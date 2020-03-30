Competition: Joe Orton Statue, Leicester, England

The Joe Orton Statue Appeal has launched a contest for a new £80,000 ‘destination artwork’ celebrating the acclaimed playwright who died more than 50 years ago (Deadline: 31 May)

The competition will select a ‘memorable and intriguing … artwork of the highest quality’ commemorating the life of the famous playwright who grew up in the East Midlands of England city’s Saffron Lane council housing estate and penned several high-profile plays including Entertaining Mr Sloane, Loot and What the Butler Saw.

The call for concepts follows a crowdfunding campaign backed by the leading actors Ian McKellen and Alison Steadman and the comedian Stephen Fry. The winning scheme will be installed in Orton Square (pictured) outside the Rafael Viñoly-designed Curve theatre. Proposals may occupy any one of four locations within the square and could be of any scale or medium, but should harness robust, natural and durable materials.

The playwright’s sister Leonie Orton, who is also the administrator of the Joe Orton Estate, said: ‘I hope that the statue will become a memorable and exciting addition to Leicester’s cultural landscape that raises awareness whilst celebrating his life, work and legacy. It is not a “statue” that people should be in awe of, rather something they want to interact with and associate with.’

Singer Holly Johnson, who is on the selection jury, said: ‘Joe Orton challenged hypocrisy with his barbed humour, always swinging the other way in the swinging sixties. It’s an honour to be asked to help select the statue that will commemorate this working-class hero who was an antidote to the stiff upper lip British establishment.’

Orton was born in 1933 in Leicester and grew up on the Saffron Lane estate, spending more than half his life in the city before relocating to London. The ‘self-identified working-class homosexual’ playwright achieved critical acclaim in the mid-1960s but was tragically killed by his partner Kenneth Halliwell in 1967.

Applications should include a covering letter, a written response to the brief, an artist CV, examples of previous relevant work, and a visual concept for the statue.

Applicants will be judged on their accessibility and ability to ‘convey Orton’s subversive spirit.’ Concepts should respond to the surrounding context and not include moving parts, sounds or water. Proposals must be ‘fabricated from hardwearing material which is resistant to the elements, vandalism and theft’.

Twelve longlisted teams will be invited to each create an A1 foam-board to display their design at a public exhibition in the summer. Three shortlisted artists will then each receive an honorarium of £2,000 to produce a model and attend an interview with the selection panel in the autumn.

The winning team will receive £80,000 to cover their fee, materials, fabrication, project management, specialist engineering and transportation.

Q&A with Emma Parker

The chair of the Joe Orton Statue Appeal and associate professor of post-war and contemporary literature at University of Leicester discusses her ambitions for the competition

Why are you holding a competition for a new Joe Orton statue in Leicester?



Nobody on the committee that has raised the money for the statue has any experience in this field, so I consulted the Public Monuments and Sculpture Association (PMSA) and sculptors for advice. It’s my understanding that the typical way to find an artist to design and produce a statue is to approach three people whose work you like and ask them each to create a design. However, as a way of honouring the spirit of Joe Orton (whose ground-breaking work challenges cultural elitism and social hierarchies), the committee wanted to do something more creative and democratic - we wanted to give everyone with relevant expertise a chance to win the commission and to see what designs people would come up with. It may not be the best way to do it, and it may not work, but we wanted to take the risk. We have also built in two opportunities for community engagement. We will exhibit longlisted designs and maquettes of the three shortlisted designs. We plan to invite young local artists, theatre and LGBT groups and Leicester citizens to events based around the two exhibitions. This is a chance for artists interested in the commission to show their work and for local people to engage in debates about public monuments. It will also help to raise awareness of Joe Orton across the city, region and country.

What is your vision for the new statue?



The committee has no collective vision for the statue. In fact, we probably all individually want something different. But we agree on one thing: the statue must reflect Orton’s subversive spirit. This will be the first statue of a working-class queer man in Britain. It won’t be a traditional statue because he’s not the sort of person traditionally honoured with a public monument. It won’t be a nineteenth century nob on a horse, high on a plinth, sort of thing. There are four locations in Orton Square, outside Curve theatre, where the statue could be sited, which give the artists options.

What sort of artists and architects are you hoping will apply?

Anyone who can design and show that they can produce the statue may apply. There is an opportunity for a younger or emerging artist to be mentored by a member of the PMSA but we equally hope that established ‘big names’ are interested in the commission, too. International artists may apply, though value for money is a factor that will be considered. We don’t want to spend a large wedge of the £80,000 on travel and transport.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?



None - it would be great to see another monument to Orton on the Saffron Lane estate, where he grew up, but someone else will have to raise the money for that.

Are there any other recent similar projects which you have been impressed by?



There are quite a few bad statues out there. We want this one to be good – high-quality and sustainable. Because the money was crowdfunded, there’s pressure to get it right and we want to please the people who made it happen. Most of all though, we want to create a statue that Orton would approve and that will be a lasting testament to his life, work and legacy.