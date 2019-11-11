Competition: House of Illustration, London

The House of Illustration has announced a contest to design a permanent home for the museum inside a complex of historic buildings in Islington, north London (Deadline: 22 November)

Expressions of interest are being sought from architect-led teams wishing to design a 1,000m2 headquarters for the museum, which was founded by the illustrator Quentin Blake in 2014 and is currently based in a ‘not fit for purpose’ premises in Granary Square, King’s Cross.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will create an exhibition space, offices, foyer, café, storage areas, an auditorium and a viewing platform by restoring and extending a series of historic water pumping structures on a 0.17ha site next to the former Metropolitan Water Board headquarters at New River Head. Up to six teams will be invited to draw up concepts and compete for the estimated £200,000 design contract.

Competition site: New River Head, Islington Competition site: New River Head, Islington

In its brief, the House of Illustration says it has ‘long been seeking a permanent home that would provide the space to enable it to fulfil all aspects of its charitable aims. It has recently purchased the long leasehold interest in a site at New River Head in the London Borough of Islington which provides it with a remarkable opportunity to create a long-term home for itself through the sympathetic development of a series of historically significant buildings (including two that are Grade II listed) which have played a vital part in London’s growth.

‘In order to identify the right architectural practice to assist it securing the necessary consents and in the development of the site, House of Illustration is running a two-stage competition in accordance with the requirements of the OJEU Restricted Notice procedure as set out in Regulation 28 of The Public Contracts Regulations 2015, comprising expressions of interest using the selection questionnaire followed by a shortlisting of no more than six suitable candidates that will be invited to proceed to the invitation to tender stage.’

New River Head is the site of a reservoir created near Rosebery Avenue in the early 17th century to help bring fresh water into the heart of the growing capital. The area later became the headquarters of the Metropolitan Water Board but was converted into residential flats in the early 21st century.

Several historic structures from the historic water works close to Amwell Street remain unused and have now been purchased by the House of Illustration to create a permanent home for the gallery, which currently rents space within the Argent King’s Cross development nearby.

Historic buildings earmarked for the gallery include the Grade II-listed base of a former windmill, a Grade II-listed pump house, a Grade II-listed coal store and another ancillary structure. A publicly accessible viewing deck may also be integrated into the site.

The House of Illustration has 20 staff members and runs an annual programme of exhibitions, events, talks, screenings and debates.

The new complex will feature 350m² of exhibition space, 80m² of storage space, a reception foyer and retail area, a 50-capacity café and kitchen, toilets, offices, a learning studio, artists’ residency space, 100-capacity events area, and a potential observation platform.



How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 2pm on 22 November Contact details Colin McKenzie

House of Illustration

2 Granary Square

London

N1C 4BH Email: colin.mckenzie@houseofillustration.org.uk View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Colin McKenzie

The director of the House of Illustration discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a two-stage contest for a new House of Illustration headquarters?

The development of this important site will be made possible through a significant fundraising campaign with part of the funding coming, we hope, from public funds and this necessitates a very transparent tender process. At the same time we feel that the development of such an important site requires an exceptional architect, sensitive to the historic buildings and the site’s significance, but also sympathetic to the very specific needs of House of Illustration, an organisation for which strong and innovative design is absolutely vital. We feel that having a contest on these lines is undoubtedly the best way of us finding the right practice – it will be the start of a very important relationship for us and we want to make absolutely sure it is the right match.

What is your vision for the new gallery at New River Head?

We are the UK’s only public gallery devoted to exploring and celebrating illustration and graphic art, and one of only a handful of illustration galleries in the world. It has been our ambition since we were founded (by Sir Quentin Blake in 2002) to find a permanent home (we rent our current site in Granary Square) appropriate for the UK’s national centre for illustration. While our current site provides us with a great location it was apparent almost from the moment we opened our doors here in 2014 that there wasn’t anything like enough space to meet the needs of our enthusiastic visitors and for us to do all that we want to do in terms of our ambitious and exciting programme of exhibitions and our ground breaking education programme.

Our new site will give us over 1,000 square metres of floor space - more than twice what we have at the moment – together with just under half an acre of outside space, and all in London’s Zone 1. This will enable us to become much more of a campus for illustration with internal and external dwelling space of a kind that we simply don’t have at present. Not only will this make for a much better visitor experience, but it will transform what we are able to do.

The challenge for the architects will be to achieve all that we want from the space within existing listed buildings, in a way that retains the look and feel of what is a tremendously important historic site that has miraculously survived almost intact though more than 300 years of use. We want the end result to be not just beautiful, but sustainable in all ways – environmentally of course, but also in the way that it enables us as an organisation to be financially sustainable by providing us with opportunities to generate income to cover our core costs.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?



This is an opportunity that is open to any size of practice, local or international, large or small, but key to our selection will be an ability to demonstrate experience and understanding of working within a site that has many constraints, for a client with a very clear idea of what the site needs to deliver. This will be a very high-profile project because of the nature and importance of the site and because House of Illustration enjoys a high media profile for what it does, and already the competition has generated significant interest.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

New River Head will be our all-consuming project for the next few years, though as part of the project we will be looking at a later stage at things like the landscaping of the outside space and the interior design.