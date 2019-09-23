Competition: Innovation Park Medway, UK

Medway Council is seeking a team to design a landmark building on its 22ha employment zone at Rochester Airport in north Kent, England (Deadline: 15 November)

The architect-led multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £400,000 contract will design and deliver a six-storey complex intended to set the tone for high-quality development across the remaining Innovation Park Medway site.

The project is part of a masterplan by LDA Design for the new 101,000m² business district on the grounds of the historic airport (pictured) which is due to see one of its two runways decommissioned and the other upgraded. The firm won an earlier contest for the job last year.

Innovation Park Medway masterplan by LDA Design Innovation Park Medway masterplan by LDA Design

In the council’s brief it says it wants to appoint ‘a suitably qualified and experienced consultancy team to act for it in the architectural, interior and landscape design, together with detailed costing, assessment of technical/cost viability for a traditionally procured flagship six-storey building on the Innovation Park Medway development.

‘The client requires a “smart” high-tech, flexible building that will be a prime example of the quality aspirations for the remainder of the site. The building must link closely to the public realm in the runway park and outside space must be carefully considered in conjunction with the building design.

Rochester Airport opened in 1933 as a base for civil aviation but was bombed heavily during the Second World War. The airport hosted commercial passenger flights in the 1950s and 1960s but was later leased to General Electrics which used some of the site for light industry.

Since 1999 the airport has been run by a group of aviation enthusiasts and local businesses who operate the airfield along with a café and museum. The latest project aims to transform parts of the airport freed up by the closure of one of the runways into a new business hub.

The Innovation Park Medway project aims to deliver a ‘flagship economic hub’ for the area, delivering significant investment and employment opportunities for local communities.

Once complete, the development will feature a 101,000m² mix of B1 and B2 commercial premises dedicated to ‘high-value technology, engineering, manufacturing and knowledge intensive industries.’

The latest 3,000m² project, planned to complete in 2022, will deliver a new functional and flexible block featuring five levels of offices alongside a ground floor social hub with a conference space, café, kitchen and external area. It will be constructed on Plot N1.2 within the site’s masterplan.

Bids for the design contract will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is midday, 15 November Contact details Nigel Ford

Medway Council

Gun Wharf

Dock Road

Chatham

ME4 4TR Tel: +44 1634332088

Email: nigel.ford@medway.gov.uk View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Medway Council

The client discusses their ambitions for the competition

What is your vision for the landmark new flexible office building at Innovation Park Medway?

The landmark building at Innovation Park Medway will set the precedent for the site. Design innovation and high quality space is key to creating an innovation environment at Innovation Park Medway which will be a place for high GVA employment opportunities, collaboration and economic growth.

The Innovation Park Medway masterplan sets out the aspirations for the site and the key to this is flexibility. Plots can shift and change depending on the proposed uses. A local development order will provide a simplified, accelerated means for future occupants to achieve planning approval and take plans forward after a 28-day self-certification process.

Sustainability and smart technology is important for the delivery of the site; Innovation Park Medway provides an opportunity for the council to provide an exemplar site. A minimum of BREEAM very good is expected through the local development oOrder.

The site is a total of 18.5ha with the N1.2 plot occupying circa 1,800sqm (indicative footprint 500sqm, total GEA 3,000sqm).

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?



The opportunity is open to all. Local firms do not necessarily need to be partnered with international teams.

A PQQ process will be run initially, after which the top six submissions will be taken forward to ITT stage. Up to £5,000 is available to support each of the six ITT submissions, which is intended to support practices in developing an indicative, informed design response to the brief.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Plots will be on a leasehold basis; it is likely individual occupiers will appoint their own architectural teams. Public realm and infrastructure design is currently underway for the site.

Are there any other recent landmark office projects you have been impressed by?

We are open to innovative design suggestions in line with the Design Code and Local Development Order.