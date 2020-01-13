Competition: Karin Dom children’s centre, Bulgaria

An international contest has been launched to design a €1.45 million centre for children with special needs in Varna, Bulgaria (Deadline: 19 February)

The free-to-enter competition seeks proposals for a headquarters for the Karin Dom Foundation, which provides support for around 300 children with special needs and training for more than 1,200 people every year. It is currently based inside a 1908 former villa which is no longer fit for purpose.

The project – supported by Velux Foundations, Varna Municipality, and the Union of Architects in Bulgaria – will create a 1,800m² flexible and accessible care facility for the charity on a 2,450m² plot located on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. The overall winner will receive a €5,000 prize and a €100,000 design and delivery contract for the building.

Contest site: Karin Dom children’s centre in Varna, Bulgaria Contest site: Karin Dom children’s centre in Varna, Bulgaria

In its brief, Karin Dom Foundation says it is ‘one of the first organisations in Bulgaria to create an alternative to the institutions model for services and care for children with special needs and their families. It was established in 1994 by the diplomat Ivan Stancioff, who attracted and inspired donors and specialists in order to prove that there are no “un-educatable” children.

‘All of Karin Dom’s activities have been brought together under the roof of the former villa of the Stancioff family, built in 1908, which does not meet the needs of the organisation to develop its services and trainings. For that reason in 2019 Varna Municipal Council decided to donate a plot to Karin Dom with the purpose of construction of a new building. Funding for this new building is provided by the Velux Foundations.’

Varna is Bulgaria’s third largest city and a major Black Sea port and seaside resort. Karin Dom is a leading care and education charity focusing on the needs of young people with special needs and their families.

The new base will be built on a large city-centre courtyard plot which has been donated to the charity. It will be constructed in a tree-lined courtyard close to the city’s main thoroughfare, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, and surrounded by several major hospitals and the Spartak Stadium. A landscaping solution for the surrounding area will also be required from contest participants.

The building will feature a social rehabilitation and integration centre, an early intervention centre, a centre for family-mediated intervention, and a training facility. Offices, therapy rooms, play spaces, a ‘toy library’, seminar spaces and teaching areas will all be included in the maximum five-storey complex.

The competition comes four years after Rotterdam-based Architects for Urbanity won a contest for a new 18,500m2 central library in the city.

Judges for the Karin Dom centre will include the foundation’s executive director Maya Doneva; City of Varna chief architect Victor Buzev; Bulgarian Green Building Council chair Vessela Valtcheva-McGee; and Hristo Stankushev, founder of Sofia-based 7561 Architects.

The overall winner, to be announced on 4 March, will receive a €5,000 prize and be invited to enter into a €100,000 design and delivery contract. A second prize of €3,000 and third prize of €2,000 will also be awarded. The competition language is English.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 19 February Contact details Email: competition@karindom.org Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Maya Doneva

The executive director of Karin Dom Foundation and jury member discusses her ambitions for the competition

Maya Doneva Maya Doneva

Why are you holding an international contest for a new Karin Dom children’s centre?

The idea of holding an international contest was a very logical step for us and for the development of our organization since we are very community-oriented and expert-driven at the same time. We value the variety of talents the architectural and design world has to offer and we also really want to spread our message of social inclusion and equality into other public sectors and to other professions. We believe that through an international competition we can engage new minds and energy towards in our vision to deliver better opportunities for children with special needs.

What is your vision for the new complex in Varna?

Our vision for the new building matches our vision for our organization’s development – we are growing and so is our impact towards the families and the children we work with. We were dreaming and now we are planning – we need more space for physiotherapy, we are planning more community-oriented group activities. We are also developing the new space to be suitable also for individual therapy for speech specialists and psychologists.

We want the new centre to be welcoming and inclusive for all children, not only children with special needs and we want to send a message via our new centre that all buildings should be planned and built in this accessible way. This is because if there are special buildings for ‘special’ children that generally means that they are not welcomed by default everywhere, and as a society, we need to change that.

All public buildings need to be accessible and inclusive by design and functional for all of our citizens, especially the young ones. If you grow up with a mindset that you are excluded from education or sports, just because you are different in one-way or another, social inclusion becomes an engrained myth. Inclusion starts from an early age and we want to create a physical place in Varna that is the living proof of our educational concept.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We place no limitations on the background of applicants – as long as they have an interesting vision which matches our requirements for the site and its function. We are very open and ready to be surprised by emerging new talents from all over the world or to receive applications from collaborations featuring well-known names in the field. We hope that many people will see this as an interesting opportunity for developing their own portfolio too, since not many educational and therapy hubs for children are being built at this scale in our part of Europe.