Competition: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

The competition will select a team to upgrade and restore the landmark 1994 complex which was designed by PS Chen and Partners and Yu I Lu Architects as the first major cultural institution within the southern half of Taiwan.

The Transformation & Rebirth project will repair the exterior of the two-storey building which has suffered from water ingress through a large skylight and glass pyramid structure. International teams must collaborate with a Taiwanese architect to participate.

Contest site: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts Contest site: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

In its brief, the museum says it ‘looks forward to creative proposals from outstanding domestic or foreign architectural teams, based on a “coronation” concept to strengthen the function of museum’s roof, solve the substantive issue of roof leakage, and endow it with a new image with aesthetic quality through “retrofit” or “facelift” solutions.

‘KMFA serves not only the core of Kaohsiung’s cultural tourism but also as a cultural landmark of the city. It is expected that architecture professionals at home and abroad can take inspiration from the natural features of our local landscapes, our attitude towards life, and our industrial processing technology as well as other characteristics of Kaohsiung City, to echo the essence of local cultures, art and humanities and nature, reflecting the spirit of friendly interaction and sustainable harmony together.’

The museum is located in a 40ha ‘eco-park’ within the Neiweipi Cultural Park in Kaohsiung – Taiwan’s third most populous city. The partially subterranean 33,000m2 building features four floors of galleries and exhibition spaces.

The exterior of the structure is in a poor state and, due to a leaking roof, the building has also suffered from significant water ingress damage. The competition invites architects to draw up concepts that will resolve these issues.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 5pm local time (GMT+8) on 20 May Contact details Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

No. 80

Meishuguan Road

Gushan District

Kaohsiung City 804

Taiwan Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Yulin Lee

The director of the Kaoshiung Museum of Fine Arts discusses her ambitions for the competition

Yulin Lee Yulin Lee

Why are your holding an international competition for an upgrade of the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts?

The Kaoshiung Museum of Fine Arts (KMFA) is situated in a 40-hectre eco-friendly park and was founded in 1994 as one of three major public art museums of modern and contemporary art in Taiwan. I joined the museum as the director in 2017 during an administrative reform. Since then I have tried hard to increase the global visibility of our museum not only by collaborating with renowned museums such as the Tate, the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, and the National Musee du Quai Branly in Paris – but I have also secured funding to conduct a series of architectural and spatial re-configurations. The projects span the interior – the museum galleries and public service spaces – and exterior – the park and squares around the museum. Last year we secured substantial funding to fix the museum’s long-term leaking problem to give the museum a new outlook and prospect. I see an international competition as a great opportunity to achieve global interest and visibility for our museum. I also think an open contest of this level is a good way to invite fresh ideas from all over the world that will in turn benefit us in unlocking new visions and possibilities for our museum.

What is your vision for the restored museum?

I would like to see the restored museum address multiple issues, including mitigating and solving the roof-leak problem; achieving aesthetic recognition of the museum as a landmark; and facilitating cultural dialogue between the original building, its natural surroundings and nearby communities. The museum is located within a 40-hectre eco-friendly park and situated on an elevated site which will make the creation of any addition to the existing architecture a challenge for design teams. Design innovation and quality will be of the utmost importance in the rebranding and creation of a new image for this 26-year-old museum. We are hoping to make the museum not only an important cultural and arts hub for the city but also a place people find attractive and easy to visit for a relaxing day. Sustainable approaches are also important and are welcome wherever applicable.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

All designers with talent and imagination are welcome. However, as a project with relatively limited budget and considerably challenging siting and purpose, I expect participating architects and designers should have considerable experience, or at least should be able to demonstrate their capability to realise a project of such complicate aims and tasks.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We have a number of plans for other design opportunities. To begin with, there is this large eco-friendly park that needs to be more characteristically planned and designed. We are also planning a new type of storage facility with multiple functions such as public amenity, aesthetic display and education space. In the past three years, we have already conducted several design contests (mainly for local architects) to renovate and re-design the museum’s exhibition galleries and facilities. This year we will continue to focus on the major part of the museum’s gallery space re-configuration. There are more opportunities to come such as a new children’s art centre and sculpture park. They will also need to be well linked to the museum and planned. After this current international competition, we hope we will have more opportunities to invite talented designers to contribute to our museum.