım University, and the sculptor Metin Yurdanur.

The competition language is English and the overall winner, to be announced on 5 March, will receive a $10,000 (£7,600) prize while a second prize of $8,000 (£6,100) and third prize of $6,000 (£4,600) will also be awarded along with three honourable mentions worth $1,000 (£760) each.

Deadline The submissions deadline is 24 February

Memorial to Victims of Tunisian Massacres case study: Q&A with George King

The founder of George King Architects discusses lessons learned creating a memorial to the Tunisian massacres in Birmingham, England

George King George King

How did your project create a fitting monument to the victims of the Tunisian massacres?

The brief provided by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office clearly communicated the wishes of the families who had lost loved ones, the themes and outcomes that were most important to them. With this as a starting point we also took inspiration from the site, Birmingham’s Grade II-listed Cannon Hill Park, in order to create a memorial that honoured the victims of the attack while integrating itself sensitively within a public park. The result is a moving yet peaceful space for quiet reflection, a place of meaning for the families of the victims to gather on anniversaries but also a pleasant space within the park used by the local community on a daily basis.

Memorial to Victims of Tunisian Massacres by George King Architects Memorial to Victims of Tunisian Massacres by George King Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The design was influenced by the topography of the site, which featured a natural bowl. We took the grassy bank and transformed it into a mixture of hard and soft landscaped seating, with the central sculpture at the foot of the seating, framing a view to the lake. The sculpture, entitled Infinite Wave, recreates a single wave formed from 31 individual streams, one for each British national who lost their lives in the attacks. Each stream is formed from a graceful twisting and turning stainless steel tube. The form was carefully designed to be appreciated from many angles. Granite and mirror finish stainless steel were used to guarantee longevity and minimise maintenance.

Memorial to Victims of Tunisian Massacres by George King Architects Memorial to Victims of Tunisian Massacres by George King Architects

What advice would you have to participants on designing a memorial and public space dedicated to the victims of 10 October?

It is essential to engage the community that will be using the square, those who lost loved ones and those who were directly affected by the attack so that the design response stems from their experiences and meets their needs. Responses will need to thoughtfully balance the various objectives of the design competition in order to create something that remembers the events of 10 October while also meeting the needs of all those who use the square on a day to day basis.