Competition: Gas Station of the Future

The contest, organised by GoArchitect, invites participants to imagine how existing fossil fuel infrastructure could be re-purposed to service the rising number of electronic and autonomous vehicles which may eventually replace conventional transportation altogether.

Submissions may focus on any existing gas station anywhere in the world and should reconfigure the buildings to provide a sustainable use for the site in the decades to come. The overall winner, to be announced on New Year’s Day, will receive a $1,000 prize and a $500 people’s choice prize will also be awarded.

The Arne Jacobsen-designed 1936 Skovshoved Petrol Station in Copenhagen Source: Image by Christian Lylloff The Arne Jacobsen-designed 1936 Skovshoved Petrol Station in Copenhagen

According to the brief: ‘Last quarter, Tesla delivered 95,000 electric cars to customers from around the world. Needless to say, the electric car revolution is coming at a rapid pace as people around the world choose to buy an electric vehicle instead of a gas car. The question then becomes, what will happen to all the gas stations?

‘There are over 130,000 gas stations in the US alone and many are family-run small businesses who don’t have endless resources to prepare for the coming tectonic shift. This combination of urban impact and human impact make the future of the gas station a pressing and intriguing design challenge. This is your challenge, design your vision for the future of the gas station.’

Gas stations – also known as petrol or filling stations – number in the hundreds of thousands around the world. In the UK there are around 8,400 petrol stations, dispensing both petrol and diesel, which is significantly fewer than the country’s peak of around 40,000 in the mid-1960s.

A 1943 gas station in Vancouver Source: Image by Rob A 1943 gas station in Vancouver

Most installations occupy prominent sites within town centres or road networks and typically feature a canopied dispensing area, a retail kiosk and a series of underground storage tanks. Early gas stations were often architecturally innovative, such as the Arne Jacobsen-designed Skovshoved Petrol Station in Copenhagen, but contemporary developments are mostly utilitarian.

There are currently around 2.7 million electric cars and this vehicle type is expected to account for around 32 per cent of all road transport by 2040. Ambitious new proposals to de-carbonize economies in response to the climate emergency could however see an even greater roll-out achieved sooner.

The Gas Station of the Future contest invites participants to re-imagine an existing site anywhere in the world and create a socially and environmentally sustainable concept which supports the long-term transition towards electric and autonomous vehicles.

The contest is organised by GoArchitect, a US-based research platform which previously hosted a contest for ideas to rebuild the Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral following its partial destruction in April. Zeyu Cai and Sibei Li were announced winners after a public poll of 30,000 voters.

Q&A with Josh Sanabria

The chief executive of GoArchitect discusses his ambitions for the competition

Josh Sanabria Josh Sanabria

Why are your holding a contest for concepts which rethink the future of petrol stations?

We are holding a design competition for the future of the gas station because we believe the current economy and design world isn’t ready for the implications of the electric/autonomous transportation revolution. As we state in the video, there are hundreds of thousands of stations all over the US that sit on valuable street corners and urban areas. If they don’t proactively respond to EVs then we miss out on a positive transformation opportunity and instead will just be left with vacant buildings, unemployment, and wasted potential. This contest isn’t about saving gas stations, it’s about their evolution. Obviously, our belief is that this evolution can be sustainable and equitable to the communities involved.

Most electric charging stations are integrated into existing streetscapes Source: Image by Håkan Dahlström Most electric charging stations are integrated into existing streetscapes

What would you like to see in these futuristic visions for petrol station sites?

While all gas stations serve the same basic function, they are located in a wide variety of communities. Something that works for a station in Chicago will not work for something in rural Indiana. That’s the challenge here. There will be many right answers that are totally dependent on the circumstance and the environment. One example might be that autonomous vehicle fleets and alternative transportation, like scooters, will be much more present in urban areas than they will be in rural areas. In both cases, sustainability can be woven into the solution, but the outcome will just look different. The design competition mandates that the designer select an existing gas station to focus on. We don’t need to build new buildings. Adaptive re-use is one of the best ways we can prepare for the future in a sustainable way.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to anyone because it represents something everyone has experienced. Whether you are in the US, UK, or India; chances are you’ve been to a gas/petrol station. The experience is almost universal and the solutions will be need to be adapted to each location. There is a huge opportunity here. Whomever figures out what to do with hundreds of thousands of gas stations will not only make a lot of money they will be instrumental in creating the future.

A disused petrol station in Ljubljana, Slovenia Source: Image by Jeremy Segrott A disused petrol station in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

At this time, we are focused on getting as many people to participate in the competition as possible. If we can get a lot of high-quality entries, we may host a gallery exhibit in downtown Los Angeles and showcase these designs. This is completely dependent on how many people participate though.

Are there any other recent futuristic petrol station projects you have been impressed by?

Honestly, not really. We aren’t necessarily looking for futuristic though. We are looking for real solutions that make sense in the context. The architecture may not be sexy all the time; that’s probable a mistake that designers make a lot of the time. They make things look too ‘green’ when real change and adoption will come when things look nice but just work, as Steve Jobs would say.