Competition: Green City Kigali, Rwanda

The Green City Kigali competition invites architects and urban designers to draw up concept plans for an extension to the Rwandan capital in the Kinyinya Hill suburb and a more detailed masterplan for an 18ha pilot phase which already has funding secured.

The flagship project – supported by Rwanda’s Green Fund and the German Development Cooperation – aims to deliver a new ‘compact, mixed-use development with a pedestrian focus’ which tackles Kigali’s growing crisis of housing affordability, housing supply and urban sprawl. Five shortlisted teams will each receive €50,000 to draw up conceptual masterplans and present to the judging panel in Kigali.

According to the brief: ‘Green City Kigali seeks to address the three main challenges faced by the housing market in Kigali - housing affordability, housing supply and urban sprawl as a consequence of hilly terrain, population increase and current patterns of low-density development.

‘The ambition is for Green City Kigali to become a transformative project, which by linking affordable housing with climate change adaptation and mitigation measures, will help establish new standards for sustainable urban development that can be replicated elsewhere in Rwanda and beyond. The aim is to create a compact, mixed-use development with a pedestrian focus that will provide its residents with public open space, neighbourhood facilities and local employment opportunities to encourage an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable community.’

Kigali is the capital and largest city of Rwanda, which is one of the smallest countries in Africa. The rapidly growing 730km2 city is home to around 1.1 million people and is facing a growing crisis in the availability of good quality affordable housing.

The cityscape is defined by large areas of urban sprawl which occupies the hills and ridges surrounding its central governmental and business districts. The Green City Kigali project aims to create a new flagship development which could inspire similar urban extensions across the urbanising continent – expected to witness a doubling of population by 2050. Stockholm-based multidisciplinary Sweco has already been commissioned for a feasibility study.

Once complete the development is planned to feature around 30,000 homes and host around 16,000 jobs. Proposals for the site will be expected to ‘maximise the use of passive design strategies and create a pathway to a net-zero future’.

Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. Judges will include Martin Rein-Can, founder of Topotek1; Peter Oborn of Peter Oborn Associates acting as RIBA adviser; and Paul Finch, AJ editorial director and programme director of the World Architecture Festival. The overall winner selected for the design commission will be announced in May 2020.

Kazan Eco-District case study: Q&A with Ivana Stanisic

The associate at JTP discusses lessons learned designing a contest-winning masterplan for Kazan, Russia

Ivana Stanisic Ivana Stanisic

How will your contest-winning scheme create a sustainable urban extension for Kazan?

The concept seeks to preserve as much forest as possible and focuses on sustainable transport with high-quality walking, cycling and public transport networks. As JTP focuses on creating places where life in all senses can flourish, it was important to ensure that every home is surrounded by or within a short walking distance from any green space. The concept for homes is inspired by local traditions and as such residences are designed around courtyards and provide flexibility for multi-generational living.

Kazan Eco-District by JTP Kazan Eco-District by JTP

Dubbed Ecopolis, the idea centres on a ‘halo’ – a landscaped ring that connects to a series of landscaped green fingers around the district – and was developed through collaborative processes with the community which included a site visit and workshops in Kazan. The design was inspired by the beautiful forest setting, the proximity to the River Volga and the importance of health and wellbeing and strong community values in Tatarstan. The team organised the design around a series of active clusters housed in the new development. Around these are public spaces, meeting areas and playgrounds that remain open with much less density.

Kazan Eco-District by JTP Kazan Eco-District by JTP

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The most important method was learning from the place and from the people; we worked alongside a local team of architects and used their local knowledge and insight to design a place that will embody Tatarstan. One of the key architectural features that came out of the investigations was a housing typology we came up with that addressed the living habits of local people – a multigenerational home that expands with time and is focused around a busy family courtyard. This resonated really well with the jury and was soon dubbed Kazan House.

What advice would you have to participants on designing a new 300-hectare district for Kigali?

We would advise them to work as closely as possible with local architects and residents if possible, to try and understand their problems and aspirations. Even though the competitions are often fast paced and there is no time for full community engagement, local architects and collaborators can provide invaluable insights and will help make meaningful competition proposals.