Competition: International Gardens Festival 2020, Quebec

Quebec’s International Gardens Festival has launched an open international call for a series of CAN $25,000 installations (Deadline: 25 November)

Open to individuals and multidisciplinary teams of landscape architects, architects, artists and designers, the competition seeks proposals for a series of landmark gardens for the 21st instalment of the prestigious show which is hosted every year at Reford Gardens in the Gaspésie region of Québec.

The winning teams will receive a $5,000 honorarium, up to $3,000 worth of travel expenses and free accommodation close to the historic waterfront site to deliver their schemes in time for the opening of the festival in late June next year. This year’s festival is themed around ‘Métissages’ which in French means the mixing of cultures.

Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio Source: Image by Jean-Christophe Lemay Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio

According to the brief: ‘The festival encourages participating designers to explore all facets of the garden, from the physical setting (site and context) to creating a range of sensory, emotional and intellectual experiences for the visitor. The festival imagines the garden as a multi-sensorial space and encourages designers to consider the visitor’s experience in the design of the garden, provoking interaction, participation, exchange and reflection.

‘The festival is an opportunity to compare and contrast approaches and engage in a critical examination of the theory and practice of the art of gardens, offering a host of points of view on this contemporary art form to a broad and diversified audience. The goal of the event is to stimulate new creation by presenting temporary projects that question the very idea of the garden in light of its history and its place in today’s society while also allowing visitors to enjoy new sensory experiences.’

Launched in 2000, the International Gardens Festival is an annual event held in Reford Gardens overlooking the St Lawrence River in eastern Québec. Now approaching its 21st instalment, the show has welcomed more than one million visitors and hosted more than 180 contemporary gardens by teams from around the world.

The waterfront Reford Gardens was created by pioneering gardener Elsie Reford from 1926 to 1958 and are now recognised as a national historic site for Quebec. The site is arranged in two perpendicular axes and features a variety of exhibition plots ranging from 150m² to 250m² in size.

The competition seeks innovative proposals for a series of CAN $25,000 installations which ‘enthral and envelop’ visitors. Applications may be in English or French and must include an A3-sized project board featuring text and conceptual images along with a separate document detailing the team. Strategies to repurpose or recycle the installation in the future will also be required.

The winning schemes, to be announced in December, will be constructed on site in May and must be ready for the festival opening on 19 June. A total of $15,000 worth of material costs and $5,000 of labour will be made available for each project.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 5pm local time (EST) on 25 November Contact details Alexander Reford

Director

International Garden Festival

Reford Gardens

200 route 132

Grand-Métis

Québec

CANADA

G0J 1Z0 Email: festival@jardinsdemetis.com Visit the competition website for more information

Dirt Ground case study: Q&A with Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio

The designers of one of last year’s winning schemes discuss lessons learned creating a playful installation for the gardens

Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio Source: Image by Martin Bond Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio

How did your project respond to the International Gardens Festival brief last year?

Last year’s edition was the third around the theme of playgrounds. We therefore decided to explore this topic from a broader, less obvious perspective, reacting to the title brief in a quite literal yet provocative way. Essentially we turned the ‘terrain de jeux’ into a ‘terreau de jeux,’ a soil for play. By framing the vacant plot with a wall, the emptiness within becomes the core of the installation: a field of common dirt, open to free play and imagination. The oversized dunes invite visitors to participate in a sensory experience centered on the soil.

Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio Source: Image by Agnese Casadio Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio

It has been interesting to see how people reacted differently to this landscape: some have been shocked or confused by the piles of dirt, others enjoyed having a walk on the dunes. Kids have reacted very intuitively to the installation, and had lots of fun jumping over the topography or touching the dirt. Dirt Ground thus enhances the importance of soil not only as a fundamental substrate for life, but also as a source of unrestricted fun and as a space of freedom that needs to be preserved.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The entire garden is made solely by soil, piled up in order to create a landscape of black dunes. As a living element, change can be expected over time, allowing spontaneous vegetation to grow throughout the seasons. Part of the installation is therefore also the dynamic aspect of landscape.

Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio Source: Image by Martin Bond Winning scheme from the 2019 festival: Dirt Ground by Silvia Bachetti and Agnese Casadio

The only built element is the enclosing wall. While hiding the garden from the outer views, the curved wall invites visitors to enter, and be surprised by the unexpected piles of common dirt. The structure consists of curved wood panels, manufactured at the festival wood workshop. We added a textured cement plaster finish, creating a camouflaging effect with the grey bark of the trees surrounding the installation.

What advice would you have to participants in this year’s International Gardens Festival contest?

Be imaginative and provocative. We believe it is important to focus on a simple, solid concept that can be easily implemented and yet also capture visitors’ attention. And leave room for the unexpected to happen when people (and nature) interact with your installation.