Competition: Future Ready, Anchorage

The free-to-enter competition invites teams of any disciplinary background to submit ambitious concepts for new designs or inventions which could boost practical readiness and imaginative preparedness in the era of climate crisis on planet Earth where extreme weather events and disease outbreaks such as the current pandemic are becoming more common.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of unique solutions – potentially in the form of survival manuals or home-made, upcycled artistic pieces – which could allow society to improve the changing environment that sustains us. The winning concepts will feature in an virtual exhibition and there may also be a physical exhibition within the museum which opened a new landmark extension by David Chipperfield Architects eleven years ago.

According to the brief: ‘We seek images, ideas, words and inventions as well as survival manuals or proposals for constructions and installations—all for future readiness, whether practical, imaginative or speculative. We invite ideas ranging across all forms of knowledge and experience, art, design, creative writing, engineering, technology, fashion, architecture, medicine and more. Inventions may be DIY, make-from-home, upcycled, analogue or tech.

‘We encourage responses to notions of shelter and refuge, takes on shelter-in-place and ideas for how survival affects the meaning of and our associations with place. Do we seek refuge in or from the wilderness? What is the urban refuge? And is home a refuge when stay home is an order? We invite solutions that will have a positive impact—on the climate, in our response and on our lifeways. We seek inventive solutions rather than only seeking shelter and refuge from what may happen.’

The Anchorage Museum in Alaska first opened in 1968 and hosts more than half a million historic photographs and 25,000 objects focussing on the historic city and surrounding area. The landmark Mitchell/Giurgola Architects-designed Brutalist complex was expanded with a new 8,000m² extension by David Chipperfield Architects in 2009.

The latest competition follows the museum’s Anchorage Design Week iniative in October which focussed on Future Landscapes and invited professionals and the public to discuss practical and speculative responses to climate change.

The competition is run through the museum’s ‘SEED Lab’ as part of the organisation’s ongoing Envisioning Possible Futures project. The SEED Lab was created to help study our connections to the ecosystems around us and achieve a better balance and healthier outlook for human society.

The overall winners, due to be announced later this year, will each receive a $250 honorarium and see their concepts published online with in a virtual exhibition which may also be hosted physically within if possible within the museum which is currently closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The deadline for submissions is 30 June

Q&A with Julie Decker

The director and chief executive of the Anchorage Museum discusses her ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a competition for survival tools and concepts in the current context?

We see a lack of vocabulary and visualizations for the future. People are consumed by reacting to the present and it makes it difficult to focus on responding the future, but it is ever-more relevant that we do, with climate change, social change, pandemics and other global phenomena. We are interested in design as instigator for conversations about problem-solving for the future. Changing human behavior comes with unprecedented environmental changes, but it can be proactive if we think about visualizing what we want and need in the future, rather than just in the next few days or next few years. We are interested in the big questions about adaptation, invention and imagination as a way to help lead us forward. We believe the creative sector is distinctly equipped to envision possible futures.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

We have learned that the more parameters we impose, the more we restrict creativity, so we don’t want to presume we have the answers before we pose the questions. We think it’s possible to host projects at sites around the world, not just in Anchorage and connect people and places virtually and remotely, while people in each place could experience some installations physically and in real time. We have seen great design ideas related to wearable and portable inventions, which to us also suggests the relevance of ‘Indigenous knowledge’—portability, adaptability and a deep understanding of landscape and environment. Sustainable issues are very much an important part of the brief. We want to know not just about catastrophic response, but how we live BETTER, with deeper understanding. When we see magazines touting the ‘future,’ it typically focuses on the latest electronic gadget – cameras, phones, devices. That may be important, too, but we are more keenly interest in what will benefit us in deeper ways—take us beyond the surface and beyond survive to thrive. We invite all creative forms because writers, poets, and all forms of makers have something to contribute as todays visionaries for tomorrow.

What sort of artists and architects are you hoping will apply?

We are very interested in smaller emerging practices as well as more established firms. We are hoping to inspire people around the world who see the ideas to think about tomorrow in new and more focused ways. International teams do not need to collaborate with local firms to apply.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We are interested in how some of these ideas translate into equity, housing, transportation, health and healing. As an organization, we believe design’s focus on problem solving is key to creating new, pivotal conversations. We are continually working with artists and designers on opportunities and are always open to proposals in the public art and creative placemaking realm.

Are there any other recent similar projects which you have been impressed by?

Recently I saw projects by Pendu China for a bat-inspired suit to prevent infection and a wearable hug by Unoravanti.