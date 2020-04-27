Competition: Jorejick house, Tanzania

The competition – organised by Archstorming – invites students and professionals to design a new homestead for the 15-strong Jorejick family who tend to their cattle herd on a remote 4,600m2 plot without electricity or fresh drinking water.

The winning concept will be constructed and is intended to serve as a prototype for similar projects in Tanzania and neighbouring countries. Proposals should include six new bedrooms along with indoor and outdoor kitchens, separate showers and latrines, a rainwater collection system, an outdoor porch space, a chicken coop and a grazing space for cattle.

The Jorejick family homestead in rural Getamock, Tanzania

According to the brief: ‘Two in three households in Tanzania live in dwelling with earth, sand or dung flooring. Archstorming is looking for a housing design to be implemented not only in Tanzania, but also in other African countries where housing is an increasing problem.

‘In order to do so, the current competition will explore efficient and economic ways to build houses in Africa. The Jorejick family, located near Karatu, Tanzania, will be the first we will help. With your participation, we will provide them with a design for their new home.’

Tanzania is a largely rural East African country of around 56 million inhabitants with a coastline bordering the Indian Ocean. Around 70 per cent of Tanzanians live in informal slum settlements and an overall shortage of housing means the country requires around 200,000 new homes to be built every year to keep up with demand.

The latest competition focuses on upgrading a family farm in the village of Getamock in northern Tanzania. The contest was created in response to a call out by the eldest son of the family, Paulo who is 33 and lives in Spain, and wanted to help his family by improving their living conditions.

Trees on the site must be preserved as they provide valuable shade to residents and consideration must be given to the family who will remain on site throughout the delivery of the project. Consideration must also be given to neighbours who will require access at times when passing through the plot.

The overall winner, to be announced on 8 July, will receive a €6,000 prize and see their scheme constructed. A second place prize of €2,000, third prize of €1,000, two special honourable mentions worth €500 each, and ten further honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Q&A with The Archstorming Team

The competition organiser discusses their ambitions

Why are your holding an international competition for a new prototype homestead in rural Tanzania?

Archstorming organises architectural competitions as a method to find solutions to today’s humanitarian problems. In our eagerness to look for those solutions, we’ve run competitions for schools, health centres, or temporary houses, but we’ve never studied a prototype house that could be implemented in the continent that suffers the most: Africa.

What is your vision for the new family home?

Our goal is to find a prototype that can be easily built very cheaply using local materials. Families in that part of Tanzania live in very poor conditions, and for that reason the house has to be able to adapt to each family’s reality. We are looking for a design that can be adapted so that families can take it and build it according to their budget and their family size. The first prototype will be built for the Jorejick family, a family of 15.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

There’s no limit to who can enter this competition. It is open to students and professional architects, as long as they have an innovative idea of how low-cost and adaptive houses can be built in rural Africa. This is a great chance for architects and firms to see a humanitarian project built in real life, actually easing the lives of those who need it the most.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We are very committed to the humanitarian cause, since we think that architecture is able to help people not only in their everyday life, but also in their health and wellbeing. We will continue to investigate in those places where we think architects can make a huge impact.

Are there any other similar rural family housing projects you have been impressed by?

We’ve definitely been very impressed by The Magoda Project by Ingvartsen. They built eight prototype houses in Tanzania to study how the improvement in living conditions can have repercussions in health and wellbeing. Although their houses are quite small (around 50 m2), we are looking for a similar goal in this competition.