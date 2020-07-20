Competition: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia

The two-stage competition – organised by the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation – seeks ambitious proposals to revamp the prominent 7.2ha open space in the centre of the historic city, which was devastated by an earthquake in 1988.

The project aims to unlock the ‘creative potential of various interwoven cultures’ in Gyumri and is part of the wider Armenia 2020 Initiative to promote new forms of alternative development across the landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia.

Contest site: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia Contest site: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia

Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of IDeA Foundation said: ‘The restoration of the Friendship Park is very important for the people of Gyumri. It will become a unique project, fostering the development of the tourism and the city’s infrastructure.

‘We are glad that the people of Gyumri have accepted the project and embraced its significance. This project brought people together and this truly will be a park of friendship and gratitude.’

Formerly known as Alexandropol and later Leninakan, Gyumri is the second-largest city in Armenia, with around 120,000 inhabitants. The settlement was devastated by a large 6.8-magnitude earthquake in 1988 which left many buildings in ruins and thousands of people homeless.

The latest competition comes a year after the country hosted an international contest for a new Armenian Centre for Contemporary Experimental Art in Yaravan.

The current contest aims to transform Friendship Park into the ‘first modern green area in the city centre’ and a key focal point for locals and tourists. The open area is located in the northern part of Gyumri on the main boulevard which links together all of the city’s main public spaces and attractions.

Contest site: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia Contest site: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia

Submissions will be judged on their functionality, aesthetics, user-oriented design, sustainability, durability and production effectiveness.

Judges will include the architect and researcher Andrey Ivanov; Nune Petrosyan, deputy chair of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia; Udo Dagenbach, founder of Glaßer und Dagenbach; and Fedor Rashchevsky, chief architect and partner at OFFCON Bureau.

Up to 20 teams will be shortlisted and invited to proceed to the second round of the contest which seeks proposals for new recreational infrastructure elements for the park. Three overall winners, to be announced in October, will each receive £3,500 and be invited to implement their winning schemes.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 29 July Contact details Email: Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A

The IDeA Foundation’s Friendship Park project team discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are you holding an international contest to modernise Friendship Park in Gyumri?

While we were working with the city, researching, and holding a complex analysis of the site we understood that the settlement has always been evolving with the very active inclusion of its citizens. So we didn’t want to depart from that tradition. We also felt the theme of friendship and of gratitude to the numerous countries that helped the city over the years, led us to the idea of holding and open and international competition. If anything, just to gather all the beautiful kind people of the world one more time.

Competition: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia Competition: Gyumri Friendship Park, Armenia

What is your vision for the new park?



The park itself is all about being smart and sustainable. We are using these words not only in terms of ecology, but also with regards to economy and social interactions. The park will become a community centre, a place that brings people together through education and taking care of nature while also embracing traditions and experimenting with new technologies. We need a space for quality time which is available for all kinds of users. Also, we need a space that can be easily taken care of as the city does not have a large budgets. The competition will include three nominated focus areas in terms of recreational infrastructure for the park (which may be street furniture or pavilions). So the result is that participants will be creating spaces and objects which people are going to use and have asked for. Within the competition brief, participants will be asked to follow the same principles in creating the park: connecting the aesthetics of Armenian culture with minimalism, functionality and effectiveness.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?



International participants are free to work on their own and no collaboration with local partners is required at this stage. We are very open in terms of applications. We expect professionals in design and architecture, but also young talented artists to apply. A competition is always a beautiful occasion to discover talents. We stick to a very open policy, so the names of the winners for sure will be reflected in the park.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

As we are still in the middle of developing the project we are engaging with all kinds of specialists: landscape architects, designers, ecologists, economists, engineers, event managers etc. Our project team is very open and approachable and we will be happy to talk to anyone, who would like to somehow participate or offer their professional skills and opinion. This year we are not planning to hold any other competitions, but we’ll see what the future brings. Email us via team@friendship-park.world

New York’s The Battery park was significantly remodeled and renewed during the late 1990s Source: Image by Gryffindor New York’s The Battery park was significantly remodeled and renewed during the late 1990s

Are there any other recent similar park modernisation projects you have been impressed by?

One part of our pre-project analysis involved researching new parks around the word. We found The Battery (NY, USA) and Seonyudo Neighborhood Park (Seoul, South Korea) were very appealing to us in terms of both their functional model and architectural solutions. Also, we are very impressed with the progress Russian cities have been making in terms of urban public space development in recent years. Our project team consists of people who worked on some of those projects in Russia. In terms of our country or even the region, this will be the first green public space created based on such a complex approach and, basically, from scratch.