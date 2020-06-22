Competition: Humankind after Covid-19

An open international contest is seeking innovative designs to solve urgent problems facing humanity in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic (Deadline: 21 July)

The competition, organised by The Ark, invites multidisciplinary teams to submit wide-ranging concepts which could help boost the health and wellbeing of all humanity and overcome the many issues expected to result from the economic downturn caused by lockdowns around the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic – and the need to introduce lockdown measures suspending various types of economic activity around the world – is widely expected to result in a global recession of a magnitude never seen before. Teams participating in the ‘Humankind after Covid-19’ contest are invited to consider how the worst effects of this downturn could be minimised and local-community livelihoods protected.

The Covid-19 pandemic is widely expected to result in a global recession of a magnitude never seen before Source: Image by Dietrich01 The Covid-19 pandemic is widely expected to result in a global recession of a magnitude never seen before

According to the brief: ‘The results caused by the Covid-19 outbreak are unimaginable and as yet unpredictable but we are already feeling the drastic effects. Richard Kozul-Wright, director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, estimates the impact will cost the world economy around $1 trillion, expecting a worse scenario than the financial collapse in 2008.

‘In a perfect harmony of architecture, economy, and environment – this competition aims to generate visionary ideas that consider the world after of the pandemic and inspire different organizations to draw up a ‘PLAN B’ for the world’s economy. Propose a visionary project that helps to revive the economy of a region, city or community affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.’

Wuhan, China, was the first reported site of the coronavirus disease, also known as Covid-19, which started to claim lives in December last year. By 23 January, the wider Hubei province was put on lockdown and all residents were forced to remain indoors, impacting the lives of 57 million people.

In early March amid rising new cases, the UN World Health Organisation declared a pandemic and emergency quarantine and lockdown measures were introduced throughout much of the developed world. Almost all of Europe, North America and Asia have now endured many months of isolation and social distancing with close to 4 billion people still under partial or full lockdown.

Retail businesses such as these shops in Hampshire, England have been forced to close to stem the spread of Covid-19, prompting fears over a future spike in joblessness Source: Image by Martyn Pattison Retail businesses such as these shops in Hampshire, England have been forced to close to stem the spread of Covid-19, prompting fears over a future spike in joblessness

A successful lifting of emergency public health measures has yet to be achieved and the best approach to transitioning to a post-pandemic society remains a subject of fierce debate. Close to all aspects of the built environment including housing, workplace, transport and public realm could be impacted by the crisis both in the long and short term.

The latest competition seeks both detailed and wide-ranging concepts for our post-pandemic world which seek to address the worst impacts of lockdown’s economic shock and the impending global downturn. Projects may focus on any site and should unlock productive synergies between local businesses and residents.

The overall winner, due to be announced on 3 September, will receive a £1,500 prize while a second prize of £600 and third prize of £400 will also be awarded along with seven honourable mentions.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 21 July and submissions must be completed by 10 August Fee Standard registration until 6 July: £55

Last minute registration from 7 July to 21 July: £65 Contact details Email: info@theark.design View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Roberto Cruz

The competition organiser and founder of THE ARK discusses his ambitions for the contest

Roberto Cruz Roberto Cruz

Why are you holding an international competition for ideas to help an area recover after Covid-19?

We are facing the most dangerous challenge since WWII. The economy at a global scale is being devastated as we have never seen before. As a result, I have been motivated to launch a global call for professionals and students from different fields to come up with creative and robust ideas to connect three challenges urgently facing us now – architecture, the environment, and other social factors – and to consider them as engines to revive the global economy.

Historically, architectural projects have been able to transform societies, economies, and cultures in many positive ways. Today, we still believe architecture could be the tool we need to rescue the global economy from the crisis we are facing. A good example of one such project is the Olympic Park built in London in 2012. These sports-related projects helped to generate jobs, and improve London’s economy, boosting the creation of new small and medium scale businesses and stimulating the regeneration of poor neighbourhoods in east London.

I firmly believe this latest competition will reveal visionary ideas for projects which could bring back jobs, boost entrepreneurship, and help reinvent different sectors such as tourism, commerce, sports, health, and others. We can save our cities and communities through architecture.

Traditional centres of economic activity, such as this shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur have been empty of consumers during the Covid-19 outbreak Source: Image by Renek78 Traditional centres of economic activity, such as this shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur have been empty of consumers during the Covid-19 outbreak

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

We expect an in-depth exploration of how an architectural project could solve one or more social issues directly impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The exciting side of this contest is the freedom of participants to choose any location and programme and to decide how the proposal solves a specific problem. We are looking for visionary ideas that promise a positive impact on the global economy featuring a design-led approach and a well-supported concept based on facts, statistics, and feasibility. Participants are allowed to propose different kinds of solutions, from macro projects that affect whole cities or regions to micro solutions focused on small communities or specific neighbourhoods. Wide ranging projects could involve public space re-design, reimagining markets and commercial hubs, transforming poor districts, or even redesigning traditional concepts such as airports, stadiums, or train stations.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to everybody; however, this competition is also an excellent opportunity for smaller emerging practices. Unfortunately, architecture is still often something linked to the elites. There are thousands or millions of ideas never shown, never published – we are talking about millions of opportunities and talents potentially lost. Many international competitions organised by governments are furthermore at risk of potential manipulation and corruption. This competition has the focus to break that paradigm and build a new space where we can listen to those voices we have not previously heard and give them the spotlight they deserve.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The ARK is an interesting initiative, which goes beyond competitions. It started in 2014 when I founded SYRUP, a website to gather brilliant ideas in design, art, and architecture from around the world. The ARK project aims to create a library of ideas. It operates by selecting specific social, economic, or environmental issues solving global, regional, or local needs. After the topic is selected, we then organise a competition. But the most exciting point comes after the competition.

During the lockdown private car use radically declined in many places – such as Hull in England – resulting in improved air quality Source: Image by Bernard Sharp During the lockdown private car use radically declined in many places – such as Hull in England – resulting in improved air quality

Our aim is to create a post-competition debate where we start discussing the winning projects and leverage additional social participation – including essays, articles, online conferences, eBooks, and forums. We aim to expand knowledge and share visionary solutions with the design community, philosophers, activists, and the private and public sectors – and of course, showcase emerging practices with worthy ideas. We would like to gather in one single place the most brilliant ideas that could be debated, discussed, and used for humankind.

Are there any other similar post-Covid-19 regional master plan projects you have been impressed by?

Unfortunately, not yet. We are at an early stage of this global problem. It was something we did not expect to happen. However, we hope this competition and the projects submitted could inspire others – including entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and governments – to propose projects which leverage social responsibility and inclusion, and which could help damaged sectors to reactivate in the shortest possible time. The world after Covid-19 will be different, so we have a unique opportunity to propose new ideas and solutions to reinvent and renovate our society in order to go forward better than before.