Competition: Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture

An international competition has been launched for a new £31.4 million (KRW 46.9 billion) museum of architecture and urbanism in Sejong, South Korea (Deadline: 7 August)

The winning team will receive £1.8 million (KRW 2.7 billion) to create a new 17,050㎡ museum exploring the history and development of the built environment across the country. Anonymous applications may be in English or Korean.

The Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture (KMUA) will be part of a wider National Museum Complex currently under development in South Korea’s new planned capital. Toronto-based Office OU won a contest to masterplan the complex (pictured) and design its storehouse, operations centre, and a National Children’s Museum four years ago.

Canada’s Office OU won an open international competition to masterplan the new National Museum Complex in 2016 Canada’s Office OU won an open international competition to masterplan the new National Museum Complex in 2016

According to the brief: ‘KMUA aims to become a centre of archive, exhibition, education, and research for urbanism and architecture. KMUA will also serve as a promoter of cultural awareness in urbanism and architecture for the general public, with goals of contributing to the betterment of the nation’s urbanism and architecture by establishing a national identity for Korea’s architecture and cities.

‘KMUA moves toward a new direction of a “dynamic museum” that can sustain evolution and growth by accumulating and producing various contents through linking its archive, exhibition, education and research activities. The purpose of this international competition is to select the best architectural design for the establishment of the KMUA, making it Korea’s representative institution for urbanism, architecture, and their public discourse.’

Located around 120 kilometres south of Seoul, Sejong – also known as Administrative City – became the country’s de-facto capital eight years ago. Surrounding a central park and lake, the 270 hectare capital city will host 37 government departments and 500,000 residents when it completes in 2030.

Canada’s Office OU won an open international competition to masterplan the new 190,000m2 National Museum Complex in 2016. The project will deliver five separate museums alongside supporting facilities and new green spaces in its 75,000m2 first phase which is due to complete in 2023.

Competition site: Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture Competition site: Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture

Planned first phase structures include the KMUA, a National Archives Museum, National Design Museum, National Digital Heritage Museum and a National Children’s Museum. A natural history museum, up to five further museums and other supporting amenities will be delivered in the complex’s 115,000m2 second phase.

Nearby landmarks include Samoo’s competition-winning National Library of Sejong City and Balmori Associates’ 3.5 kilometre-long government complex. Completed in 2014, the iconic seven-storey building – inspired by an Oriental dragon – features a continuous green roof with government offices below.

Initial applications – drawn up in Korean or English – must include an architectural planning concept for the museum which respects the existing masterplan for the wider complex. Five shortlisted teams will then receive £16,800 (KRW 25 million) each to draw up more detailed plans and an exhibition space concept during the second phase.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 5pm local time (GMT+9) on 7 August Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

V&A Dundee case study: Q&A with Maurizio Mucciola

The director of PiM.studio Architects discusses lessons learned working as delivery architect with lead architect Kengo Kuma & Associates on the creation of a new design museum for Scotland

Maurizio Mucciola was project architect under Kengo Kuma & Associates from competition to completion (delivered by PiM.studio from 2016) Source: Image by Jan Schünke Maurizio Mucciola was project architect under Kengo Kuma & Associates from competition to completion (delivered by PiM.studio from 2016)

How did your project create a landmark new home for showcasing Scotland’s unique cultural and design heritage?

With our project for V&A Dundee we wanted to create a unique design by drawing inspiration both from the beautiful site’s setting overlooking the river Tay estuary, and also in general from the characteristics of Scottish landscape with dramatics cliffs overhanging the water.

We were very keen that although this had to be an iconic building for Scotland, it also had to be a very site-specific project for Dundee, one that could only be there and nowhere else. The way the project sits on the water around it reflects the concept of a building generated from the very place it sits on.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

We designed V&A Dundee to be a connection between the city and its river, and therefore we carefully studied the visual relation between city and river with the museum acting as a gate – framing views of the river from the city and vice versa. This clarity of intention was very important for the representation of our design at competition stage.

V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates and delivery architect PiM.studio Architects V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates and delivery architect PiM.studio Architects

The materials we choose are also very important. As local natural stone was not available we developed a new material with a rough finished surface that would be unique for the project but at the same time would fit in with the city’s old stone-clad building. Also, on the practical side, the rough finish of the façade means it can age naturally and beautifully through time with less need for intensive maintenance.

V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates and delivery architect PiM.studio Architects V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates and delivery architect PiM.studio Architects

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a new architecture museum for South Korea?

Large public cultural projects are complex because they have to respond to a number of challenging demands, create a landmark building, and at the same time be easy to navigate and friendly to all type of users and staff, be practical and flexible for exhibitions and be practical to maintain through time. But this is also what makes this sort of projects fascinating and worth doing with passion and dedication.

My advice is to remember that this museum should show visitors that architecture can be at the same time beautiful, inspiring, practical and improve people’s lives. All these points need to be carefully balanced in the design.