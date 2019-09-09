Competition: Jacques Rougerie Foundation 2019

The Fondation Jacques Rougerie has launched an open international ideas contest seeking innovative proposals for new settlements on the moon, underwater and in coastal areas (Deadline: 8 November)

The free-to-enter competition invites students, architects, designers, engineers, and urban planners to propose ‘innovative, audacious, and disruptive’ projects which harness emerging technologies and biomimicry to integrate the sea and space into contemporary communities.

Participating multidisciplinary teams are invited to submit concepts for one of three categories. The first seeks ideas for an underwater scientific community of 250 people or more, the second invites concepts for a new autonomous ‘lunar village’, and the third requires concepts for a settlement on Africa’s coast which harnesses both pioneering and traditional engineering to resist rising sea levels.

According to the brief: ‘In 2019 for its 9th edition, the Jacques Rougerie Foundation invites you to imagine bold, visionary projects in accordance to the major issues of humanity. The human being must be at the centre of your project. From the origins, nature has been designing and providing the best patterns. A transversal and multidisciplinary work will be appreciated.

‘Today more than ever, we must find new forms of habitat and mobility, new ways of life that have to be inventive and efficient for the 10 billion people who will be living on earth in 2050, 75% of whom will live near shorelines and will be therefore particularly concerned by the challenges of the sea level rising. Prospective works on living in space has never been so ambitious. We must act to preserve and build the future of humanity in a sustainable way. To succeed in it, we must dare.’

The Jacques Rougerie Foundation was created by French architect and oceanographer Jacques Rougerie in 2010. Since its foundation the organisation has hosted nine ideas competitions focussing on marine and bionic architecture.

Last year’s winner of the sea category was The ship of Theseus by Kaushal Tatiya while UK-based Jordan Hugues won the space category with Quintessence, and the rising lea level category was topped by The great wall of lagoon by Chang Chun Lin and Sheng Han Chen of Taiwan.

The competition languages are French and English and submissions must include a project overview with a 100-word summary, a 2,000-word description, and both an A3 and A0 presentation board along with further detailed images, and a project presentation, video or 3D animation.

The results are set to be announced in January following the scoring of longlisted designs by the jury in December. The overall winners of each category will receive a €7,500 prize and three second prizes of €2,500 will also be awarded. Selected designs will furthermore be published by the Jacques Rougerie Foundation.

Q&A with Jacques Rougerie

The architect-oceanographer discusses his ambitions for the competition

Jacques Rougerie Jacques Rougerie

Why are your holding an international ideas contest for innovative ideas in the seas or space?



Throughout my life, I was able to realize my dreams thanks to people who believed in my vision of a prospective architecture and who helped me to make it a reality. It is now my turn to commit myself and I have been doing it for 10 years via the Jacques Rougerie Space and Sea Generation Foundation to help the younger generations build their future, to transmit and motivate them on these major issues of the space and the underwater world.

What is your vision for the sea and space proposals?

These architectural projects must be based on emerging technologies, have a prospective vision and involve interdisciplinary skills: science, sociology, climatology, geography. They must take into account the ethics of sustainability and contribute to the integration of the sea and space in our societies. They must use innovative materials, state-of-the-art techniques and make fundamental advances in design and construction, energy saving, protection of natural resources, recycling, etc.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?



One of the foundation’s missions is to discover, through this international architecture competition, the new Jules Verne, Gustave Eiffel, Ferdinand de Lesseps, Franck Lloyd Wright and many other architects, engineers and designers, in order to create the world of tomorrow and write a new page in the history of humanity.