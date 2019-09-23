Competition: Iceland Volcano Museum

An open international ideas contest is being held for a new museum and visitor centre at Lake Mývatn in Iceland (Deadline: 1 November)

Open to everyone, the competition seeks concepts for a new contextual structure overlooking the dormant Hverfjall Volcano and featuring a large multipurpose exhibition hall, a café, information centre and offices.

The call for concepts is one of three currently being organised by Bee Breeders in association with the Soil Conservation Service of Iceland. The other contests focus on a new black lava visitor centre at the nearby Dimmuborgir landmark, and a thermal springs guest house at Vogafjós Farm Resort down the road.

According to the brief: ‘The Iceland Volcano Museum competition is the third in Bee Breeders’ Iceland architecture competition series and tasks participants with designing a multipurpose structure to feature local tourism attractions.

‘Winning proposals will be considered for construction, the jury will be looking for designs that meet these practical needs and respect the unique and sensitive context while at the same time have the potential to become an iconic tourist attraction in their own right.’

The Nordic island country of Iceland is the most sparsely populated nation in Europe with just 360,000 inhabitants. Tourism is a major part of Iceland’s economy with popular road touring routes such as the Diamond Circle bringing large numbers of visitors to remote areas in the summer months.

The latest Bee Breeders competitions focus on three Diamond Circle sites surrounding Lake Mývatn, the second largest natural lake in Iceland. Fed by water from the River Laxá, the pond is surrounded by a large wetlands area with unique habitats for a wide range of plants and animals.

The volcano museum contest seeks ideas for a new exhibition centre – located close to the ancient and dormant Hverfjall Volcano – which also features a café, visitor centre and offices for the Soil Conservation Service of Iceland.

The overall winner, to be announced 18 December, will receive $3,000 USD and have their scheme considered for construction. A second prize of $1,500 and third prize of $500 will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The regustration deadline is 1 November and submissions must be completed by 29 November Fee $140 for professionals or $120 for students Contact details Email: hello@beebreeders.com View the competition website for more information

The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre case study: Q&A with Alison Thornton-Sykes

The principle architect at JDDK Architects discusses lessons learned creating a new visitor centre for Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, England

Alison Thornton-Sykes Alison Thornton-Sykes

How did your project create a new contextual visitor centre focussing on the human and geological history of the area?

The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre at Once Brewed in Northumberland – a project made possible by money raised by National Lottery players – is the result of an innovative partnership between Northumberland National Park Authority and YHA (England & Wales). The facility has been designed as a showcase of local pride and passion, featuring an exhibition space, learning and event spaces, a local produce café, rural business hub, a world-class 86 bed Youth Hostel and a shop specialising in local crafts and produce.

The most striking feature is the Whin Sill grass roof, planted to replicate the unique natural grasslands of the surrounding area. The Sill’s fully accessible living roof sweeps gently upwards, giving visitors a bird’s eye vantage point across one of the UK’s most magnificent landscapes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hadrian’s Wall.

The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?



The Sill is inspired by The Great Whin Sill, Northumberland’s internationally-renowned geological feature, and grows from the landscape that surrounds it. An aerial view of the wider landscape shows these dramatic geological outcrops as diagonal ripples in the landscape. The building is developed as another ripple rising out of the landscape so that the diagonal flowing lines of the building echo the natural undulations and outcrops in the landscape. The building has also been designed on sustainable principles incorporating photovoltaics, solar panels and local sourced materials such as whinstone gabions and whinsill vegetation roof. This has ultimately led to a building in and of the landscape, with its very fabric drawn from the land within which its sits.

The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a new volcano museum for the Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland?

If at all possible visit the site and experience it. The architecture needs to respond both to the clients brief and the character of the site. Take time to immerse yourself in the site and subject matter with sketching and model making to understand your emotional response. The building will arise out of this personal reflection as well as an analysis of the practicalities of delivering the accommodation schedule. Sustainability should also be a driving force in the design considering orientation, materials and renewable energy.

The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

Skamlingsbanken visitor centre case study: Q&A with Lars Gylling

The project architect at CEBRA discusses lessons learned creating a visitor centre for Skamlingsbanken in Denmark

Lars Gylling Lars Gylling

How did your project create a new contextual visitor centre focussing on the human and natural history of the area?

Skamlingsbanken is a 113-meter-high hill located within a unique ice age landscape in southern Denmark. Today, it is an important cultural-historical gathering place, formed by nature’s enormous forces thousands of years ago.

The visitor centre will form the framework around a new, vivid narrative about Skamlingsbanken and the persons, gatherings and democratic assemblies that cemented the site as a significant place in recent Danish history.

Skamlingsbanken visitor centre by CEBRA Skamlingsbanken visitor centre by CEBRA

At the same time, the visitor centre is also a portal – an architectural getaway to the landscape that forms a natural starting and an end point for an abundance of visitor experiences.

We have focused on creating a sensuous building that takes its context seriously. Rather than being placed in the landscape, it forms a subtle, consistently integrated addition to the softly rolling hills.

The design’s humbleness towards the location also contributes to provide an undisturbed and unique view from the top of Skamlingsbanken over the moraine landscape and the Little Belt strait.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The building contributes to the experience of the ice age landscape by providing a spectacular framed view towards the sea from both the exhibition space and the café. Furthermore, the arrival plaza of the visitor centre is embraced by the building to create a natural gathering point with clear visual connections to the surroundings.

We work with a palette of robust materials, which focus on using local resources and on a simplicity in their appearance that emphasize a primary narrative about the landscape.

Skamlingsbanken visitor centre by CEBRA Skamlingsbanken visitor centre by CEBRA

The building’s organic roof shape is created by one large, in situ cast concrete shell with a solid layer of the existing meadow on top of it. The roof shape’s vault visually connects the entire interior space and communicates the transition from the building to the ridge of Skamlingsbanken.

The warm and tactile choice of materials and the soft, curved design of the visitor centre create a coherent and sensuous experience of the architecture and a gentle integration of the building into the landscape.

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a new volcano museum for the Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland?

Aim high – miss low. Extraordinary architecture is not achieved by budgets alone – it needs ambition and open mindedness. Too many ideas are better than a lack of ideas when it comes to creating better concepts. We celebrate a collaborative design approach, where we conceive an abundance of concepts and sketches to begin with. These are then continuously tried and tested against the project’s preconditions.

It is like a kind of architectural Darwinism where only the strongest concepts are selected for further development – e.g. ten concepts that turn into five that turn into two and finally into one that has the capability of fully meeting the project requirements and architectural ambitions.