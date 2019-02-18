Competition: Hrazdan data centre, Armenia

The Government of the Republic of Armenia has launched an open international ideas contest for an innovative new data centre in Hrazdan (Deadline: 15 March)

Open to architects, designers and students, this competition seeks ‘bold, distinctive and non-conventional’ concepts to transform an existing thermal power plant within Armenia’s ECOS Free economic Zone into a new cryptocurrency mining and data centre for emerging tech start-up businesses.

The call for ideas features three categories focusing on three separate elements: the conversion of an existing water-cooling tower into a space for 450,000 cryptocurrency miners, the upgrading of administrative offices, and new landscaping for the 1.92 hectare grounds surrounding the facility.

Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant, Armenia Source: Image by Beko Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant, Armenia

According to the brief: ‘With the help of the competition, ECOS gives young creative people from all around the world the opportunity to express their views on the future through innovative and promising proposals.

‘In the era of globalisation, when the technological revolution prevails, there is a need to rethink the connection between a city, an individual and high technology. We want the look of the Free Economic Zone to reflect this vision, so we are waiting for your ideas.’

The ECOS Free Economic Zone is a special development area located near the town of Hrazdan in Armenia. The thermal power station, next to Lake Sevan, was first built in 1966 and has been overhauled and expanded several times to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

The plant was recently sold to Tashir Capital, a regional infrastructure and utilities company which aims to boost innovation and employment opportunities across Armenia.

Cryptocurrency mining is an energy-intensive process whereby networked computers generate exchangeable currencies by completing complex calculations.

The ideas contest is supported by the ECOS business task force which was created by Armenia’s prime minister to encourage new tech startups focussing on AI, Blockchain and Internet of Things. The jury features two academic and two professional architects from Armenia.

The overall winners of the three categories – due to be announced 15 April – will receive $1 million AMD (£1,600) each and have an opportunity to work with on the projects’ potential delivery.